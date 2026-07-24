What if military readiness starts at the kitchen table? | Federal News Network

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href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jason-miller/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Jason Miller </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jory-heckman/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Jory Heckman </a> </li> </ul></div> </div> </li> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Pay &; Benefits” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Pay &; Benefits <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/pay-benefits/2026/06/opm-to-crack-down-on-ineligible-health-insurance-enrollees/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=pin&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/GettyImages-1757997137-300×169.jpg” alt=”Image for OPM to crack down on ineligible health insurance enrollees”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>OPM to crack down on ineligible health insurance enrollees</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Read now<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Topics</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/benefits/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> Benefits </a> </li> <li> <a 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href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/workforce/” class=”tag tag–primary”>Workforce</a> </div> <h1 class=”page-post-title”>What if military readiness starts at the kitchen table?</h1> <p style=”font-size:smaller; color:#666666; margin-bottom: 1rem;”>”When we think about family readiness as a crucial component to military readiness, we think back to wellbeing,” said Gabby L'Esperance.</p> <div class=”Entry-info”> <div class=”Entry-infoImg Entry-infoImg–byline author-terry-gerton”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Editorial-Headshot-Template-112×112.png” alt=””/></a> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoContent”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/terry-gerton/”>Terry Gerton</a> <div class=”Entry-meta”> <div class=”Entry-date” data-swiftype-name=”publish_date” data-swiftype-type=”date”> <span class=”Entry-date__date”>July 24, 2026</span> <span class=”Entry-date__time”>1:37 pm</span> </div> <div class=”read-time”>8 min read</div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoSocial”> <div class=”Entry-social “> <span class=”__sprite-icon-linkedin st_linkedin_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2026/07/what-if-military-readiness-starts-at-the-kitchen-table/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-facebook st_facebook_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2026/07/what-if-military-readiness-starts-at-the-kitchen-table/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-reddit st_reddit_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2026/07/what-if-military-readiness-starts-at-the-kitchen-table/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-email show-for-medium-up st_email_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2026/07/what-if-military-readiness-starts-at-the-kitchen-table/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-print show-for-medium-up st_print_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2026/07/what-if-military-readiness-starts-at-the-kitchen-table/”>Â </span></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-content u-textFormat readmore_available” id=”Entry-content”> <div class=”before-content”/> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-container”> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-body”> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-info”> <table cellspacing=”0″ cellpadding=”0″> <tbody> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Guest: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>Gabby L’Esperance</td> </tr> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Title: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>Vice president of research and evaluation at the Military Family Advisory Network</td> </tr> <tr> <td class=”call”><strong>Summary: </strong></td> <td class=”response”>For years, policymakers have looked at military family issues through separate lenses; housing, employment, health care or mental health. But a new study suggests families experience those challenges as an integrated whole. And when those pressures build, the consequences extend beyond the household and into military readiness itself.</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-footer”><em><p><strong>The Federal Drive with Terry Gerton</strong> provides expert insights on current events in the federal community. <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/terry-gerton/the-federal-drive-with-terry-gerton/”>Read more interviews</a> to keep up with daily news and analysis that affect the federal workforce. Reach out to Terry and the Federal Drive producers with feedback and story ideas at <a href=”mailto:FederalDrive@federalnewsnetwork.com”>FederalDrive@federalnewsnetwork.com</a>.</p> </em></div> <div class=”federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/star-e1740429486391.png”/></div> </div> <style type=”text/css”><![CDATA[ .federal-drive-header-post-container { position: relative; margin: 0 0 2rem 0; width: 100%; border-bottom: 2px solid #CF2027; padding: 0 1rem 2rem 1rem; font-size: 1rem; } .federal-drive-header-post-body { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: flex-start; } .federal-drive-header-post-logo { padding: 1rem 1rem 1rem 0; min-width: 200px; } .row { margin-bottom: 1rem; display: flex; } table, tbody { border-color: transparent !important; box-shadow: none !important; } td.call { padding-right: 1rem; font-weight: bold; text-align: right; width: 10%; vertical-align: top; } td.response { text-align: left; } .federal-drive-header-post-footer { padding: 1.5rem 0; } .federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border { background-color: #fff; padding: 15px; margin: 0 auto; width: 70px; position: absolute; right: 47%; bottom: -35px; } tbody td:first-child, tbody