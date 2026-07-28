Trump sees approval rating boost amid unpopular Iran war, poll shows

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President Donald Trump’s approval rating saw a slight uptick in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released July 27, though the survey also found that only one in three Americans supports the ongoing war in Iran.

The poll found Trump's approval rating rose to 37%, up 3 percentage points from June, when he recorded the lowest approval rating of his presidency in Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Trump’s slight improvement in the polls came as the same Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 33% of all Americans said they approve of the war on Iran. According to the outlet, Monday’s poll was the lowest recorded since the conflict began back in late February.

Among Democrats, only 5% approved of the war, while 71% of Republicans and only 25% of Independents said they approved of U.S. attacks on Iran.

According to Reuters/Ipsos, the poll was conducted from July 24 to July 26. The poll gathered responses from 1,246 U.S. adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Iran unpopular in other polls

In a poll released July 26 by CBS News/YouGov, only 35% of Americans approved of the war on Iran, while an overwhelming 63% said the war was going very badly or somewhat badly. The same poll also found that two-thirds of respondents believed the war on Iran should end now rather than waiting on Iran to “give up more.”

The unpopularity of the war on Iran in the polls comes as Trump defends the war, saying it has to be done.

“We want to get it over with, and we want to do it right, but we have to … do what we came to do,” Trump said.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the president will not make decisions based on “fluid opinion â€‹polls,” reiterating that his resolve is to prevent Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.

“What matters most to the American people is having a commander in chief who takes â€‹bold action to keep them safe,” Wales added.

What is Trump's approval average?

Trump’s approval rating has remained net negative for more than a year, despite occasional upticks. Here is Trump’s average approval rating, according to polling aggregators:

RealClearPolitics Poll Average, as of July 27: 40.9% approve, 57.5% disapprove

New York Times, as of July 27: 39% approve, 59% disapprove

Silver Bulletin, as of July 27: 39.2% approve, 58.1% disapprove

Contributing: Kinsey Crowley, USA TODAY; Reuters

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@usatodayco.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.