Modern conflict is reshaping defense force build up | The Jerusalem Post

For more than three decades after the Cold War, defense procurement operated under a relatively stable set of assumptions. Large-scale wars between major powers appeared unlikely, technological change moved at a manageable pace, and military planners focused primarily on maintaining readiness through stockpiles accumulated during peacetime.

Governments purchased weapons, ammunition, and military platforms designed to remain operational for decades. Production lines were optimized for efficiency rather than speed, and procurement cycles often stretched across many years. Defense industries built systems intended to be stored, maintained, and used only if a major conflict emerged.

This model was neither irrational nor inefficient. It reflected the strategic reality of its time. Today, however, that reality has fundamentally changed.

The wars and geopolitical crises of the past several years have exposed weaknesses in a procurement philosophy built around long-term storage and slow replenishment. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the conflicts in the Middle East, rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, and the broader return of great-power competition have demonstrated that modern warfare consumes resources at a pace few Western nations had anticipated.

At the same time, the speed of technological innovation has accelerated dramatically. Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced sensors, electronic warfare, and software-defined capabilities are evolving far faster than traditional acquisition systems were designed to accommodate.

Kela has partnered with Starling to bring an advanced fixed-wing eVTOL-in-a-box autonomous aerial system to Israel (credit: Kela/ Linkedin)

As a result, defense organizations around the world are being forced to rethink a fundamental question: what does military readiness actually mean in the twenty-first century?

The answer increasingly points toward a shift from stockpile-based readiness to capability-based resilience.

The end of the stockpile era

For decades, the effectiveness of a military procurement strategy was often measured by the size of its reserves. Governments sought to ensure that sufficient quantities of ammunition, spare parts, and platforms were available should a crisis emerge.

The assumption was that inventories accumulated during peacetime would provide the necessary buffer during wartime.

Recent conflicts have challenged this assumption.

Ukraine has demonstrated that high-intensity warfare can consume enormous quantities of munitions in a matter of months. The conflict exposed significant limitations in Western production capacity and revealed how difficult it can be to rapidly replenish inventories once large-scale combat begins.

The lesson extends far beyond artillery shells.

Modern conflicts consume not only traditional munitions but also drones, loitering munitions, communications systems, sensors, electronic warfare equipment, and software-driven capabilities. In many cases, these systems are evolving so quickly that stockpiling them for 20 years no longer makes strategic sense.

A drone purchased today may be technologically outdated within a few years. An artificial intelligence model can become obsolete in months. The pace of innovation increasingly competes with the logic of long-term storage.

This reality is forcing defense planners to think differently about readiness.

The critical question is no longer simply how much equipment is stored in warehouses. Increasingly, it is how quickly a nation can adapt, produce, and field new capabilities when circumstances change.

The numbers behind the transformation

The scale of this shift can be seen in global defense spending.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure reached a record $2.718 trillion in 2024, representing a 9.4% increase over the previous year and the largest annual increase since the end of the Cold War.

The United States accounted for approximately $997 billion of that total, maintaining its position as the world's largest defense spender. China followed with roughly $314 billion, continuing its long-term military modernization efforts.

Europe has undergone an equally significant transformation. Defense spending among European Union member states reached approximately â‚¬343 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise further to around â‚¬381 billion in 2025. Compared to 2020 levels, European defense expenditure has increased by nearly two-thirds.

Israel has experienced one of the most dramatic increases. According to SIPRI, military spending rose by approximately 65% in 2024, reaching around $46.5 billion as the country responded to a rapidly evolving security environment.

These figures reflect more than increased budgets. They signal a broader reassessment of how nations prepare for conflict and where they choose to invest.

The rise of defense tech

One of the most visible outcomes of this reassessment has been the emergence of the modern Defense Tech ecosystem.

Historically, innovation in defense was dominated by large prime contractors operating through long acquisition cycles. Today, a growing share of innovation is coming from startups and DeepTech companies capable of developing and deploying new capabilities at unprecedented speed.

Many of these companies operate using methodologies borrowed from the commercial technology sector. They emphasize rapid iteration, software-driven development, continuous updates, and close interaction with end users.