tr:nth-child(odd) td, tbody td:last-child { border: none !important; } tbody td:last-child { word-break: break-word; } tbody tr:nth-child(even) td { background: transparent; } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .federal-drive-header-post-body { display: block; align-items: center; justify-content: inherit; } .federal-drive-header-post-logo { margin: 0 auto; padding: 1rem 1rem 1rem 0; width: 200px; } .federal-drive-header-post-bottom-border { right: 42%; bottom: -35px; } } ]]></style><p/><div class=”flex-video”><iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/iwqPkP3XA0I?si=beuVy4R0nyT9sFHl” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”/></div> <p><em>Interview transcript</em></p> <blockquote><p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>I think when people look at this report, they are going to focus on some really striking numbers around food insecurity, limited emergency savings, spouse unemployment, maybe even gaps in mental health access. You had more than 10,000 responses to your survey. When you think about all of that together, What finding surprised you most? And what do these headline numbers tell us about military family life today?</p> <p><strong>Gabby L'Esperance </strong>That's a great question. You know, when we look at the data from over 10,000 respondents, it's clear that not any one finding really stands out above the rest. What we see time and time again is that all of these findings are interconnected. So military families aren't experiencing financial strain or limited healthcare access or housing burden in a silo. All of them interact and oftentimes compound with one another. When we think about food insecurity, for example, we see a spike in food insecurity immediately following PCS. The same is true for spouse unemployment. And so when we see kind of common trends throughout our data, it helps us understand how interconnected these things are, which leads us to conversations about what solutions might come from this data and what action could be taken. And it speaks volumes to the fact that, really solutions can't be one and done. We have to find interconnected solutions for military families to address the interconnected strain that they're experiencing.</p><style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo1_1784296216″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/federal-insights/rethinking-federal-statistics-in-the-ai-era/?utm_medium=referral&;utm_source=in-article_promo&;utm_campaign=rti&;utm_content=in-articlepromo”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>See how agency leaders are balancing innovation with transparency, privacy and human oversight in statistical programs in our newest Executive Briefing, sponsored by RTI International. Download today!</p> </a> </div> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Your survey was conducted at the end of calendar year 2025. That was right around the time of the longest federal lapse in appropriation. Do you think that that circumstance had any impact in the responses that you received?</p> <p><strong>Gabby L'Esperance </strong>It's certainly something that we need to consider when we're looking at this data, not to say that the trends that we're seeing haven't been trends we've been tracking for some time. So it really speaks to both the current moment that military families were experiencing, including the shutdown, but also some longer term trends that were seeing. We're seeing increasing food insecurity, we're saying increasing housing burden, we're seen more interest in mental health care, but difficulties with access. And those aren't standalone trends, we've seen those for a while. So it's certainly something to consider and contextualize this data, but it doesn't diminish the impact of those trend findings we've seen.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>You've emphasized a couple of times here, and I wanna come back to it, that military families don't experience each of these challenges in a vacuum or sequentially. And yet, our system is structured to deal with them in the word that you use, silos. There's a silo for housing. There's silo food assistance. There's the silo for PCSs. How does the disconnect between the system and the experience affect military family life?</p> <p><strong>Gabby L'Esperance </strong>That's a fantastic question. What we see is repetitive patterns. And although they're not sequential in nature or siloed in their impact, what we know is that we can likely anticipate some of the things that military families may experience down the line. And that's something that we're working with in our data is getting towards that kind of predictive understanding. But what we can tell from this survey and this single point in time is that families need increased awareness of the resources that are available. What we see time and time again is programs are beneficial. Some people are using programs, but there's a large gap in difference between need of using programs and actual use of those programs. And when we think about how we might address some of these challenges, raising awareness for things that do exist, things that are working, would help families navigate this life and some of the compounding strains that come with it.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>But one of the points in your recommendations is that so many of these systems, these support systems, were designed for a completely different time and generation. As you think about improving access to information, how do you connect the dots there between program design and access?</p> <p><strong>Gabby L'Esperance </strong>One of the things we're really intentional about measuring is generational difference among service members. Because service members aren't a monolith, their families aren't a monolith and everyone experiences military life differently. Yes, there are patterns and commonalities, but everyone experiences different things. And so when we think about how we increase awareness, it's all about meeting generational difference where they're at. Some veterans and some folks who have been out of service for a while might want the standard communication that we've seen across military service organizations and across veteran service organizations, whereas younger folks, the people who are in service right now or newly in service right now, want to access information differently. They want things online. They want hybrid opportunities, and so that generational focus in our data is really important. So our recommendation is always to meet service members where they are, meet their families where they are, and listen to the voice that they're expressing about how they want to learn about things so that we can share and spread awareness.