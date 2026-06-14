Belgium v Egypt: Predicted line-ups, where to watch, stats and preview

Belgium begin their World Cup 2026 campaign looking to banish memories of their disappointing group-stage exit in Qatar four years ago.

Despite possessing one of the most talented squads in international football over the past decade, the Red Devils have consistently fallen short on the biggest stage, with a third-place finish in 2018 remaining the high point of their golden generation.

Head coach Rudi Garcia arrives at the tournament with cautious optimism after overseeing a positive run of results since qualification.

Belgium topped their qualifying group with 18 points from eight matches, scoring 29 goals and conceding only seven.

Egypt return to the World Cup for only the fourth time in their history and will be determined to make a stronger impression than they did in 2018, when they lost all three group matches.

Qualification was relatively comfortable, with the Pharaohs going unbeaten throughout their CAF campaign and finishing top of their section with 26 points.

Mohamed Salah remains the focal point, although concerns over his fitness persist following a hamstring issue towards the end of the domestic season. Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet and Zizo will be expected to share the attacking burden if Salah is not at full capacity.

Interestingly, Egypt have enjoyed previous success against Belgium, winning three of the four meetings between the nations, including a 2-1 victory in their most recent encounter in November 2022.

Team News for Belgium v Egypt

Belgium are expected to field a strong lineup for their World Cup opener, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois set to start behind a defence likely to feature Arthur Theate and Nathan Ngoy in central positions.

Aston Villa duo Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana are expected to anchor midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne will operate in a more advanced role behind striker Romelu Lukaku. Premier League wingers Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku are both expected to start.

Egypt's biggest concern surrounds Mohamed Salah, who is available despite ongoing recovery from a hamstring problem. The Liverpool forward is expected to start but may not be at full sharpness.

Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet and Zizo should provide support in attack, while experienced goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy is set to captain the side.

Expected Line-ups for Belgium v Egypt

Belgium predicted XI: Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Egypt predicted XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Lashin, Fathy; Salah, Trezeguet, Zizo; Marmoush.

Where to Watch Belgium v Egypt

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 local time in Seattle on Monday, and 20:00 in the UK.

Live coverage will be available on ITV and STV, with streaming available through ITVX and STV Player. Fans can also choose to tune in on BBC or BBC Iplayer.

International broadcast options will vary by region.

Stats for Belgium v Egypt

Belgium failed to progress beyond the group stage at the 2022 World Cup despite being among the pre-tournament favourites.

The Red Devils scored 29 goals and conceded just seven during World Cup qualifying.

Belgium have won three of their last four friendly matches heading into the tournament.

Egypt qualified unbeaten from their CAF qualifying group.

The Pharaohs are appearing at just their fourth World Cup finals.

Egypt have won three of their four previous meetings with Belgium.

The most recent meeting between the sides ended in a 2-1 Egypt victory in November 2022.

Mohamed Salah remains Egypt's key attacking threat but enters the tournament carrying a recent hamstring concern.

Belgium have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches.

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading goalscorer and will spearhead the attack.

Prediction for Belgium v Egypt

Belgium possess the superior squad on paper, but major tournaments have frequently exposed their inability to turn talent into results.

Egypt are organised, experienced and have a strong historical record in this fixture, while Salah's presence always gives them a chance.

A tight contest looks likely in Seattle, with the points ultimately being shared in what could prove an important result for both nations in Group G.

Prediction: Belgium 1-1 Egypt