Transfer rumors, news: Madrid, Barcelona look to Haaland, Sullivan amid Man City uncertainty

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and future City midfielder Cavan Sullivan are being tracked by Real Madrid and Barcelona amid the club’s legal issues, while Arsenal and Spurs will fight for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be highly coveted if City are relegated.Â Matt McNulty/Getty Images

– Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland due to uncertainty created by the case surrounding City’s financial rule breaches, according to The Sun. A potential points deduction severe enough to cause relegation could raise major questions over the future of key players, including Haaland, who currently has around eight years remaining on his contract. Sport also reports the situation could cast doubt on Cavan Sullivan‘s move to the Etihad, with the 16-year-old USMNT and Philadelphia Union midfielder having agreed a transfer when he turns 18. Barcelona and Real Madrid are once again the two clubs linked.

– Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza, TEAMtalk reports. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Aston Villa are also attentively monitoring the 20-year-old, whose versatility and technical quality have made him one of the most highly regarded talents in the Bundesliga.

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– Arsenal and Chelsea have shown the most Premier League interest in Como center back Jacobo RamÃ³n, according to Diario AS. Real Madrid are considering re-signing the 21-year-old for next season, but the defender prefers to remain at the Italian club to secure regular first-team minutes.

– Barcelona are eyeing RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell as potential left back options for next summer, reports Diario Sport. With Alejandro Balde struggling for game time and considering his future, the Catalan club continue to evaluate targets to reinforce the position and are looking to take advantage of the fact the pair will be free agents.

– Internazionale, AC Milan, and Juventus are monitoring contract renewal negotiations between Napoli and midfielder AndrÃ©-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to Tuttosport. Discussions to extend the 30-year-old’s contract beyond its 2027 expiration have hit a standstill, while recurring injury concerns limited him to just 18 Serie A appearances last season.

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Other rumors

– Al Nassr forward Joao Felix, 26, wants to return to play in Europe. (AS)

– Sunderland have no intention of letting striker Brian Brobbey depart, amid reported interest from Manchester United. (Football Insider)

– Leeds United defender Ethan Ampadu, 26, has been linked with a return to former club Chelsea, but the club aren’t keen to let him go. (Football Insider)

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– Corinthians have moved ahead in the race to sign free-agent midfielder Renato Sanches after submitting an official proposal. (Footmercato)

– Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Stade Rennais center back Abdelhamid AÃ¯t Boudlal alongside Everton, Brentford and Hull City. (TEAMtalk)

– Juventus face competition from Premier League sides in their pursuit of Sassuolo midfielder Darryl Bakola. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Goalkeeper Neto has arrived in Turin for his Juventus medical ahead of signing a contract through 2027. (NicolÃ² Schira)

– Free agent Matteo Darmian has been offered to Bologna as they seek defensive cover following an injury to right-back Emil Holm. (NicolÃ² Schira)

– Como manager Cesc Fabregas reportedly has a clause in his contract that would let his former clubs Arsenal, Chelsea or Barcelona hire him for a set fee. (Gianluca Di Marzio)