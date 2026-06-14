Soldiers kill ISWAP leader as two commanders surrender in Borno

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of a high-profile terrorist commander, Mohammed Khalifa and the surrender of two senior Islamic State West Africa Province commanders, Ismail Mohammed and Abu Umar, to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the North-East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Haruna Sani, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Sani, the two commanders surrendered to troops on June 8, 2026, in the Mangari axis of the Lake Chad region, where they held strategic positions within the terrorist organisation.

Sani said, â€œOperation Hadin Kai has recorded another significant success in the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign following the surrender of two high-profile Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders to troops on 8 June 2026.

â€œThe surrendered terrorists, identified as Ismail Mohammed and Abu Umar, are currently in military custody and undergoing appropriate profiling and debriefing procedures.â€

He explained that Ismail Mohammed was a close associate of senior ISWAP leader, Baa Shuwa, and possessed extensive knowledge of the group's command structure and operations.

According to him, Abu Umar was widely known within the terrorist network as an explosives expert responsible for the fabrication and maintenance of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices and other combat-support equipment used by the insurgents.

Sani further revealed that intelligence obtained during interrogation showed that Mohammed Khalifa, a member of the ISWAP Shurah Council, was killed during recent joint military operations.

â€œInterrogation revealed that another high-profile terrorist, Mohammed Khalifa, a member of the ISWAP Shurah Council, was neutralised during joint operations by Operation Hadin Kai,â€ he said.

The army spokesman described the surrender of the two commanders as a major blow to the terrorist group, citing their influence, experience and technical expertise acquired over several years within the insurgent network.

â€œTheir decision to flee and surrender further underscores the effectiveness of sustained offensive operations by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, complemented by precision engagements conducted with the support of allied partners against terrorist enclaves across the theatre.

â€œThe combined pressure from these operations continues to degrade terrorist capabilities, weaken their operational networks and compel increasing numbers of insurgents to surrender,â€ he stated.

Sani added that the development reflected growing desperation and declining morale among terrorist fighters as sustained military operations continue to deny them freedom of movement and safe havens.

â€œThis development further demonstrates the growing desperation and declining morale within terrorist ranks as relentless military pressure continues to deny them freedom of action and safe havens.

â€œIt also reinforces the effectiveness of ongoing efforts aimed at dismantling terrorist leadership structures and disrupting their operational capabilities,â€ he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Operation Hadin Kai to sustaining offensive operations against insurgents across the North-East.

â€œThe military will continue to exploit all available opportunities to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting stability to affected communities,â€ Sani assured.

Operation Hadin Kai is the Nigerian military's counter-insurgency operation in the North-East, established to combat Boko Haram and its splinter faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province.

In recent months, troops have intensified ground and air offensives across the Lake Chad Basin, Sambisa Forest and other insurgent strongholds, leading to the elimination of several terrorist commanders, destruction of hideouts and the surrender of scores of fighters and their family members.