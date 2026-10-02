Mancini hails Italy step forward after draw with France

Roberto Mancini praised Italyâ€˜s performance in their 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with France as a â€œstep forwardâ€.

After seeing Italy claim a 4-1 win over Turkey to claim their first victory of his second spell in charge last time out, Mancini was treated to another impressive display from his side against much more illustrious opposition at a raucous Stade de France.

It looked as if Italy would be made to pay for not taking their chances â€” most notably a sitter that Moise Kean somehow missed in the ninth minute â€”Â when a superb free-kick from Michael Olise put France ahead 10 minutes into the second half.

But the Azzurri responded confidently and equalised as Alessandro Bastoni pounced on a mistake from Lucas Da Cunha to score his second goal in as many games.

Italy were grateful to a host of excellent saves from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but they too had chances to win the game and may feel somewhat frustrated not to have done so after France centre-back Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the 85th minute.

But Mancini was very satisfied with what he witnessed in Saint-Denis.

â€œWe knew it would be a very difficult match, especially at the start, but we did well to allow them very little in terms of chances, even if they had more possession,â€ Mancini told Rai Sport.

â€œWe played as a team, attacking and defending together, and so it is certainly a very positive evening for us.

â€œI wanted this to be another step forward in our journey. I liked that we tried to play football, despite being against an extraordinary France side full of champions.

â€œAt times we suffered, but always tried to score goals whenever we had the chance, so that's very good.â€

Bastoni: Italy can do it against anyone

Bastoni, meanwhile, believes Italy's display should give them confidence they can compete with anyone despite missing out on World Cup qualification for the third successive time earlier this year.

â€œIt was a tough game, we knew it would be, it's hardly news, but I am so happy with the team performance,â€Â Bastoni said to Rai.

â€œWe fought hard, we suffered, we even ruined some of France's objectives for tonight, as they were prepared for a big celebration. We knew we weren't coming here for a walk in the park, and that's how it was.

â€œIt's certainly pleasingÂ to score again, but the moment it was done, I thought we had to make sure we didn't concede another, otherwise it was all points. This is a good result that boosts our confidence going forward,

â€œI didn't expect to score two goals, but I never lost faith in myself. I won't let one or two situations ruin the career of over 300 games. I thank my family for being by my side and I hope that keeping my head up high is seen as a positive.

â€œWe believed in our chances of victory from the start, and indeed had the best chances in the first half to break the deadlock. It's a strongÂ signal, because if we can put in a performance like this against France in Paris, then we can do it against anyone.

â€œNow there is another game in this run and we are not taking anything for granted, it is another important test.â€

Italy host Turkey in Bologna on Monday in their final game of this extended international break.