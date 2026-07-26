Sony Pictures Sets Viral X-Inspired Short-Form Thriller Los Hilos del Miedo at Prime Video Spain (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures International Productions' Spanish operation is moving into short-form fiction with â€œLos Hilos del Miedo,â€ an eight-part psychological suspense series set to launch on Prime Video in Spain.

Running approximately five minutes per episode, the production marks the division's first short-form series and draws on stories by Spanish writer Salvador GutiÃ©rrez SolÃ­s that went viral on X, captivating millions of readers across Spain and Latin America.

The series builds on â€œEl Garaje,â€ a mobile-first pilot that generated 28.4 million total views, more than 262,000 likes and nearly 300,000 interactions on TikTok, according to Sony Pictures.

Inspired by the everyday-horror atmosphere of GutiÃ©rrez SolÃ­s' suspense stories, â€œLos Hilos del Miedoâ€ is designed to translate digitally native storytelling into a premium audiovisual format while retaining the speed and immediacy of its social-media origins.

The project also extends Sony Pictures International Productions' collaboration with Madrid-based TAI Arts University School, integrating members of its international community of young creators into the series' technical and artistic production.

The partnership positions â€œLos Hilos del Miedoâ€ as both a commercial production and a talent-development initiative, offering some TAI participants their first professional industry experience.

â€œAt Sony Pictures, we are always striving to challenge convention, and we are proud to be innovators in short-form entertainment and to premiere â€˜Los Hilos del Miedo' on Prime Video,â€ said IvÃ¡n Losada, managing director of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Spain.

Losada said the project demonstrates that â€œcinematic tension is not tied to traditional running times.â€

â€œBringing Salvador GutiÃ©rrez SolÃ­s' massive viral reach on X into a five-minute episodic format allows us to bridge the gap between successful digital-native content and premium audiovisual production,â€ he said.

GutiÃ©rrez SolÃ­s, who publishes under the handle @gutisolis, described the adaptation as an unexpected leap for stories originally conceived for a social network.

â€œIt is especially exciting â€” almost unimaginable â€” to see these stories that I originally created for a social network end up on a platform with the global reach of Prime Video, alongside one of the most respected production companies in the audiovisual industry, Sony Pictures International Productions, Spain,â€ he said.

The writer also highlighted the involvement of TAI's young filmmakers, some of whom will gain their first professional experience on the series, and said the project could mark the beginning of a new generation of audiovisual creators.

â€œLos Hilos del Miedoâ€ will join Prime Video's streaming catalogue in Spain at a date yet to be announced.