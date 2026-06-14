How the UN Minimizes Genocide in Ukraine

Hunted to near extinction. A phrase that can describe American Buffalo in the 19th century, as well as the everyday risk for people in Ukraine's Kherson region today.

Media, think tanks, and human rights organizations use a term coined â€œhuman safari.â€ The Human Rights Watch calls it a war crime in its report: â€œHunted from Above.â€ As dehumanizing as these terms are, it is a rather accurate description of a systemic Russian campaign deliberately targeting civilians near the frontline with First-Person View (FPV) drones.

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Genocide is defined in international law as the â€œintent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.â€ The Genocide Convention consists of two elements: the intent to commit a genocide and physical acts: â€œkilling, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group, and forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.â€

Genocides committed by states are planned well in advance. For Ukrainians, the signs were there all along. The illegal Russian invasion started in 2014 in parallel with anti-Ukraine hate speech on state TV. Russian state-level hate speech against Ukraine, and by extension, Ukrainians as a national group, has been financed and widely disseminated to incite the public. According to the UN itself, hate speech and genocide are linked.

Other Topics of Interest Despite strikes on Ukraine, Russian advances slow, analysts say

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds through its fifth year, battlefield momentum has stalled, creating a strategic deadlock. Russian forces lost more ground than they gained in the spring, hampered by drone warfare that has created an impassable â€œdead zoneâ€ along the front lines. Unable to mount sweeping offensives, Moscow has scaled back its public war aims to securing the Donbas and resorted to slow infiltration tactics, particularly around the stronghold of Kostyantynivka.

â€œDehumanizationâ€ is one of the 10 stages of genocide that conclude in â€œexterminationâ€ and â€œdenial.â€ Russia has been publicly dehumanizing Ukrainians since 2014, culminating in despicable acts of genocide such as the â€œhuman safari.â€

Independent experts have concluded by May 2022, that Russia had violated the Genocide Convention through â€œdirect and public incitement to commit genocide, and a pattern of atrocities from which an inference of intent to destroy the Ukrainian national group in part can be drawn,â€ and warned that Ukrainians faced a serious risk of genocide.

UN findings conclude that Russia is systematically committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, but stop short of analyzing the totality of the mounting evidence pursuant to the Genocide Convention.

In a finding published in March 2026, the UN concluded that the forcible transfer of children by Russia is a â€œcrime against humanity,â€ contradicting its own legal definition of genocide. That is because The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) defines the forcible transfer of population as a crime against humanity, while clearly distinguishing the forcible transfer of children as an act of genocide. The Genocide Convention also defines transfer of children as an act of genocide.