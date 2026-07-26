Military families find support at Military Heroes Festival at Liberty Station

As conflict continues in the Middle East and the possibility of military deployments weighs on service members and their loved ones, dozens of military families gathered at Liberty Station on Saturday for a day of support, community and practical resources.

The eighth annual Military Heroes Festival, organized by The Rock Church in partnership with Liberty Station, offered free haircuts, school supplies, backpacks, food and activities for military families.

For many attendees, the event came at a particularly meaningful time.

“It’s our desire that the military community would know that we are a place where they can feel safe, loved, encouraged,” said Mario Compean, campus pastor at The Rock Church San Marcos. “We want to help them with tangible resources. We understand the sacrifices that military families go through, not only those people that are being deployed, but the families behind â€” the spouse, the children. They also need resources, love and encouragement.”

Among those attending was Xavier Gil, who is preparing to start fourth grade. He was excited to receive a new backpack and free haircut before returning to school.

“I’m going to be fresh,” Xavier said.

Xavier Gil attended the Military Heroes Family Festival at Liberty Station on Saturday, July 25.

His father, Refugio Gil, served in the Marine Corps for 20 years. While his own military career has ended, the current conflict in the Middle East still hits close to home.

“My little brother is actually back from that,” Gil said. “He was on the USS Tripoli. First 2,500 Marines deployed â€” my brother, Matthew.”

Gil said military service comes with sacrifices that every service member understands.

“It’s something that when you decide to serve is something you sign up for,” he said. “I’ve done it, I see him doing it and I’m proud of him.”

He said support from the community is especially meaningful for veterans adjusting to civilian life.

“After you separate from the military, you go through a big adjustment,” Gil said. “People recognizing that we serve for this country and the appreciation â€” that we’re not forgotten.”

Active-duty Marine Staff Sgt. David Ramirez attended the festival with his wife and children. Ramirez is stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, while his wife, Lorena, said the uncertainty surrounding possible deployments is never far from her mind.

“It makes me nervous and I hope that he doesn’t get deployed any time soon,” Lorena Ramirez said. “But if he does, well, it is what it is and we support him.”

She said events like the Military Heroes Festival help ease some of the financial burden many military families face.

“So many people are struggling to get stuff for their kids,” she said. “We feel really lucky that we were able to get a backpack for our kids.”

For David Ramirez, the festival served as a reminder that the military community is supported at home while many service members remain overseas.

“Just the little things â€” it definitely goes a long way,” Ramirez said.

He also shared a message for fellow Marines and service members deployed abroad.

“Times are tough right now and we really appreciate everything you guys are doing overseas,” he said. “Keep doing what you guys are doing out there.”

Compean said San Diego County is home to more than 200,000 military personnel, making support for military families an ongoing priority for the church.

“I think military families right now, more than ever, need that support,” Compean said. “We just want to make sure that our military community knows that they are loved, thought about and prayed for.”

Organizers say they plan to bring the Military Heroes Festival back to Liberty Station next year for its ninth annual event.

This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.