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Gabby L'Esperance is vice president of research and evaluation at the Military Family Advisory Network. Gabby, one of the key points that this report makes over and over is that family well-being has a direct connection to readiness. Military thinking is often about readiness in terms of training and equipment and personnel availability. How are you seeing the connection between family well-being and operational readiness?</p><style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo3_1612372007″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/email-alerts/”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal</p> </a> </div> <p><strong>Gabby L'Esperance </strong>One of the key components of readiness is people, and the people managing those processes that the department cares very deeply about, as they should, mission comes first. But knowing how to support the people supports readiness. And people rely on their support networks and their families to make sure that they are mission ready. And so when we think about family readiness as a crucial component to military readiness, we think back to wellbeing. And our report elaborates on a framework that very much starts with meeting some basic financial needs and goes all the way up through to community connection and family functioning. And when we think about strain in any one of these areas impacting the remaining areas, so too can strength. And so if we think about it as a scaffolding framework to help build families up, we can really bolster that family's well-being and ultimately military readiness at large.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>Nearly half the respondents in this survey fell into what you call a moderate well-being category, families that are functioning but really vulnerable to any kind of disruption. How should military leaders think differently about families that aren't actually in crisis but have very little margin for error?</p> <p><strong>Gabby L'Esperance </strong>It's a fantastic question. So many families fall into this moderate middle that we've called it. And what this shows leaders is that although their families are functional, there is the possibility that something small can have a deterioral effect. And so we really wanna make sure that when we're thinking through things like PCS, when we're thinking through things like family support for things like spouse employment, childcare, et cetera, knowing that families are just on that cusp oftentimes of falling into strain and challenge should both influence how we are interacting with our service members and their families and making them aware of support resources, but also how we're leading through change. And when we think about the change that's coming and the change that's already taken place for military service members and their families, that is incredibly important.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>You mentioned two issues, actually several issues, but I wanna focus on two, PCS moves and childcare. They seem connected to employment disruptions, healthcare continuity, community ties. How much of what you're seeing in wellbeing is really downstream of a system that repeatedly asks families to start over?</p> <p><strong>Gabby L'Esperance </strong>So much of it is evidence of that. When we look at the number of times a family has moved, those folks who have moved less than five times are really struggling with the compounding impacts of a PCS, having to find new employment and new duty stations, having to find new childcare, reestablishing care with healthcare providers. Those are challenges that those families are facing. When we looked at those folks who have move six or more times, that strain decreases a little bit, which means that as you're going through this life, some of those challenges become easier to handle. When we're thinking about how these things compound, we really want to focus on supporting families, especially families who have moved less than five times around those crucial moments so that the challenges don't cause such large impacts. Yes, we're still going to have PCS. Moving is a part of this life in so many ways, but helping to smooth the edges around some of these compounding factors improves well-being in the short term and would improve well- being long-term for families who have been in service longer and veterans.</p> <p><strong>Terry Gerton </strong>If there's one lesson that policymakers should take from this report, how would you frame it? Is it that military families need more support programs or that government needs to think differently about how they intersect and compound? Where is the key leverage point?</p> <p><strong>Gabby L'Esperance </strong>Military family readiness is military readiness. And when we look at it from that perspective, it just shows you how important awareness of all of these programs and support mechanisms is. When we think about reducing spouse employment, when we think about overcoming some of the challenges in a PCS, reducing childcare lack of availability, awareness of programs is crucial, but so too is reconceptualizing how we think about military readiness to include families who are supporting service members.</p></blockquote> <style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo2_1612372786″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/workforce/”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>Read more: Workforce </p> </a> </div> <div style=”clear:both”/> <p class=”article-copyright”><em>Copyright Â©Â 2026 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. 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