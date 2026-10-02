Manchester City case has major implications for integrity of game, says FA; Burnham stirs tensions: football news – live

Manchester City appeal confirmed by Premier League Manchester City have lodged an appeal against the findings of an independent commission regarding breaches of Premier League financial rules, it has been confirmed. â€œThe club lodged the appeal to the Chair of the Judicial Panel,' said a Premier League statement. â€œThe independent Appeal Board hearing will remain private and confidential until publication of the outcome is permitted.â€ A statement on Manchester City's website, meanwhile, states: â€œManchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the Club lodged its comprehensive Appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter. â€œThe Club's firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe. â€œThe Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. â€œWe will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete.â€

Key events

Tuchel on Mateo Kovacic: We had a special relationship, he was my player at Chelsea, we won the Champions League together, such a nice and humble and warm character â€“ and on the pitch, full of character. It was pure pleasure to work with him. Every time I see him I love to be close to him and hug him. It feels like a very very close relationship â€¦ even if we don't text that much, and see each other even less â€¦ It was a pleasure to work with him â€¦ It's a special bond, and he is a special player for me, always.â€ Thomas Tuchel and Mateo Kovacic in 2021, during their Chelsea days. Photograph: Oli Scarff/EPA

Tuchel on Modric: â€œLuka is a national hero. Legend of the game â€¦ he won the Ballon d'Or at the height of his career. He's just a fantastic football player, an amazing person â€¦ the way he acts on the field, he's a role model, and a true legend of the game.â€

Tuchel is asked a question about the defensive changes in store for tomorrow in England's lineup. â€œIt seems Ezri Konsa is back, he did the full training today,â€ Tuchel says. â€œThis gives us a lot of hope for tomorrow. Nico O'Reilly, our left-back, left camp. On the right side we have competition, Marc should be ready to go, ready to start. The coach will never tell you the lineup â€¦ Sometimes you forget that this team who played against Czechia never played together [before] â€¦ it was solid and professional â€¦ tomorrow we have to find solutions again and we're up for it.â€

Back to Manchester City. In theory, would Tuchel pick players outside the top flight for England [in the event that City are relegated]? â€œThere is always a possibility … I will never rule out that they don't play in the top flight in their country, you have to look at it case by case.â€

What are Tuchel's thoughts on Saturday's game being behind closed doors (a few thousand Croatian children will be present, and around 100 England fans, it is said.) â€œI'm happy for the children they have the opportunity to come and watch, that's a big inspirement for them â€¦ a unique occasion â€¦ I'm glad that 100 [England] fans have a chance to be here, our most loyal fans. â€œIt's never nice [with no crowd], it's always a bit of a strange atmosphere â€¦ we love a proper football crowd, and this is a part we have to take into consideration, we cannot switch off and be in holiday mode, it might feel a bit like pre-season, but it's not pre-season, it's a crucial match in the Nations League. It is what it is and you have to deal with it.â€

Regarding injury news before the Croatia game, Tuchel adds: â€œToday everyone was in training except Nico O'Reilly, who had to leave camp, to get a treatment as soon as possible â€¦ that's the only one who is not available … everyone was at a high level, we played 10 against 10, everyone is pickable and ready to go.â€

Has Tuchel spoken to the City players in camp about the current scandal relating to financial breaches? Has it been discussed by everyone in camp? â€œI guess so. We had some time off between matches, and it's a big subject â€¦ As you rightly say, everyone speaks about it, there is no other voice needed … I am glad to not be that voice. No one needs my half-knowledge on the topic. â€œOf course the players talk about it, of course the Man City players, and we talk with them but only briefly. They are ready to go for tomorrow, that's what they show on the pitch, and in camp … but of course it's a big topic, it's a big topic in camp.â€

Here goes, Tuchel is speaking.

Cheers Tom. Yes, Tommy Tuchel is up imminently, to offer no comment on the Manchester City fun and games, before previewing Croatia v England.

