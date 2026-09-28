Prediction: Argentina vs Bolivia

Making their first appearance since relinquishing their World Cup crown, Argentina will welcome Bolivia to Cordoba in the early hours of Wednesday.

With a stacked midweek schedule from across the globe, there are plenty of eye-catching betting promotions available.

Verdict: Argentina to score in both halves

Best Odds: 4/7

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

Argentina

Starting with the hosts, relinquishing their World Cup crown in the most dramatic of circumstances back in July, it feels like Argentina are getting a new era underway this month. Eventually falling to an infamous 1-0 loss against European giants Spain in New Jersey, Lionel Scaloni's camp also watched their talismanic skipper bid farewell. With eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi drawing a line under his historic international career, La Abiceleste will be desperate to avoid showing any signs of an emotional hangover here. Looking to immediately dust themselves down and making a statement in Cordoba, Argentina still hold a fearsome reputation. In fact, despite their World Cup final heartbreak on July 19th, Wednesday's hosts have won each of their other 14 appearances across all competitions â€“ a run that stems back over the past 12 months.

Argentina Team News

Handed a 10-match international suspension following his involvement in the on-field clash following the 2026 World Cup final, Leandro Paredes has not been included in Argentina's squad. Completing a permanent switch to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid over the summer, ex-Tottenham defender Cristian Romero will lead Scaloni's side out here.

New Manchester City recruit and former Chelsea skipper Enzo Fernandez will start in the middle of the park. Arriving at Chelsea on Deadline Day, Emi Martinez will start between the sticks in Cordoba and earn a 68th-cap.

Bolivia

As for the visitors, missing out on the chance to book an iconic World Cup ticket back in April as their qualifying adventure came to an end following a 2-1 defeat against Iraq, Bolivia find themselves in the midst of an extended rut. Last seen getting September's fixtures underway with a routine 2-0 loss at home against Paraguay, La Verde have now lost all of their previous four consecutive appearances across all competitions. Likewise, signing off 2025 with another four-match losing run, Bolivia have shown some glaring issues at both ends of the pitch. Along with mustering just a sole clean sheet over the past year, Wednesday's guests have also failed to find the net in over 300 minutes of action. Falling to a 6-0 drumming when they last travelled to Argentina back in October 2024, they have lost each of their previous five meetings by an aggregate score of 18-2.

Bolivia Team News

Now in his second campaign with MLS outfit Montreal, 22-year-old Efrain Morales will start at the heart of Bolivia's defence here. Skipper Luis Haquin will start alongside Morales at the back and looks set to earn a 52nd-cap in the early hours of Wednesday.

Left as an unused substitute against Paraguay over the weekend, Getafe youngster Oscar Lopez could be handed an opportunity in Cordoba. Santos academy starlet Miguelito should keep his spot leading the line.

Argentina vs Bolivia Key Factors to Consider

When Argentina and Bolivia last met back in October 2024 for a World Cup qualifying showdown, Wednesday's hosts clinched a dominant 6-0 victory.

In fact, Argentina have won all of their previous five straight meetings against La Verde by an aggregate score of 18-2.

Despite their infamous World Cup final defeat back in July, Argentina have won each of their other 14 appearances across all competitions â€“ a run that stems back over the past 12 months.

Bolivia have lost all of their previous four appearances across all competitions.

Wednesday's guests have failed to find the net in over 300 minutes of action.

Conclusion

While Argentina might be getting a new era underway in Cordoba, the South American icons will be confident of claiming an immediate response. Still holding a fearsome reputation from across the globe, Scaloni's camp are rightfully installed as a landslide contender in the early hours of Wednesday. Storming their way to a routine 6-0 romp when they last met Bolivia back in October 2024, they have also won all of their previous five meetings by an aggregate score of 18-2.

Verdict: Argentina to score in both halves

Best Odds: 4/7

Bookmaker:Â BetUS

