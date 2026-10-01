Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after coach says he'd be benched again

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he has left Portugal’s national team camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League game against Denmark on Thursday.

Ronaldo announced his exit in a statement Wednesday, shortly after coach Jorge Jesus said he was not planning to start the 41-year-old in Thursday’s game in Copenhagen. Ronaldo said he would explain the reasons for his decision “in due course.”

Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 146 goals and pursuing the milestone of 1,000 career goals, didn’t play Sunday in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway. He has not trained with the rest of the group since, sparking widespread rumors about a possible feud with Jesus.

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“After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp,” Ronaldo posted in Portuguese on Instagram.

“In due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I always dedicated myself.

“Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception.”

The Portuguese federation said only that Ronaldo left the training camp and that the team’s preparations would continue with the remaining 24 squad members.

“The entire delegation remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming fixtures and on achieving our goals,” the federation said.

The star striker did not practice Wednesday and reportedly left the stadium where the team was preparing for the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not trained with his Portugal teammates since Sunday’s game against Norway.Â Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jesus said earlier in the pregame news conference that every player knows the coach makes the decisions, and that Ronaldo told him he would abide by whatever choices he makes.

The coach added the “rules are the same for everyone” and that GonÃ§alo Ramos would start up front against Denmark if everything went to plan.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the game,” Jesus said. “If we need [Ronaldo] to play [at some point], he’ll play. If not, he won’t.”

Jesus, who worked with Ronaldo for about a year in Saudi Arabia, said the player did not refuse to practice after having been left on the bench.

“It seems like there was an issue between us, but there was no issue,” Jesus said. “I’m the one who makes the decisions and everybody knows that.”

Jesus acknowledged he had told Ronaldo he probably would play against Norway but changed his mind because of the circumstances of the match.

He said it was a mistake to send Ronaldo to warm up for as long as he did and then not use him. Jesus added “any player” would be upset about that.

But Jesus did not apologize for telling Ronaldo that he was likely to play.

“I can promise whatever I want, I’m the coach,” Jesus said. “No player will ever make a decision for me.”

Jesus said, though, that someone with the stature of Ronaldo deserved a different type of attention from coaches “because of his career and history in soccer.”

Jesus, who took over the squad from Roberto MartÃ­nez after the World Cup, said he ended up being “obligated” to have a meeting with Ronaldo because of the noise created in Portugal over the situation.

But he maintained there was no “Ronaldo case” to talk about and there was nothing to solve between him and the player because nothing was wrong.

Jesus said it was normal that the federation president, Pedro ProenÃ§a, also met with the pair.

“We had to talk the three of us, but I had already talked with Cris and the president didn’t have to solve anything because there was nothing to solve,” Jesus said.

Ronaldo started Portugal’s 1-0 win over Wales last Thursday but was substituted in the 67th minute. On Tuesday, he posted on Instagram a photo of him wearing the kit accompanied by the country’s flag and a heart emoji.

Portugal lead Group A4 of the Nations League with six points from two matches, three points more than Denmark and Norway. Wales are last with no points.

Portugal also host Norway on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear whether Ronaldo’s departure would extend beyond the current international break.

Wednesday’s news comes just as Ronaldo’s longtime rival, Lionel Messi, is set for his farewell match with Argentina next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.