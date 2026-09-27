Sources: Rams' Garrett faces 6-week recovery, may be out until November

Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett figures to be on the sideline a little longer than anticipated.

Garrett, the subject of one of the NFL’s biggest blockbuster trades in recent memory, was given a timeline of roughly six weeks for his recovery from knee surgery, sources told NFL Network.

The Rams placed Garrett on injured reserve earlier this month after the two-time Defensive Player of the Year hobbled through Los Angeles’ season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

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The Rams have a more encouraging timeline for star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is doubtful for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos but could return as soon as Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nacua has been dealing with a groin injury that has affected his explosiveness, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nacua can play, but he has not felt like he can play with the same explosiveness he has had in the past.

The Rams still view it as a short-term injury and think Nacua will be back sooner rather than later. The organization does not believe surgery is necessary, but it’s also not entirely off the table if Nacua doesn’t show signs of improvement.

Garrett is eligible to return from injured reserve after four games, which would be the Rams’ Week 6 game on Oct. 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

But with a six-week timeline, Garrett also could miss games in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams play the Washington Commanders in Week 9 on Nov. 8.

Garrett is determined to beat the timeline, sources told NFL Network, but the Rams will be cautious with a player they traded significant capital to acquire. The hope was the arthroscopic surgery to clean out his knee relieves discomfort and eliminates swelling.

Coach Sean McVay has been reluctant to put a timeline on Garrett’s recovery, calling him “Wolverine, healing fast,” while also emphasizing that the Rams are “not going to rush him back.”

Garrett missed most of training camp with what McVay called knee swelling. After the Week 1 game in Melbourne, Australia, Garrett declined to say which knee he injured, but he wore a sleeve on his left leg during several practices.

The Rams sent two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks, including a first-round selection in 2027, to the Cleveland Browns in the trade to land Garrett earlier this year. The five-time All-Pro set the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23 last season for the Browns.