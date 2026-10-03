Pocognoli wants first Scotland win for the players sake

Sebastien Pocognoli is eager to win his first game as Scotland boss so his players can grow in confidence.

Pocognoli’s reign as Scotland boss began with a goalless draw with Slovenia, though his first home match ended in a 3-0 defeat against Switzerland after Jack Hendry was sent off early on.

Scotland have failed to score in each of their last four internationals for only the second time in their history, after May 1971; they have never gone five straight games without a goal.

Pocognoli (D1 L1) could become only the fourth Scotland manager to fail to win any of their first three games in charge of the national team after John Prentice, Berti Vogts and George Burley, with the trio all failing to win any of their first four matches.

While Pocognoli denied suggestions Scotland must beat North Macedonia on Saturday, he knows they need a win sooner rather than later.

“No, because the challenge is longer than this camp, you know, we have to do piece by piece,” Pocognoli told BBC Scotland when asked about feeling pressure for the win.

Â Boss#MKDSCO pic.twitter.com/7wLMzm6QOE â€” Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 2, 2026

“For sure, we want to have a first really positive [win] on the pitch.

“In terms of ranking, we want this, but I think it’s important for the players to have a first win, that everything makes sense because the win makes the joy and the joy gives the freedom on the pitch to make decisions and to accelerate the process.

“If we have the three points in Slovenia, which I think we deserve, we talk maybe a little bit differently, but it’s like this.”

Scotland have lost only one of their previous seven away matches in all competitions (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in five of those matches.

After losing their first ever encounter with North Macedonia in September 2008 (0-1), Scotland are unbeaten in their three meetings since (W2 D1), winning 2-1 most recently in September 2013.