Luke is back from lunch which means that Thomas Tuchel will be talking soon. My giddy aunt, I'm out of here.

More emails on City's appeal. â€œIf this evidence Manchester City is so â€˜irrefutable' â€“ why wasn't it considered as such during the main hearing? Other clubs should boycott their matches against them this season,â€ writes Matt Miller. Tom Atkins adds: â€œWhat did people expect? This is an organisation which has spent the last 15 years throwing money and lawyers at any attempt to limit their ambitions or hold them to account, they're not exactly going to hold their hands up and say â€˜it's a fair cop' now. Get them out, keep them out for a long time, and award Rob Holding the Premier League medal he deserves.â€ You had me until Rob Holding.

Savage steps up to take Peterborough job Peterborough United have confirmed the appointment of Robbie Savage as their new manager, with the Welshman leaving his role at Forest Green to take up the position. â€œExcitement is the word I can use to describe the appointment of Robbie Savage as our new manager. A word I personally haven't used about our football club for too long,â€ said chairman Darragh MacAnthony. â€œHis personality, character and mindset is something we need top to bottom. Nobody will work harder to get us up and running again than Robbie. The board were blown away by him in an extensive interview and his hunger to fix our issues and get confidence back into our talented squad is what I am most excited by.â€ Savage added: â€œWhat attracted me to the club is the size of the club, the philosophy, working with young players and making them better, but the style of football was key.â€ Full story: Robbie Savage says he â€˜would rather win games 5-4 than 1-0'. Photograph: Craig Galloway/ProSports/Shutterstock

No â€œwinning formulaâ€ for World Cup success, concludes Fifa technical report Fifa's technical report on the 2026 World Cup has highlighted an increased number of tactical strategies at the tournament but concluded there was not necessarily a â€˜winning formula'. The world governing body's Technical Study Group (TSG) and Football Performance Insights Department (FPI) published a 500-page report on Friday, offering â€˜unprecedented insights into how the best national teams and players on the planet are reshaping the modern game'. All 104 tournament matches were observed using advanced data and video analyses and 11 â€˜key tactical and technical' trends were identified. FPI lead Tom Gardner said: â€œThe big change between 2022 and 2026 is the variety of different tactical styles that we saw, and how teams were able to execute those different strategies successfully. â€œThe build-up in a back three was something that we observed as very important, but it wasn't something that Spain did. â€œSo we're not here saying if you want to be a successful team, you have to build up in a back three. â€œIt's about saying this is what we've observed. This is where we see more and more teams headed, and this is where teams have been able to do it and do it well.â€ The key tactical innovations that were identified included building with a back three, wide player rotations, changing the point of attack, attacking transitions, structured high press, defensive blocks and counter pressing. The report said there were â€˜contrasting routes to success', adding: â€˜From aggressive high presses to disciplined low blocks and rapid transitions, the analysis shows that there was no single winning formula. â€˜Cabo Verde exemplified how compact defending, collective organisation and proactive goalkeeper involvement can enable teams to compete against technically superior opponents.' Press Association

Ed Aarons and Miguel Dantas Rui Pinto (L) arrives to Lisbon Criminal Court in March 2019. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/EPA-EFE Rui Pinto is to appeal a decision to end the special protection programme that has safeguarded him since August 2020. Lawyers for the whistleblower say that he remains at risk and that ending his protection would leave him â€œmore vulnerable than at any point since 2020â€. They say the decision was taken without giving him an opportunity to be heard and have described the circumstances surrounding it as a â€œfailure to respect the rule of lawâ€. Pinto was notified on Wednesday that his protection is due to end on 10 October. His lawyers say they will lodge an administrative appeal with suspensive effect, meaning the decision will be suspended while it is challenged. In a request to Portugal's Ministry of Justice, the lawyers asked the government to reconsider the decision, disclose the material on which the latest risk assessment was based, hear Pinto and ensure that his protection continues. â€œHis situation is now critical,â€ said his lawyers in a statement. â€œThe threats against him are not merely theoretical: last April, he was assaulted in Lisbon. His revelations implicated powerful individuals with substantial resources, and many of the resulting legal proceedings are still ongoing, as demonstrated by the decision issued just a few days ago by the Premier League's independent commission concerning Manchester City. Abruptly deprived of his protected residence and placed in a situation of extreme precariousness, Rui Pinto will now be more vulnerable than at any point since 2020.â€ Pinto entered Portugal's protection programme after cooperating with the country's justice authorities. His revelations have subsequently been used by judicial, tax and sporting authorities across Europe, including the Premier League's investigation into City's alleged financial irregularities. Pinto's lawyers argue that the authorities should take into account both his cooperation with the justice system and the continuing risks associated with his disclosures before ending his protection. â€œThis decision, and the manner in which it was taken, regrettably fail to respect the rule of law and constitute an act of state terrorism. We cannot accept this,â€ they added.

