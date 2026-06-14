U.S. peace deal with Iran in question as Israel strikes Lebanon, Trump warns not to blow it

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2026.

An anticipated deal to stop the war with Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz hangs in the balance as Israel and Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon traded strikes Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said in a social media post that they had struck a “Hezbollah command center” in Beirut after Hezbollah launched aerial attacks “against Israeli civilians & IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.” The IDF said it is preparing for more strikes aimed at Israeli territory in a later Telegram post.

The exchange of blows comes after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Washington and Tehran would sign an agreement on Sunday to stop the fighting with Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, in a Sunday Truth Social post, said that the Israeli attacks on Beirut “should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.”

“Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,” he wrote. “There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel.”

The U.S. president warned the parties not to “blow it.”

The agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, reportedly includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and taking steps to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. It would also end Tehran’s funding of violence and impose an “inspection regime” on the Islamic Republic.

Iran would be rewarded for compliance, including the unfreezing of assets and the easing of sanctions.