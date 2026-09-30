Kane: England did what we had to do against Czechia

Harry Kane said England “did what we had to do”Â after beating 10-man Czechia 2-0 in the Nations League.

England suffered a disappointing defeat to Spain last time out, but they got their first win of this season’s edition at Fortuna Arena.

Pavel Sulc was sent off after 25 minutes for a late tackle on Elliot Anderson, and the Three Lions made their numerical advantage count in the second half, with Anthony Gordon and Kane both on target for the second game running.

Kane has netted four goals in six Nations League appearances since the start of the 2024-25 edition.

The pressure was on England â€“ despite Thomas Tuchel saying before the match that this was not a â€œmust-winâ€ fixture â€“ and Kane was thrilled the team came out on top.

“Job done, it was a professional performance,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It wasn’t the most exciting game of football, but we did what we had to. Won the game, good clean sheet, and we take it into the next one.

“When a team who likes to defend get a man sent off, it becomes even tougher. You have to be patient. Against 10 you have to move it quickly, and as they tire, the spaces will open up.”

An important #NationsLeague win! #ThreeLions | @chase_uk pic.twitter.com/LZOa7Uzcsx â€” England (@England) September 29, 2026

Gordon was a key figure for England again with his opening goal; he now has four goals and four assists across his last nine international appearances.

He is also the second Barcelona player to score in consecutive appearances for England, after Gary Lineker in 1989.

“He’s showing that he belongs at the highest level, for Barcelona and England,” Kane said of Gordon, who had a team-high four shots and created four chances.

“His performances in the last couple of games have been some of his best that he has played in an England shirt, and I think he is just relishing putting the shirt on and being one of the main men in the team.

“He is an important player for us, and he showed that during the World Cup.”

England had conceded 13 goals in their previous six appearances prior to this match, meaning a clean sheet would have been high on their priority list.

Next in Group A3, England travel to Croatia, who are also on three points after following up their win with a 4-1 defeat to Spain on Tuesday, but Tuchel was hesitant to give away any plans for the next match.

“I cannot tell you,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live when asked about potential changes. “We have three days, which is a big difference to two games.

“We decided not to travel back to England but to stay in Prague one more night, get some good rest, and then travel to Croatia and have two training sessions there.

“We will push everyone to be available, even Nico O’Reilly and Ezri Konsa, hopefully and then we know more. The next match is important for us against a direct opponent, and we want to win.”

On the game itself, Tuchel added: “We played a professional second half.

“We stepped up in urgency, bit of quicker play and better ball speed. We deserved to win the second half.

“With the red card, we became heavy, heavy favourites. A clean sheet is always important; it gives everyone a good feeling. Always things to improve, but overall a serious performance and a deserved win.”