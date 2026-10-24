Gibbs-White confident wins will come despite Forests shooting struggles

Morgan Gibbs-White is confident Nottingham Forest will start winning games despite another poor performance in front of goal.

Forest were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich Town on Friday, though the point was enough to move Oliver Glasner’s side out of the Premier League relegation zone ahead of the weekend’s action.

Neco Williams fired Forest into an early lead, but a poor backpass from Nikola Milenkovic allowed Julio Enciso to equalise before half-time.

Forest have dropped seven points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, the fourth-most of any side, and only one fewer than they lost in the whole of last season (eight).

Both Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye saw shots cleared off the line by Leif Davis, while Callum Hudson-Odoi dragged wide of the right post late on.

Forest accumulated 2.31 expected goals (xG) from their 17 shots; only Manchester United (138) have recorded more shots in the league than the Tricky Trees (137), who have scored the joint-least goals (six).

When asked about Forest’s wastefulness in the final third, Gibbs-White told Sky Sports: “This is a question we have been asking ourselves in training.

It ends level in Suffolk. https://t.co/4fY5s0fuxf â€” Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 23, 2026

“We have been doing shooting drills and if you had seen how they were going in yesterday, it was top.

“But they just were not in the game. It is a topic of discussion and it is not good enough but I am proud of the boys for keeping going and performing high.

“It is a massive mentality and this is a bad phase that we are going through but we need to stay positive, keep the togetherness and mentality and performances. If we keep performing like this, surely we will have to win.

“The second-half, we were completely dominant and we should have won the game in my eyes. As long as we keep performing like this surely we have to win.”

Forest are back on the road again next weekend when they take on Brentford, while their final game before the international break is at home to Manchester City on November 7.