â€œI, for one, can't understand how all the other teams can play against Man City over the coming season with this hanging over proceedings,â€ writes Simon Staffans. â€œIt'll be so weird â€“ will the points and goals count in the end? What if Isak plays against them at Anfield and comes off with a torn ACL, derailing Liverpool's season in a match that perhaps should never have been played and definitely not been played with those players playing for Man City? It's a kind of alternate reality almost. Bizarre, to say the least.â€ It's a great point. City have a knockout cup game this month, how do you respect the result of that if you lose?

Hello, here for the next hour, as Luke said, keep your emails coming in.

I'll be back at 1.30 for Thomas Tuchel's media conference â€“ Tom Bassam is stepping into the breach until then. Thanks for all the emails. You can vent to Tom here!

â€œProbably wishful thinking,â€ emails Nick, â€œbut would the frivolity of an unsuccessful appeal factor into any decisions about sanctions, as per a red card? I'll admit to being biased, but it's hard to see how City are anything other than bang to rights here.â€

In similar vein, Bob chips in with a beautifully precise one-word email, entitled â€˜Man City appeal': â€œFarcical.â€

â€œIf Manchester City really do have a â€œcomprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positionsâ€, why didn't they disclose these during the investigation and why did they spend so much time and money on lawyers fighting something that they could have, apparently, so easily dismissed?â€ emails Joe. â€œUtterly farcical. Hopefully a swift appeal process and then the punishments can be meted out, and we can all move on with securing compensation for having to put up with this nonsense.â€

â€œI can't help comparing the 10 years of this Man City saga with those periods of play where a VAR check is going on in the background,â€ emails Oliver. â€œâ€˜They're appealing for some financial irregularities in the box, Steve. Play is continuing for the time being, but we're hearing that VAR are having a look at this one'. â€œAs poor Mostafa Ziko discovered this summer, it doesn't matter how glorious the following sequence of events â€“ if you broke the rules in the buildup then it's null and void, as all of City's achievements during that period should now be.â€ The Premier League is having another look at the monitor, and we all know what that means. Photograph: Lee Keuneke/Every Second Media/Shutterstock

Panic over: the sports quiz of the week, from Paul Campbell, is here:

â€œThis is going to rumble on for years,â€ comments Wayne, over on a well-known sports news channel. â€œThe new Brexit.â€ Steady on, Wayne.

Manchester City's approach, then, can be neatly summed up as: â€œDon't back down â€“ double down.â€ What do you think of all this? Email me. (Before I go for lunch at 12.30.) Fortress Etihad. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP

Ben Fisher Some players have had more enjoyable international breaks than others and Ben Cabango taming Erling Haaland in Cardiff on Thursday was another big tick for the Wales defender. Last week Cabango, of Championship pacesetters Swansea, marked Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisbon and kept Haaland quiet in the Norway striker's first game since Manchester City were found guilty of breaching Premier League rules. Did Cabango nab Haaland's shirt after the 2-1 win for Wales? â€œI did grab it after the game â€¦ but he didn't take mine,â€ the 26-year-old said. â€œIt is surreal to play against Ronaldo and Haaland in the same camp. But it's definitely where you want to be, you want to stay around that for as long as possible. You learn a lot playing against these players. You've got to be concentrated throughout the game and you can't switch off at any moment. That probably brings out the best side of me and it's been good.â€ Ben Cabango of Wales during Thursday's win against Norway. Photograph: Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

