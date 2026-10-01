Prediction: Croatia vs England

Croatia and England will meet at Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka on Saturday, October 3, with both teams taking three points from their opening two Nations League matches.

Croatia needs a response after losing 4-1 to Spain, while England travels with renewed confidence following a 2-0 victory over Czechia in Prague.

Verdict: England to win

Best odds: 103/100

Bookmaker: 1xBet

Croatia

Croatia started the group with a 2-1 win over Czechia, but the 4-1 defeat in Spain exposed problems England will hope to exploit.

There was a promising spell in Seville. Dion Drena Beljo headed in Ivan Perisic's cross to make it 1-1, giving Croatia a route back into the game after conceding early.

Spain restored its lead only a few minutes later, however, and Croatia could not keep the contest under control. The home side continued finding openings and finished with four goals.

Slaven Bilic was critical of Croatia's passivity afterward. His team allowed Spain too much freedom in dangerous areas, which is an obvious concern before facing Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon.

Croatia needs to put more pressure on the player with the ball while keeping the defense protected. If the midfield moves forward without the back line following, England has the players to make use of the space that opens up.

There are reasons to expect an improvement. Luka Modric only appeared late in the Spain game, and his passing could help Croatia spend longer in possession. Mateo Kovacic can also carry the ball through pressure, while Perisic showed that his delivery remains a threat.

The hosts will have to generate much of their own momentum. A UEFA sanction means the fixture is being played behind closed doors, with a limited exception allowing 100 England supporters to attend. Croatia will be missing the usual atmosphere of a home international.

Croatia Team News

Josip Stanisic missed the Spain game with a viral illness, and his availability for England still needs to be confirmed.

Ivan Smolcic started in Seville and offers cover if Stanisic is unable to return. Croatia's squad includes Dominik Livakovic in goal, with Josko Gvardiol and Josip Sutalo available in defense.

Luka Vuskovic replaced Marin Pongracic at halftime against Spain, giving Bilic another decision to make at the back.

Modric could return to the starting lineup after his late appearance on Tuesday. Kovacic, Petar Sucic and Mario Pasalic provide other midfield options.

Beljo strengthened his case for another start by scoring against Spain, although Ante Budimir also appeared from the bench. Perisic and Marco Pasalic can provide width, with Bilic likely to consider how much defensive support those positions need against England's wide attackers.

England

England responded to the 3-2 home defeat against Spain with a 2-0 victory over Czechia.

Gordon and Kane scored the goals in Prague. The result came with an important qualification: Pavel Sulc was sent off in the first half, leaving England with a numerical advantage for most of the match.

Thomas Tuchel's team still had to make that advantage count, and the second-half breakthrough allowed England to take a firmer grip on proceedings.

Gordon's form is encouraging. He has scored in three successive England appearances, and his movement gives Kane somebody to find when the striker drops toward midfield.

That combination could be especially useful here. Croatia struggled to close down the space around its defense against Spain. If Kane draws a center-back forward, Gordon can attack the gap, while Saka offers a separate problem on the opposite flank.

England also has players capable of changing the game from the bench. Jude Bellingham appeared late in Prague, and his availability gives Tuchel another way to add runs into the penalty area.

There are concerns in midfield because several first-choice options are absent. Croatia has enough experience in that department to test England's ability to recover the ball, and the visitors will need to avoid leaving their defenders exposed to Perisic's delivery.

Even with those reservations, England looks the more convincing attacking side. Scoring twice in each of the opening two group games provides a reasonable foundation for backing another positive result.

England Team News

Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Tino Livramento withdrew from the squad through injury. James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White were added as replacements.

Nico O'Reilly and Ezri Konsa also had minor fitness issues before the Czechia match, so their condition will need another assessment before Saturday.

James Trafford started in goal in Prague. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi and Lewis Hall formed the defense, with Elliot Anderson and Myles Lewis-Skelly operating in midfield.

Kane should lead the attack, supported by Saka and Gordon. Morgan Rogers started against Czechia, while Bellingham could push for a place from the beginning this time.

Tuchel has scope to adjust the midfield without changing the main attacking threats. The fitness of Konsa and O'Reilly will influence whether he retains the defensive group that kept a clean sheet on Tuesday.

Croatia vs England key factors to consider

Both teams collected three points from their opening two Nations League matches.

Croatia conceded five goals across those two games.

Croatia lost 4-1 to Spain in its latest outing.

England scored twice against both Spain and Czechia.

Gordon has scored in three consecutive England appearances.

England's win in Prague came against a Czechia side reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Croatia will be without the usual home crowd because of a UEFA sanction.

Rice and Palmer are among England's confirmed absentees, while Stanisic's availability remains uncertain for Croatia.

Conclusion

Croatia has the midfield quality to make this a difficult trip. Modric and Kovacic can help the hosts retain possession, and Perisic's crossing gives the attack a clear route to goal.

The defensive performance against Spain is harder to overlook. England has pace on both wings, Kane's movement through the middle and several options capable of changing the match later on.

Tuchel's team still has injuries to manage, and the Czechia result should be viewed in the context of the early red card. Even so, England looks better placed to take advantage of the weaknesses shown in Croatia's latest performance.

England to win is the best selection.

Verdict: England to win

Best odds: 103/100

Bookmaker: 1xBet