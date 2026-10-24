Ipswich 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Report, result and goals as Tractor Boys fight back for deserved point



Premier League,

Round 8 Premier League,

Ipswich

IPS

Nottingham Forest

NOT Venue

Portman Road Stadium Referee

Thomas Bramall Julio Enciso 41â€² Neco Williams 13â€²

Julio Enciso's first-half equaliser earned Ipswich Town a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in an entertaining Premier League clash at Portman Road.

Neco Williams had given the visitors an early lead, but Enciso capitalised on a defensive mistake from Nikola Milenkovic to bring the hosts level before the break.

Forest dominated much of the second half and created several opportunities to restore their advantage, but a combination of poor finishing and excellent defending from Leif Davis ensured the points were shared.

Oliver Glasner's side made the brighter start, with Jair Cunha forcing Christian Walton into an early save before former Ipswich striker Liam Delap fired into the side netting.

The visitors eventually took the lead in the 13th minute following an excellent move involving their two wing-backs.

Delap held the ball up before Morgan Gibbs-White released Daniel Munoz down the right, and the Colombian delivered a cross towards the far post.

Williams arrived unmarked to guide a first-time finish beyond Walton and put Forest ahead.

Ipswich gradually grew into the contest, with Abdul Fatawu sending a curling effort narrowly over before Jaden Philogene tested Matz Sels with a well-struck volley.

Enciso also forced the Forest goalkeeper into a save from distance, although the visitors continued to look dangerous on the counter-attack.

Gibbs-White came close to doubling Forest's lead when he drove into the penalty area and curled an effort narrowly wide.

The Forest captain then looked certain to score in the 31st minute after meeting Dan Ndoye's cross, but Davis produced an outstanding goal-line clearance to keep Ipswich in the game.

That intervention proved crucial as the hosts equalised four minutes before half-time.

Dara O'Shea launched a long ball forward that was poorly dealt with by Xaver Schlager and Nikola Milenkovic, allowing Enciso to race through on goal.

The Paraguayan kept his composure and slid a left-footed finish past Sels into the bottom corner.

It was Enciso's first Premier League goal since May 2025 and ensured the teams went into the break level.





Ipswich





Nottingham Forest







Forest waste chances as Davis denies visitors again

The second half began with a controversial incident when James McAtee was brought down by Issa Diop as he attempted to break through on goal.

Referee Thomas Bramall initially waved play on, but VAR recommended an on-field review for a potential denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

After studying the footage, Bramall awarded Forest a free-kick and booked Diop, deciding that McAtee had been moving away from goal.

Forest continued to push forward and almost regained the lead on the hour mark when Murillo struck a powerful effort through a crowded penalty area.

Walton reacted brilliantly to keep the shot out despite appearing to have his view obstructed.

The visitors then came even closer in the 64th minute after Ipswich carelessly surrendered possession inside their own half.

Ndoye collected the ball in the penalty area and poked an effort beyond Walton, but Davis somehow recovered to produce his second goal-line clearance of the evening.

Delap then had two opportunities to score against his former club, heading over from Munoz's cross before driving a powerful effort narrowly wide from distance.

Glasner introduced Callum Hudson-Odoi in search of a breakthrough, while Gary O'Neil turned to Zian Flemming and Jack Clarke to give Ipswich fresh attacking options.

McAtee tested Walton with a low strike from outside the area, but the goalkeeper made a comfortable save.

Despite Forest's dominance, Ipswich almost snatched all three points in stoppage time.

Clarke cut inside from the left and drove towards the penalty area before sending a right-footed effort inches wide of the far post, with Sels beaten.

Hudson-Odoi had earlier dragged an effort wide at the other end, while Forest introduced Chris Wood in the closing stages as they searched for a winner.

However, neither side could find a late breakthrough, leaving Forest frustrated after another match in which they failed to make the most of their opportunities.

The Premier League Table

# Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 5 1

Manchester City 7 7 0 0 19 7 12 21 W

W

W

W

W 2

Arsenal 7 6 0 1 11 5 6 18 W

W

L

W

W 3

Brighton 7 5 1 1 23 5 18 16 W

W

W

W

D 4

Chelsea 7 4 1 2 17 13 4 13 W

W

L

D

L 5

Liverpool 7 3 3 1 9 8 1 12 W

L

W

D

W 6

Brentford 7 2 4 1 13 8 5 10 L

D

W

D

D 7

Leeds 7 2 4 1 9 6 3 10 D

L

D

W

D 8

Everton 7 2 4 1 8 7 1 10 L

D

W

D

D 9

Ipswich 8 3 1 4 12 16 -4 10 D

L

W

L

W 10

Hull City 7 2 3 2 8 7 1 9 L

D

L

D

D 11

Newcastle 7 2 2 3 10 14 -4 8 L

L

W

L

D 12

Aston Villa 7 2 2 3 7 11 -4 8 W

D

W

L

D 13

Manchester United 7 1 4 2 10 10 0 7 D

D

D

L

D 14

Crystal Palace 7 2 1 4 9 17 -8 7 L

W

D

L

W 15

Bournemouth 7 1 3 3 9 13 -4 6 W

L

L

D

D 16

Tottenham 7 1 3 3 6 10 -4 6 W

D

L

D

D 17

Nottingham Forest 8 1 3 4 6 10 -4 6 D

L

L

L

W 18

Coventry 7 2 0 5 6 14 -8 6 L

W

W

L

L 19

Fulham 7 1 2 4 7 10 -3 5 W

L

D

D

L 20

Sunderland 7 1 1 5 6 14 -8 4 L

L

L

L

D Position 1, 2, 3, 4 : Promotion â€“ Champions League (League phase)

Position 5 : Promotion â€“ Europa League (League phase)

Position 18, 19, 20 : Relegation â€“ Championship

Upcoming fixtures for Ipswich and Nottingham Forest