Manchester City appeal confirmed by Premier League Manchester City have lodged an appeal against the findings of an independent commission regarding breaches of Premier League financial rules, it has been confirmed. â€œThe club lodged the appeal to the Chair of the Judicial Panel,' said a Premier League statement. â€œThe independent Appeal Board hearing will remain private and confidential until publication of the outcome is permitted.â€ A statement on Manchester City's website, meanwhile, states: â€œManchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the Club lodged its comprehensive Appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter. â€œThe Club's firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe. â€œThe Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. â€œWe will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete.â€

Pascal Gross of Brighton has only gone and won player of the month in His Majesty's Premier League. At 35, he is the sixth-oldest player to win the gong, it says here, having mustered five goal involvements in the month of September. Pascal Gross of Brighton. Photograph: Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Nigel French/Apl/Sportsphoto

The Brazil coach, Carlo Ancelotti, said his side respect Saturday's hosts India before the first international friendly between the teams. The five-time world champions will field a star-studded squad featuring VinÃ­cius JÃºnior for the match at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. India, ranked 138th, will face Brazil's senior men, ranked fifth, for the first time after a 1-1 draw with 44th-ranked Panama. â€œWe have respect for the quality of the Indian team,â€ Ancelotti said. â€œThey played a good draw against Panama. We have full respect for our opponents. â€œCricket is part of their culture; football is not the most important game. But that doesn't mean they don't love football. We are happy to be here and show our quality to all who have the possibility to watch the game. It will be a fantastic night.â€ AFP Carlo Ancelotti (right) with India's head coach Khalid Jamil. Photograph: Piyal Adhikary/EPA

Aleksandar Holiga â€œI don't believe in comebacks.â€ Slaven Bilic sat in the lobby of a hotel in Canary Wharf wearing a black Soundgarden T-shirt and dark denim, confidently discussing a wide variety of topics ranging from Sir Alex Ferguson's autobiography to historical epics of Yugoslav cinematography and Nikola Tesla's celibacy. He was living the good life in London, just before his third Premier League season as West Ham's manager, and a rare interview for Croatian media was a chance for him to catch up with domestic intrigues. â€œI'm now distanced by default, geographically,â€ he said, breathing a sigh of relief, before continuing to jump from subject to subject; a bit about a Metallica concert, then a bit about steaks at an Argentinian restaurant, followed by some off-record anecdotes. He was clearly enjoying himself and didn't hesitate to show it; his time as Croatia's manager seemed long gone, although he always left a bitter-sweet aftertaste when talking about them. Slaven Bilic on the touchline during this week's 4-1 defeat by Spain in Seville. Photograph: Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

Up next, a piece by Aleksandar Holiga on Slaven Bilic, who is back in charge of Croatia's national team, and preparing for tomorrow's meeting with England and Thomas Tuchel.

Over on Sky Sports News, Scotland are pictured training at Hampden Park before tomorrow's Nations League meeting with North Macedonia. They'll be off to the airport soon, it being an away game in Skopje, and all that. Here's Ewan Murray's report of Scotland's 3-0 home defeat against Switzerland on Tuesday, when Jack Hendry was sent off early doors: And here is Barry Glendenning, who wrote about Scotland and their new-ish manager SÃ©bastien Pocognoli, in Football Daily on Wednesday:

â€œThe former City striker, Edin Dzeko, plays his last international for Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight,â€ writes J Hopkin. â€œTo honour him, the usual Bosnian Cevapi takeaway of 10 beef sausages is being served with 11 today, across Bosnia, to honour the striker's No 11 international shirt. Delicious! A large replica jersey dedicated to Edin Dzeko in Sarajevo yesterday. Photograph: Armin Durgut/AP The 40-year-old Edin Dzeko talks to the media on Thursday. Photograph: Jonas EkstrÃ¶mer/TT/Shutterstock

