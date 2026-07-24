World Cup Final Villain Breaks Silence After Spain vs. Argentina Brawl

Leandro Paredes was dressed up as one of the many villains of Argentina’s chaotic and dramatic World Cup campaign, which concluded with an inglorious defeat to Spain in the final.

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Leandro Paredes was dressed up as one of the many villains of Argentina's chaotic and dramatic World Cup campaign, which concluded with an inglorious defeat to Spain in the final.

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La Roja was crowned champion for a second time thanks to Ferran Torres‘s coolly-taken winner in extra time, having dominated a one-sided final that Argentina simply didn’t show up for.

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La Roja was crowned champion for a second time thanks to Ferran Torresâ€˜s coolly-taken winner in extra time, having dominated a one-sided final that Argentina simply didn't show up for.

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The holders had expended so much to get there, with two of their knockout stage victories requiring extra time and the others involving remarkable late comebacks. The victory over England was as emotionally taxing as they come, and Argentina simply couldn’t cope with Spain’s cohesive brilliance in the final.

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The holders had expended so much to get there, with two of their knockout stage victories requiring extra time and the others involving remarkable late comebacks. The victory over England was as emotionally taxing as they come, and Argentina simply couldn't cope with Spain's cohesive brilliance in the final.

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The extent of their on-pitch viciousness was overblown, even if multiple players should‘ve received bookings earlier than they eventually did. However, Argentina’s postmatch actions were undeniably ugly, and Paredes was chief among the perpetrators.

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The extent of their on-pitch viciousness was overblown, even if multiple players shouldâ€˜ve received bookings earlier than they eventually did. However, Argentina's postmatch actions were undeniably ugly, and Paredes was chief among the perpetrators.

Leandro Paredes Recognizes Spain’s Superiority in World Cup Final

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Leandro Paredes Recognizes Spain's Superiority in World Cup Final

Paredes is already back in action with Boca Juniors. | Diego Alberto Haliasz/Getty Images

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Paredes had enjoyed a reversal of fate at this summer‘s World Cup. In Qatar, he was usurped by younger options in midfield as the tournament went on, but Lionel Scaloni valued the control he supplied in possession during Argentina’s title defense.

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Paredes had enjoyed a reversal of fate at this summerâ€˜s World Cup. In Qatar, he was usurped by younger options in midfield as the tournament went on, but Lionel Scaloni valued the control he supplied in possession during Argentina's title defense.

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The 32-year-old was brilliant throughout the knockout stages, and was dealing with a rib injury sustained in the quarterfinal victory over Egypt. That’s perhaps why he didn’t start the final, instead being introduced at the start of the second half.

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The 32-year-old was brilliant throughout the knockout stages, and was dealing with a rib injury sustained in the quarterfinal victory over Egypt. That's perhaps why he didn't start the final, instead being introduced at the start of the second half.

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He was almost immediately cautioned for crashing into Rodri, then pushing Dani Olmo onto the floor. He impressively avoided a red card before the full-time whistle and was initially believed to have been sent off postmatch for scrapping with Eric García and Gavi amid Spain’s celebrations. However, FIFA subsequently confirmed that no disciplinary action was taken at the time.

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He was almost immediately cautioned for crashing into Rodri, then pushing Dani Olmo onto the floor. He impressively avoided a red card before the full-time whistle and was initially believed to have been sent off postmatch for scrapping with Eric GarcÃ­a and Gavi amid Spain's celebrations. However, FIFA subsequently confirmed that no disciplinary action was taken at the time.

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Paredes has since returned to Boca Juniors and produced a delightful ’trivela’ assist in his first game back.

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Paredes has since returned to Boca Juniors and produced a delightful 'trivela' assist in his first game back.

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He’s since spoken out on Argentina’s World Cup final defeat, admitting that it’ll “hurt for a long time” but also recognized Spain as the “rightful winners.”

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He's since spoken out on Argentina's World Cup final defeat, admitting that it'll â€œhurt for a long timeâ€ but also recognized Spain as the â€œrightful winners.â€

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“It’s going to be a long process to overcome what we went through,” Paredes told ESPN (via Mundo Deportivo). “While we achieved important things, losing the World Cup final is going to hurt for a long time because we were so close again.

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â€œIt's going to be a long process to overcome what we went through,â€ Paredes told ESPN (via Mundo Deportivo). â€œWhile we achieved important things,Â losing the World Cup final is going to hurt for a long timeÂ because we were so close again.

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“Many things were said before, during and after the World Cup. We had a great tournament, but Spain was superior in the final; they are a deserved winner,” he added.

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â€œMany things were said before, during and after the World Cup. We had a great tournament, butÂ Spain was superior in the final; they are a deserved winner,â€ he added.

Gavi Gives Verdict on Potential Suspension for Paredes

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Gavi Gives Verdict on Potential Suspension for Paredes

Paredes clashed with Gavi after the final whistle. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

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It was the Barcelona midfielder who Paredes rather clumsily pushed to the ground after grabbing García’s throat. Still, Gavi doesn‘t believe the Argentine should be punished by FIFA for his actions.

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It was the Barcelona midfielder who Paredes rather clumsily pushed to the ground after grabbing GarcÃ­a's throat. Still, Gavi doesnâ€˜t believe the Argentine should be punished by FIFA for his actions.

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“I don’t think [Paredes] should be suspended, the youngster told El Partidazo de COPE.

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â€œI don't think [Paredes] should be suspended, the youngsterÂ told El Partidazo de COPE.

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“I understand it’s not a good image for children, but I think there’s also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive.

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â€œI understand it's not a good image for children, but I think there's also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive.

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“The most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that’s it. In the end, I think it’s all football, and it has to be that way.”

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â€œThe most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that's it. In the end, I think it's all football, and it has to be that way.â€

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Paredes himself has cast doubt over his future with the national team, saying that “this will be a moment to decide whether to continue [playing for Argentina].”

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Paredes himself has cast doubt over his future with the national team, saying that â€œthis will be a moment to decide whether to continue [playing for Argentina].â€

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC

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READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC