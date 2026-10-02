Once a thorn in the USMNT's side, Rafa Marquez steps into his toughest role yet: Mexico head coach

Rafael Marquez is no stranger to leading the Mexican national team.

He became one of the most successful players to wear the captain’s armband and the green Mexico jersey, lifting continental trophies and participating in five World Cups over the course of his 21-year international career.

Now, he’s back.

Marquez returned to the stage at the Mexican football federation training grounds in Tlalpan, Mexico City, on Sept. 10 for the umpteenth time in his life, but this time to be introduced as the Mexican national team’s manager.

He walked into the crowded outdoor space, keeping to himself after finding his seat in the front row while federation officials shook hands and engaged with the onlooking media. He wore the same stoic look on his face that millions remember from his time on the pitch as a commanding center back for Barcelona and Atlas.

Photographers furiously began snapping the moment Marquez held the green Mexico training jacket with his initials. But it wasn’t an unfamiliar sight.

He stood in that same spot two years ago when being appointed Javier Aguirre’s assistant coach. In 2024, the Mexican Football Federation announced Aguirre would return for a two-year stint before passing the torch to Marquez immediately following the 2026 World Cup.

Now, he trades the captain’s armband for the manager’s clipboard role, with his biggest early test coming on Saturday, when Mexico will face the U.S. in Arizona.

“I’m not starting from zero,” Marquez said. “Having worked with Javier [Aguirre] from start to finish gives me great confidence in continuing this process. I already know the players and the environment well, and I’ve been supported by a group of experienced people who have operated at the highest levels. That is exactly what we want: to take this national team to another level.”

The right temperament for Mexico?

For observers on the American side of the border, the enduring memory of Marquez is of a fiery character who can bully the opposition. His red card at the 2002 World Cup — when he karate-kicked and head-butted U.S. midfielder Cobi Jones — left a lasting impression in an already fierce rivalry between the two neighboring countries.

But from a Mexican perspective, that incident aside, the body of Marquez’s work is more one of restraint and composure than explosiveness.

“He wasn’t the kind of player who shouted the loudest or picked the most fights,” former Mexico striker Jared Borgetti told ESPN recently. “He was someone whose football and leadership, specifically his ability to make good decisions, inspired those around him.”

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After breaking through in Europe with Monaco, Marquez joined FC Barcelona, where he was often tasked with defending against the footballing giants of the time.

Under manager Frank Rijkaard, Marquez learned to perfect his aerial technique, while developing an affinity for playing out from the back when Pep Guardiola took over in 2008. Marquez refined his precision on the ball to the point of taking the occasional free kick at Barcelona, even in a team that boasted Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

His talent made him a mainstay of the Mexican national team, but Marquez’s composure made him a standout in the starting lineup of El Tri. While players like CuauhtÃ©moc Blanco made their mark with explosiveness and fiery temperament, Marquez provided balance to the roster with his restrained demeanor.

Blanco, who was teammates with Marquez at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, once publicly called out Marquez for his perceived lack of fight.

“I’ve known Rafa a long time and he doesn’t have that capacity to talk to players — he talks on the field but lacks, you know what I mean, some coconuts that we have down there,” Blanco told ESPN in 2014. “He lacks toughness in the locker room.”

The presence of Blanco and Marquez on the national team opened the door for comparison between personalities. Marquez would never be the fiery personality that Mexican fans had grown to love about previous stars. Marquez instead chose to do things in his own way — then and now.

By 2002, he was Mexico’s starting center back and captained El Tri at the World Cup. His poise and likeness to Franz Beckenbauer on the field also earned him the nickname El Kaiser, the German word for emperor.

“Sometimes you don’t need to be the loudest, the most aggressive, or the most demanding person,” Borgetti said. “He simply demonstrated quality and led by example on the pitch, showing how things should be done. It truly left a mark.”

Marquez became the only constant for a national team that was managed by a carousel of coaches, as 12 permanent head coaches rotated through the hot seat during his 21-year tenure as center back. Managers leaned on Marquez.

Miguel Herrera, who led Marquez and Mexico at the 2014 World Cup, emphasized Marquez’s ability to act as the bridge between coaches and the team.

“I had to make a decision, he would relay them. I would tell Rafa, and he would pass them on very effectively,” Herrera told ESPN recently. “But being a leader on the pitch, leading through your play and your conduct, is not the same as leading from the sidelines while issuing instructions. I think shifting from being a player leader to a coach leader is a radical change, because a coach leader has a much broader scope.”

Longtime Mexico captain Rafael Marquez took over as head coach after the 2026 World Cup.Â Brad Smith/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The world saw a glimpse of his leadership ability at the 2026 World Cup while serving as the assistant coach to Aguirre. From the stands, journalists could observe Marquez speaking with defenders on the sidelines during the cooling break and conferring with the rest of the coaching staff while the game progressed.

“You’d constantly see him on the sideline trying to offer his perspective, occasionally shouting out specific details or instructions,” Herrera said. “He’ll grow into the role and show us what he’s like and how he conducts himself as a coach.”

Ã‰rik Lira, who formed part of Mexico’s 2026 World Cup roster, revealed Marquez played an even larger role behind the scenes. The new coach continues to be a man of few words, but Lira emphasized his brevity is enough to inspire, just like he did on the pitch.

“Truthfully, Rafa was very important to the roster,” Lira said. “To be honest, having him inside the locker room and on the bench became very important. There, he said few words, but they were concise and important. He also had the last word before we all went out on the pitch, and his words would give us goosebumps. He knew how to motivate. He was vital during Javier Aguirre’s stint with us and more so now as the head of the Mexican national team.”

A harsher spotlight as coach

Despite his extensive rÃ©sumÃ© as a player, Marquez takes the helm of Mexico with limited coaching experience.

He’s stepping into the spotlight after two years under Aguirre, and before that managing Barcelona B for two years. He also previously worked as Alcala’s youth U15 coach.

“When I was invited to join the national team setup and asked if I was interested in having Rafa on board, I didn’t hesitate for a second, not for a single second,” Aguirre said in a news conference following Mexico’s 2026 World Cup elimination. “He has vast experience and holds the UEFA Pro license, which is difficult to obtain. He worked at Barcelona and played for Barcelona.

“He has an excellent football background. He has shown us a great deal. The humility Rafa displays, despite his accolades and history, is fantastic. We are in very good hands for the future. I am absolutely delighted with him.”

While Marquez’s debut at the helm came in a 1-1 draw to Colombia, followed by another 1-1 draw to Peru on Tuesday, his third match will be his biggest yet: Mexico will face their bitter rivals, the USMNT, on Saturday on American soil — and anything less than a win won’t be good enough.

The criticism of Marquez began well before this international window even began, and the good faith Marquez earned from the Mexico supporters during the World Cup subsided as soon as he released the roster for the upcoming friendlies.

Fans and media personalities questioned his judgement to leave out 2026 World Cup players Brian GutiÃ©rrez and Carlos Acevedo while bringing back the likes of Hirving Lozano and GermÃ¡n Berterame. The line “Rafa destroyed the family” was one refrain that gained traction on social media.

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Marquez stepped into the spotlight, for better or worse, when accepting the role as Mexico manager. But he’s used to the microscope by now. Perhaps the worst of it for Marquez came in 2017, when he was infamously caught up in an investigation by U.S. authorities for alleged ties to drug trafficker Raul Flores HernÃ¡ndez.

The probe went on during the final two years of Marquez’s career, prohibiting him from entering the United States. He was unable to participate in Mexico’s pre-World Cup friendly against Wales in California and missed out on a Mexico call-up due to lack of training stemming from the ongoing legal issue.

Marquez categorically denied any involvement with Flores Hernandez, but his character continued to be smeared for several months as the investigation proceeded. His name was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing in 2018, liberating Marquez from the media circus that the accusation caused.

It was a brutal lesson in how harsh the spotlight can become, and the Mexican press can be notoriously tough on national team managers.

Former USMNT manager and current San Jose Earthquakes head coach Bruce Arena says Marquez will always be in a position of scrutiny while leading Mexico. Due to the nature of the job, criticism will follow and he must put the thick skin he developed as a player to use.

“When national teams win, the players get all the credit and when they lose it’s the manager’s fault,” Arena said to ESPN. “As you get into it and especially in our country, I don’t think there’s necessarily the greatest understanding of the winning and losing of it all. There are games that I coached the U.S. team that the players didn’t do their job. And there were other games where, you know, you could be critical to coach.

“So, there’s a balance there, but there’s not a balance generally in the reporting. But that goes with the territory. We understand that. It’s never going to be an easy ride for the manager of any national team.”

Arena and Herrera agreed the best way forward now is through results. Marquez, the man of few words, must lead by example.

The new manager set himself up for success by surrounding himself with a coaching staff that understands his roster.

Longtime teammate and Mexico legend Andres Guardado takes the role of assistant coach for the first time in his career. Like Marquez, he returns to the national team — after earning more than 130 caps — to inspire the next generation of players.

Assistant coaches Juan Manuel Lillo and Vidal Paloma, and goalkeeping coach Xabier Mancisidor also return after working under Aguirre in his latest stint.

“More than just Guardado, the coaching staff he assembled is the one he wanted,” Herrera said. “He wanted to work with colleagues he could constantly communicate and collaborate with regarding call-ups and training sessions. Ultimately, it is best to put your trust in the people you believe will make your project work. The people he chose are excellent.”

The noise from the media and fans will be loud and constant, but ultimately Marquez needs to draw on his experience in the upper echelons of soccer, Arena said.

“He’s got to believe in what he does,” Arena said when asked what advice he’d give Marquez. “He’s generally a young manager, and I think the players will have the greatest respect for him because of what he’s done, both on and off the field.”

It will be difficult to judge Marquez solely on this FIFA window after a limited sample of friendlies, but four games are enough to make him realize the world is watching. The time has come for El Kaiser to step into the spotlight and assume the role that has been more than 30 years in the making.

He can no longer linger in the shadows of Aguirre or transmit a message with the ball at his feet. A new era has dawned for Marquez — and for Mexico.