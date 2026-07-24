How much help are Russia and China giving Iran in war with US?

Iranian strikes on CIA facilities have led US intelligence officials to believe that unprecedented intelligence cooperation is taking place between Russia and Tehran, with China cooperating closely with Moscow too.

The US is investigating how Iran was able to accurately target covert CIA facilities in Saudi Arabia and other allied countries in March. Reuters cited former CIA officials who said that relatively few countries possess both the intelligence capabilities and strategic motivation to provide Tehran with such highly sensitive data.

If confirmed, â€œthe successful targeting of covert CIA facilities would represent one of the most significant intelligence security breaches affecting US overseas operations in recent decadesâ€, said Military Watch Magazine.

Savour the important news. Get unlimited access online, in app, or in print. Start your free trial Sign up for The Week’s Free Newsletters From our daily WeekDay news briefing to an award-winning Food & Drink email, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our daily WeekDay news briefing to an award-winning Food & Drink email, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Latest Videos FromThe Week UK

It appears likely that Iran had help from Russia as the attacks â€œwere far more advanced than what they've done beforeâ€, Nicole Grajewski, from the Center for International Research at Sciences Po university in Paris, told Al Jazeera. Russia â€œhas also allegedly helped Tehran improve the accuracyâ€ of its attack drones by supplying a Russian-designed anti-jamming navigation system, said Al Jazeera.

A secret document seen by The Economist and estimated by the newspaper to have been from the first six weeks of the war showed Russia also offered to provide Iran with â€œunjammable drones and training on how to use them against American troops in the Gulfâ€. Christo Grozev, an expert on Russia's intelligence services, said the proposal was consistent with other evidence that Russia is looking for ways of increasing support for Iran.



You may like



For Russia, the benefits of a continued conflict in the Middle East are obvious. More countries are looking to buy Russian oil while the Strait of Hormuz continues to be unstable, said RadioFreeEurope. The Philippines, for example, â€œhas sought to increase Russian crude access and expanded discussions over long-term energy cooperationâ€. Where Moscow could benefit economically, â€œChina may see diplomatic gains amid the same situationâ€.

Moscow and Beijing â€œhave coordinated closely throughout the crisisâ€, said Jasim Al-Azzawi on Middle East Monitor, jointly convening UN sessions and â€œdeclining to abandon Tehran diplomatically even as they withheld direct military supportâ€. There is â€œa seductive myth that China and Iran are allies bound by blood and ideology, that Beijing would ride to Tehran's rescue the way Nato would for a member under Article 5â€. But â€œnothing could be further from the truth. What binds Beijing and Tehran is colder, more durable, and in some ways more dangerous than sentiment: mutual utility.â€

Join 275,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week's most interesting, enlightening, and entertaining stories – plus daily puzzles.

The Iran war has been good for Beijing because it has â€œaccelerated three of China's long-held goals: a Middle East less dependent on America, a world more dependent on critical Chinese technology and a reputation for Beijing as a serious and steady world powerâ€, said Fareed Zakaria in The Washington Post. Accordingly, China â€œprovides technological and military support to Iranâ€, said Nadia Helmy on Modern Diplomacy. Chinese companies are â€œsupplying vital components and technologies used in Iran's missile and defence programmes, making Tehran a regional power that is difficult to deter without significant costâ€.

What next?

The US is â€œsurging forces, medics and weaponry to the Middle East to give President Trump more muscular military options as he considers expanding the conflictâ€, said The Wall Street Journal.

But any escalation will be complicated by the continued support of China and Russia for Iran and the changing of the geopolitical pecking order that this war is beginning to cause. â€œThe Iran conflict has shown that governments increasingly judge the major powers by whether they can help manage energy costs, shipping risk and inflation,â€ Ilango Karuppannan, a veteran Malaysian diplomat, told RadioFreeEurope.

â€œThis creates a risk for Washington. The US may remain militarily important while becoming less economically relevant.â€