Bury, Brighton, Sheffield United, Fenerbahce, Toulouse (loan), Galatasaray, Olympiacos (loan), Blackburn Rovers (loan), Bursaspor, Feyenoord (loan), Feyenoord, Celtic, Coritiba, Corinthians, Lobos BUAP (loan), Veracruz, Pachuca, Derby, Fatih Karagumruk. Whose career path? The answer, of course, is Colin Kazim-Richards, now managing Crawley Town in League Two. Tusdiq Din spoke to him and his assistant, Julian Gray: Colin Kazim-Richards (left) and Julian Gray (right) at Crawley's training ground. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

We've updated our â€œNext Generationâ€ piece from 2023. How is Almugera Kabar getting on at Dortmund, for instance? (Answer: He's currently on loan at NEC Nijmegen). Dive in here: Almugera Kabar (right) tackles Weston McKennie of Juventus in a Europa League encounter in Turin this month. Photograph: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse/AP

Tuchel's England media conference has been moved to 1.30pm today BST, I am told, in case you want to update your calendar.

Here is a line from Reuters, on the looming appeal from City: Manchester City are expected to press ahead with â an appeal against findings that they breached Premier League financial rules by today's deadline, opening a fresh chapter in a â case that has become â€‹one of the most significant in English football. The Premier League's new fast-track rules state that an appeal hearing must â€Œbe held within 12 weeks of an appeal being lodged, with a decision due within 30 days of the hearing concluding. City, however, â€‹are expected to argue the rules were not in place when they were originally charged in February 2023. The breadth of the fallout facing Manchester City extends well beyond football sanctions. On Thursday, the chair of the Treasury Committee asked Britain's tax authority HMRC what action â it was taking in response to the Premier League's findings. Meg Hillier â€‹said she had written â€‹to HMRC Permanent Secretary JP â€‹Marks following the publication on Tuesday of the independent commission ruling â€‹that the club had â€Œcommitted â€œwell over 100 â€‹individual breaches of â€‹the Premier League Rules across the course of many seasonsâ€. Sports lawyers have predicted years of further litigation as rival clubs, players and agents assess whether they may have grounds to pursue compensation claims connected to the case.

Upcoming Nations League fixtures (all times BST) Friday 2 October

Kazakhstan v Moldova (3pm)

Cyprus v Armenia (5pm)

Latvia v Montenegro (5pm)

Faroe â€ŒIslands v Slovakia (7.45pm)

Belgium v Turkey (7.45pm)

France v Italy (7.45pm)

Hungary v Georgia (7.45pm)

Ukraine v Northern â€ŒIreland (7.45pm)

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Sweden (7.45pm)

Poland v Romania (7.45pm) Saturday 3 October

Finland v Albania (2pm)

Belarus v San â€ŒMarino (5pm)

Estonia v Luxembourg (5pm)

Iceland v Bulgaria (5pm)

Croatia v England (5pm)

Spain v Czechia (7.45pm)

North Macedonia v Scotland (7.45pm)

Switzerland v Slovenia (7.45pm) Sunday 4 October

Azerbaijan v Lithuania (2pm)

Malta v Andorra (5pm)

Kosovo v Austria (5pm)

Greece v Germany (7.45pm)

Netherlands v Serbia (7.45pm)

Portugal v Norway (7.45pm)

Wales v Denmark (7.45pm)

Republic â€‹of Ireland v Israel (7.45pm) Monday 5 October

Cyprus v Latvia (4pm)

Montenegro v Armenia (7.45pm)

France v Belgium (7.45pm)

Italy v Turkey (7.45pm)

Northern â€‹Ireland v Georgia (7.45pm)

Ukraine v Hungary (7.45pm)

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Poland (7.45pm)

