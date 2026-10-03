Inactives watch: Daniels, DeVonta to sit; McConkey questionable

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Don’t forget to check these out: Mike Clay’s Playbook | Week 4 Buzz

Week 4 Rankings | Matchup rankings for Week 4

Biggest concerns heading into Week 4

Players in London

Keenan Allen, WR, Colts (groin): Allen originally appeared on the injury report as “having a rest day,” but that was later changed to add an injury. That’s concerning, especially for a 34-year-old receiver. Though he was in play as a sleeper option this week, fantasy managers might want to play it safe and avoid this questionable situation. If you are going to risk it, make sure to wake up early Sunday morning to check his status.

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders (hamstring): He has been limited in practice this week but is expected to play. Okonkwo has missed the past two games and, though it is encouraging to have him back, I would not risk getting him into your lineups right away. After all, he will likely be third in the target pecking order in a game started by a backup QB. There is some upside long term, though, with Daniels potentially nearing a return. Okonkwo is a stash for TE-needy teams.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders (hamstring): Washington’s top receiver was added to the injury report Friday. It’s scary timing for fantasy managers as that likely puts him on the wrong side of questionable. Stefon Diggs was already a strong start as both the top slot option for the Commanders and man-coverage target. The Colts have allowed the most yards to slot receivers and play man at the third-highest rate in the NFL. If McLaurin sits, Diggs gets an added boost in volume.

Players with early starts

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens (back): Jackson scared away fantasy managers when he was limited in Wednesday’s practice because of a back injury. He has since returned to full practice and will play in Week 4. Never bench him in fantasy.

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens (hamstring): Flowers started the week as limited before elevating to full participation Thursday. He was once again limited Friday and is questionable headed into Week 4. Flowers, who suited up last week, has a good chance of playing. He has earned must-start status as the clear focal point of the Ravens’ passing attack.

DJ Moore, WR, Bills (shoulder): Buffalo’s top receiver has been limited in practice and wore a red noncontact jersey. That’s the same thing that happened last week, and Moore ended up playing and getting 10 targets. He no longer carries an injury designation and will play in Week 4. Also working in Moore’s favor is that Patriots star CB Christian Gonzalez is out this week. Moore is Buffalo’s top target when going against man defense, and New England uses that coverage at the second-highest NFL rate. He should be started in all leagues this week.

D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears (knee): Swift was added to the team’s official injury report Thursday, but will not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday. Fantasy managers can start him without worry.

Tyson Bagent, QB, Bears (concussion): Bagent is back at practice and has reportedly been taking first-team reps this week. The Bears will likely play this close to the vest, just as they did last week. Those planning on streaming Case Keenum in superflex leagues should be ready to pivot to Bagent. Luther Burden III is the only Bears pass catcher to start with confidence this week.

Nico Collins, WR, Texans (hamstring): Collins logged limited practices to start the week before getting in a full session Friday. He is not listed on the injury list and will play in Week 4 against the Cowboys. Fantasy managers should get him in their starting lineup with confidence.

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams (hip): The star receiver has been limited at practice this week, but coach Sean McVay said he is “good to go” for Week 4. Even if he is on a snap count, this one is as simple as it can get in fantasy football: If Nacua plays for the Rams, he needs to start in fantasy.

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots (shoulder): Yes, Maye has been a full participant all week and will play in Week 4. However, he appeared on the team’s official injury report for the first time all season. It’s a situation worth monitoring, but until we see otherwise, it’s fine to bench Maye in fantasy. Some options to start instead include Bryce Young, Tyler Shough, Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets (back): The popular waiver-wire pickup has been limited at practice because of a back injury and is questionable for Week 4. With Adonai Mitchell and Mason Taylor out for Week 4, Sadiq is once again a high-upside option if he suits up.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles (hamstring): He has not practiced this week and is out for Week 4. It’s a big blow to fantasy managers and an Eagles passing attack that is also without Dallas Goedert. That would leave Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon as the team’s top receivers. Of the two, I prefer Wicks — but both are merely flex options. Stick with Wicks over Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr and Quentin Johnston.

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers (glute): Irving had been limited to start the week but does not carry an injury designation heading into Week 4. He is the lone Tampa Bay player whom fantasy managers can trust with any confidence in Week 4. Not only has Irving seen 15-plus carries in each of the past two games, but he has been featured in the team’s passing game as well. Additionally, the Packers have allowed the third-most RB rushing yards per game this season and have specifically allowed the most on outside runs. Irving ranks fourth in the NFL in rush yards on runs outside the tackles.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (ankle): Spears started the week with a DNP before getting elevated to limited and full Friday. He is questionable but had a similar practice trend last week and ended up playing, so expect him to play. Though he saw the field on nearly half of all snaps in Week 3, the bulk of opportunities (21-3) went to Tony Pollard. Pollard missed practice Wednesday but returned to full practice after indicating it was just a “veteran rest day.” Pollard is a low-floor flex option with volume upside.

Players with late starts

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers (foot): Mitchell has logged limited practices to start the week before elevating to full Friday. He will play in Week 4. Though he is not someone that fantasy managers should start this week against the Seahawks, his availability impacts Omarion Hampton. Last week, Mitchell and Kimani Vidal had more routes and targets than Hampton.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers (foot): After logging a limited practice Wednesday, McConkey did not practice Thursday, before getting another limited session Friday. He is questionable for Week 4. The good news is that his rib injury is no longer listed, but this might be a new injury. Fantasy managers should seek to avoid McConkey (and all of the struggling Chargers offense) if possible against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed the fewest yards and just two touchdowns to wideouts. They’ve also allowed only one deep pass, so you cannot even rely on a big play salvaging the day for you.

