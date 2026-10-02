Nations League: Netherlands fight back to draw while Parrott stars for Ireland

The Netherlands fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a draw with Greece in the Nations League as former Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders struck in the 89th minute.

Goals from Fotis Ioannidis and substitute Giorgos Masouras put Greece into an early position of control.

But from the moment Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk pulled one back on the hour mark it was one-way traffic until Reijnders popped up with the crucial leveller.

Masouras was an early replacement for Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis who only lasted 18 minutes before coming off.

Elsewhere, the match â€‹between the Republic of Ireland and Austria was disrupted when tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium by those protesting against the Irish team â fulfilling their fixtures against Israel.

Ireland were 1-0 up in front of a sell-out crowd when the referee suspended the match briefly in the 20th minute as tennis balls featuring the â Palestinian flag were thrown onto â€‹the â pitch.

Troy Parrott put Ireland ahead in â€‹the 12th minute, dancing through the Austrian defence â€Œand into the area â before striking low into the far corner.

And the former Tottenham man doubled the lead from the penalty spot before late goals from Alex Prass and Michael Gregoritsch drew Austria level.

Wales returned to winning ways with a fine win at home to Norway.

Fulham forward Oscar Bobb put the visitors ahead in Cardiff only for Dan James to fire in a fine cross on the run from Sorba Thomas.

And after Norway were reduced to 10 men at the start of the second half Neco Williams powered in a free-kick to seal the win.

Nations League results

Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein

Malta 1-1 Gibraltar

Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria

Israel 0-0 Kosovo

Wales 2-1 Norway

Denmark 2-4 Portugal

Greece 2-2 Netherlands

Germany 2-0 Serbia