Romania v Sweden (7.45pm) Tuesday 6 October

Kazakhstan v Faroe â€‹Islands (3pm)

Albania v San Marino (7.45pm)

Belarus v Finland (7.45pm)

Moldova v Slovakia (7.45pm)

Estonia v Iceland (7.45pm)

Luxembourg v Bulgaria (7.45pm)

Croatia v Spain (7.45pm)

England v Czechia (7.45pm)

Scotland v Slovenia (7.45pm)

Switzerland v North â€ŒMacedonia (7.45pm)

If you missed any of it, here's a little roundup of hot content that appeared off the back of England's line-and length 2-0 win in Czechia on Tuesday: on Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Trent Alexander-Arnold and so much more.

Thomas Tuchel, manager of the England men's team, is due to speak at 12.30pm UK time: don't miss it. If you would like to cast an eye over the weekend's Nations League fixtures, you can do so here. Croatia v England kicks off at 5pm UK time tomorrow, with North Macedonia v Scotland following later at 7.45pm. Ukraine v Northern Ireland is tonight â€“ 7.45pm â€“ with France v Italy kicking off at the same time, at Stade de France. That should be fun.

Thanks Billy and hello everyone. What is occurring in the wonderful world of association football?

That's it from me for now. Luke McLaughlin is here to take over.

Matt Hughes Manchester City: Andy Burnham's intervention in the Manchester City debate has revived tensions between the Premier League and the UK prime minister. Government officials are understood to be unhappy they were not given notice that the independent commission's damning judgment of Â£900m of financial manipulation and â€œsham contractsâ€ would be published shortly after Burnham's address at the Labour party conference on Tuesday, and his response has not gone down well with several Premier League clubs concerned by his relationship with City's owners. In a series of interviews on Wednesday Burnham said he would be â€œreally concernedâ€ if City's owners were forced to sell after being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of financial rules. Such was the reaction that Downing Street felt compelled to clarify Burnham's position on Thursday, with a No 10 spokesperson saying the prime minister had made clear that â€œthe initial judgment is seriousâ€ and â€œthere can't be any suggestion that anyone is above the rulesâ€.

FA confirms it has powers to take disciplinary action against City Matt Hughes The FA has confirmed it has powers to take disciplinary action against Manchester City and key individuals at the club in the governing body's first comments since City were found guilty of more than 100 breaches related to financial regulations. The FA statement reads: â€œThe independent commission's decision has significant implications for the integrity of the game. We are carefully considering the decision and its implications and will take action where appropriate. â€œAs proceedings between the Premier League and Manchester City Football Club remain ongoing, we do not intend to comment further at this stage. We will, however, continue to monitor developments closely.â€ Yaya TourÃ© is mobbed by his teammates after he scored the opening goal of the game during the 2011 FA Cup final. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA

Sport in Focus: If you like sport and you like pictures, then sign up to our newsletter of our editors' favourite sporting images from the past week. There's a new edition dropping into inboxes at midday today (BST).

â€œEveryone at Liverpool should be happy todayâ€ â€“ JÃ¼rgen Klopp was full of praise for Florian Wirtz after his goal in Germany's 2-0 win over Serbia last night. double quotation mark That was exceptional; he played a fantastic game. Our style of play suits Flo Wirtz. I don't even know what Flo has to do right to make everyone happy. Everyone in Liverpool should be happy today. Wirtz didn't feature in Klopp's first game in charge, a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands last week, and came off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Greece that followed. He played the full 90 last night, operating off the frontman Nick Woltemade and scoring on the hour mark to double Germany's lead. JÃ¼rgen and Flo. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Manchester City: Ed Aarons and Porto-based Miguel Dantas have taken a deep dive into the situation surrounding Rui Pinto, the former history student whose leaks of private documents in 2018 prompted the investigation into City. After Pinto turned his attention to Gianni Infantino on Wednesday, Portuguese authorities confirmed that he is no longer a protected witness: double quotation mark That is understood to have come as a surprise to the 37-year-old, who finds himself without a job, a home or an income. He has been living in a safe house under protection and has never disclosed his location, and it is understood he has received no visitors. The Guardian understands talks had been initiated to begin the process of reintegrating Pinto back into social and professional life. That initiative will be halted, leaving Pinto to fend for himself. He has been advised not to return home, contact family members or visit crowded places socially or for work. Yesterday evening, Pinto posted on social media: â€œI will make a very important announcement tomorrow at 18:00 UTC.â€ That's 7pm BST.