Mike Evans, WR, 49ers (ribs): Evans did not practice to start the week before participating Friday. He is a game-time decision heading into Week 4. If he suits up, he will see a lot of Patrick Surtain II. That would make him a “boom-or-bust” WR2 with some injury risk. Deebo Samuel Sr. could get more work but should be viewed as a WR3 or flex option with upside, albeit a “low floor.” The real answer is probably a high amount of volume for both Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks (chest): Price is out for Week 4 after being added to the injury report Thursday. That leaves Emanuel Wilson and George Holani as the lead backs — albeit in a tough matchup — and in the flex range. Wilson is the preferred option, but we do not know how the workload will be distributed. Though the Chargers haven’t done much well this season, they have been effective against the run.

Players going Sunday night

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers (quad): After beginning the week with a DNP, Coker was upgraded to limited. He is questionable for Week 4 against the Lions. If he suits up, he will be a high-upside option against a Lions secondary that has allowed the fourth-most WR fantasy PPG. With him being on “Sunday Night Football,” fantasy managers need a pivot option just in case. Panthers WR Brycen Tremayne can be added just to cover the bases.

Ruled out before Sunday

Jaycee Horn/Mike Jackson, CB, Panthers (quad/groin): Both of the Panthers’ starting CBs were placed on IR this week. Both are expected to miss more than the minimum four required games. Carolina just became a much more fantasy-friendly matchup for receivers. It has made me change my mind on Detroit’s Jameson Williams this week. I won’t be sitting him.

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers (neck): Reed will undergo neck surgery and is out for the season.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams (ankle): The tight end has been placed on IR and will miss four weeks. Ferguson has been really effective thus far, so he is worth stashing if you have an IR spot. Some tight ends to start in his place this week are Darren Waller, Juwan Johnson, Kenyon Sadiq and Dalton Schultz.

De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins (knee): Miami’s star back suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright — who has been a full participant in practice after missing Week 3 (stinger/foot) — will be used now. Both were picked up in many fantasy leagues this week, but fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach. Not only are we uncertain as to how the work will be distributed, but the Dolphins also play the Vikings, who have allowed the fourth-fewest RB rushing yards (and no TDs) this season.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (ankle): One of the best receivers in the NFL has been ruled out for Week 4. That news pushes Jordan Addison into the high-end WR2 range. Go with Addison over McConkey, Malik Nabers, Jaylen Waddle and Emeka Egbuka. Consider Minnesota’s Jauan Jennings to be a flex option, particularly for those in deeper leagues.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets (quad): Hall is “week-to-week” after leaving Week 3 early. He will not play in Week 4. Braelon Allen handled all the work after Hall exited and is in play this week as an RB2/flex option. The Bears have allowed 4.8 RB yards per carry, fourth highest in the NFL. Go with Allen over Hampton, Price, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.K. Dobbins. Isaiah Davis could handle passing downs. He is worth rostering, but should not be in starting lineups.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints (hamstring): The Saints’ big free agent acquisition has been placed on IR and will miss at least four games. That leaves Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller as the team’s new RB tandem. Kamara had been used over Miller in Week 3 and should be viewed as the top fantasy option here. I would expect the ground work to be split between the two, and all the passing-game volume should go to Kamara. Still, until we see an uptick in efficiency, Kamara is merely a flex option. This week, I would sit both Saints backs, as the Falcons have allowed minus-13 yards before contact this season.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers (thumb): Mayfield dislocated his thumb in Week 3 and will miss at least three weeks. That leaves undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels as the starter. He has rushing ability, gaining over 400 yards in three separate college seasons while adding 23 rushing scores during his college career. Still, he’s only an option for those dealing with injuries in two-QB leagues. Given all the uncertainty, I would look to avoid all Tampa Bay pass catchers (including Egbuka) if possible. Irving is the only Tampa Bay player I would want to start in Week 4.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers (knee): Oh, and McMillan has been placed on IR, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. It’s the latest in what has been a litany of injuries that have forced the young receiver to miss time. With him out, expect Ted Hurst III to get more run. However, as outlined above, it’s tough to trust any Tampa Bay receivers in fantasy while Mayfield is sidelined.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks: Seattle has designated him to return, which means the Seahawks have 21 days to activate Charbonnet. We don’t know when exactly he will return, but this means he is getting closer. It’s worth checking the waiver wire for him, given Price’s struggles to start the season.

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders (elbow): Daniels has been ruled out for Week 4. He participated in practice this week — albeit in a limited capacity — which is encouraging for his future availability. The fact that he flew to London is also an encouraging sign. With him out, Marcus Mariota is in play as a strong streaming option. Indianapolis allows the third-most passing yards per game and generates pressure at the fourth-lowest rate. Play Mariota over Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix and Sam Darnold.

Rachaad White, RB, Commanders (shoulder): White has been a DNP at practice and has been ruled out for Week 4. The newly signed Austin Ekeler traveled overseas with the team and could be used in obvious passing-down situations. With the shaky backup situation here, Jacory Croskey-Merritt looks like an RB2 in a good matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the most RB rushing yards before contact. They also have allowed the second-most RB rushing touchdowns. JCM can be played over Omarion Hampton, Jadarian Price and all the popular waiver-wire RBs from this week.