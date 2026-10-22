Beck Regrets Turning Down Zoolander Character That Went to David Bowie

Beck gave his new ballad, â€œIn the Night,â€ an especially moody performance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night with the help of some mild stage fog and a dozen orchestral string players, including fellow guest Sacha Baron Cohen.

â€œDarkness came on by with stories of the sky,â€ he sang, â€œTo bury all the lies in the night.â€ He played acoustic guitar on the song, which features on his recently released Ride Lonesome album. â€œIt's the mood of, like, when you're in your house and it's almost dark but you haven't turned the lights on,â€ Beck said on the show of the LP's direction. The strings and a Spanish-guitar-style solo added deep drama to the performance.

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Earlier in the episode, during an interview Beck gave Fallon, the singer-songwriter, whose full name is Beck Hansen, revealed that he turned down a role in Ben Stiller's 2001 fashion-world satire, Zoolander. Deep into the 10-minute chat, Fallon asked Beck about how he'd read that during the making of the artist's equally moody Sea Change (2002), Beck would watch the cult-hit movie to cheer him up. He replied by saying that someone in the cast had told him that Owen Wilson's character, Hansel, was partly based on him. â€œI don't know if it's true, but I'll take it, because â€˜Hansen' â€” Beck Hansen â€” â€˜Hansel,'â€ Beck said.

Fallon asked the singer what he thinks about himself inspired Hansel, and Beck said, â€œI think it was just the freewheelin' something, I don't know,â€ Beck said. â€œAnd he asked me to be in the movie and I stupidly said no. And they got David Bowie.â€ Fallon then produced a photo of Hansen and Wilson side-by-side, and they look separated at birth.