Women's Champions League: â€œOf course there is a lot of noise but the players are very calm â€“ I haven't seen or noticed anything that will take any percentage out of the players' performanceâ€ â€“ the words of AndrÃ©e Jeglertz last night after his Manchester City team were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Madrid. Linda Caicedo's opener was cancelled out by Khadija Shaw in City's first game since the Premier League's guilty verdict. Tom Garry was at Joie Stadium to gauge the mood â€¦ double quotation mark Speaking to supporters on the bridge that connects this venue with the neighbouring Etihad Stadium, some appeared relaxed about the situation and unsure what it had to do with the women's team, while others were clearly troubled and looking forward to watching some football as a form of escapism. An elderly City fan, who did not wish to be named, said pre-match: â€œWe've been through rough times before, we'll come through rough times again,â€ in a matter-of-fact manner. Another simply demonstrated what appears to be a growing dislike for reporters asking about the 115 charges when they said angrily â€œyou're from the media?â€ before using an expletive and promptly walking away.

Nations League: Jorge Jesus guided Portugal to an impressive 4-2 win in Denmark in the first game since Cristiano Ronaldo had walked away from the squad over concerns about his playing time. Ronaldo left camp after an apparent rift with Jesus having been left on the bench for last Sunday's win in Norway. JoÃ£o FÃ©lix was again on the scoresheet for Portugal as his late strike sealed the points. JÃ¼rgen Klopp won his first match in charge of Germany at the third attempt as Florian Wirtz's second-half goal helped secure a 2-0 win over Serbia in Munich. After losing to Greece on Sunday, Klopp had to field frankly ridiculous questions about the diversity of Germany's national team. Greece almost pulled off another shock win last night but surrendered a two-goal lead to draw with the Netherlands in Thessaloniki. Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders rescued things for Xavi, who admitted he was at fault after a poor first half. â€œMaybe I made things unclear for the players by making too many changes,â€ said the Netherlands boss.

Nations League: Let's have a look back at last night's action, eh? Wales notched their first win of the campaign by coming from behind to beat Norway in Cardiff. With the score level at 1-1 at the break, TorbjÃ¸rn Heggem was sent off 17 seconds into the second half and Neco Williams scored the winner from the resulting free-kick. A lot of eyes were on Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who was kept at arm's length by Wales and serenaded by chants of â€œYou're just a shit Kieffer Mooreâ€ from home supporters. Martin Ã˜degaard, who captained Norway to the World Cup quarters in the summer, described the result as the â€œfirst punch in the face for a long timeâ€ while Wales manager Craig Bellamy was happy to respond to the criticism he has received of late: double quotation mark Look, I am a strong person, I think we all are, but it's the people around me I'm conscious of. It's just society. What are we? Eight prime ministers in the space of 11 years? It's nuts … We're such a small country, why can't we have each other's backs? Why don't we look after each other more? The others can go at us. We're too quick [to criticise]. In Dublin, the Republic of Ireland's 2-2 draw with Austria was stopped twice in the first half after pro-Palestine protests against their matches with Israel. The Ireland squad were under pressure to boycott last Sunday's game against Israel in Hungary, which they won 3-0, and face them again in Dublin this Sunday. With Ireland 1-0 up after Troy Parrott's fine solo goal, tennis balls with Palestine flags were thrown on to the pitch in the 20th minute before a man appearing to be carrying a Palestine flag invaded the pitch in the 35th minute. Austria came from 2-0 down in the second half to recover a draw.