Their focus areas include artificial intelligence, autonomy, robotics, edge computing, advanced sensing, communications, and autonomous systems.

The battlefield in Ukraine has become a powerful demonstration of this model. New drone designs, software upgrades, electronic warfare countermeasures, and autonomous capabilities are being developed and deployed in cycles measured in weeks or months rather than years.

This pace would have been difficult to imagine under traditional procurement frameworks.

Investors have noticed. Venture capital funding directed toward defense, national security, and resilience technologies has grown dramatically over the past decade. What was once a niche sector has become a major area of interest for governments, investors, and technology entrepreneurs alike.

Yet the long-term significance of Defense Tech is not simply that it produces new products. Its real contribution is changing how defense organizations think about innovation itself.

From inventory to industrial capacity

Perhaps the most important shift occurring today is the growing recognition that production capacity may be as strategically valuable as inventory.

For decades, military planners focused on the question: How much do we have?

Increasingly, they are asking: How fast can we make more?

The distinction is critical.

A nation with moderate stockpiles but highly flexible manufacturing capacity may ultimately prove more resilient than a nation with larger reserves but limited ability to replenish them. Production lines, supply chains, engineering talent, software development teams, and manufacturing flexibility are becoming strategic assets in their own right.

The ability to scale production rapidly during crisis is no longer merely an industrial concern. It has become a national security requirement.

This trend is likely to reshape procurement strategies for years to come. Governments will continue to purchase weapons and maintain inventories, but they will increasingly invest in the industrial ecosystems capable of sustaining prolonged competition and adapting to changing threats.

The emergence of joint resilience

Another major lesson of recent conflicts is that no nation can realistically maintain complete self-sufficiency across every critical capability.

Modern defense systems depend upon complex global supply chains, specialized components, advanced semiconductors, software, communications infrastructure, and manufacturing networks that often span multiple countries.

As a result, a new concept is beginning to emerge: Joint resilience.

Rather than relying exclusively on national stockpiles, allied nations are increasingly exploring models based on shared industrial capacity, cooperative production, and collective supply-chain resilience.

These arrangements may include shared inventories, multinational manufacturing programs, reciprocal supply agreements, interoperable standards, and distributed production networks.

In many ways, this evolution mirrors the logic that originally drove military alliances such as NATO. Just as collective defense strengthened military deterrence, collective industrial resilience may become a critical component of future security architectures.

In the coming decade, the strength of a nation's industrial partnerships may become as important as the strength of its military forces.The key question may no longer be how much a country can produce alone, but how effectively it can mobilize a trusted network of partners when required.

What happens when the wars end?

This brings us to the most important strategic question facing the Defense Tech sector. What happens when today's conflicts eventually subside?

Will governments continue investing at current levels? Will Defense Tech remain a defining force in national security? Or will the industry contract once immediate pressures diminish?

History suggests that some degree of consolidation is inevitable. Not every company benefiting from today's environment will survive over the long term. However, it would be a mistake to assume that the broader transformation will disappear.

The companies most likely to endure are those built around genuine DeepTech capabilities rather than narrow wartime demand. Artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced communications, autonomy, edge computing, semiconductors, cognitive systems, and advanced sensing technologies are not exclusively military capabilities. They are foundational technologies for the broader economy.

The same technologies enabling autonomous military systems can support industrial automation, logistics, transportation, energy infrastructure, smart cities, and next-generation robotics.

This dual-use character gives such companies a resilience that extends beyond defense budgets alone. For them, defense represents one important market among several, rather than a single source of demand.

A new model of readiness

The future of defense procurement is unlikely to be defined by a choice between stockpiles and innovation. Successful nations will require both.Strategic reserves will remain essential. No military can operate without sufficient inventories of critical equipment and munitions.

At the same time, inventories alone are no longer enough.

The defining advantage of the next decade will belong to countries capable of combining strategic stockpiles with flexible manufacturing capacity, trusted international partnerships, and vibrant ecosystems of DeepTech innovation. Military readiness is increasingly becoming a function not only of what a nation possesses today, but of what it can develop, produce, and deploy tomorrow.