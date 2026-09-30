2027 Womens Six Nations: Ireland to host England at Aviva Stadium

Ireland’s 2027 Women’s Six Nations encounter with England will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Scott Bemand’s side made their Six Nations debut at the Aviva Stadium with a win over Scotland in this year’s competition and will welcome the world champions to Dublin in the fourth round of fixtures on 8 May.

A crowd of 31,294 watched the 54-5 win over Scotland in May, a record crowd for a women’s match in Ireland.

“Playing at Aviva Stadium last season was an incredible and landmark experience for the group and we’re really excited to be returning to the home of Irish rugby in 2027,” said Ireland captain Erin King.

“These are the occasions you want to be involved in as a player and with two big home matches against France and England coming up in 2027, there is huge motivation for us as a group to produce the occasions and performances that will inspire and excite our Green Wave.”

The Affidea Stadium in Belfast will not host any Six Nations matches in 2027 after doing so for the past three years.

Ireland beat Wales at the home of Ulster Rugby in May, while France came out on top in 2025 and the hosts beat Scotland in Belfast in the final game of the 2024 tournament.

Bemand’s side open their new campaign in Scotland at Murrayfield on 10 April before they welcome France to the Dexcom Stadium in Galway for their other home fixture of the competition.

Ireland are back on the road in Wales before the Red Roses come to Dublin for the highly anticipated penultimate fixture.

Italy then host the Irish on the final weekend on 15 May.

Ireland finished third in the 2026 Six Nations behind England, who have been champions for the past eight years, and France.