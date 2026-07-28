Diakite ready to give everything to new Bournemouth boss Rose

Bafode Diakite is determined “to give everything” to prove himself to Bournemouth boss Marco Rose and in the Premier League.

Diakite joined the Cherries last summer from Lille for a reported Â£34m (â‚¬40m) but failed to make the desired impact under Andoni Iraola.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances in the Premier League last season, though just three of those came after the turn of the year.

Diakite played just 15 league minutes in 2026 as Iraola came to prefer the centre-back partnership of James Hill and Marcos Senesi.

However, Iraola has since replaced Arne Slot at Liverpool, and Senesi has joined Tottenham on a free transfer.

Diakite scored off the bench in Bournemouth’s first pre-season game under new boss Rose, a 4-1 win over St. Pauli, and he wants to keep his form going into the 2026-27 campaign.

“Now I know what the Premier League wants and what I have to do,” Diakite told the club website.

â€œHe's my best friend, so when your best friend gives you a gift, you are happy!” BafodÃ© DiakitÃ© on goal against St. Pauli and how the camp has been so farÂ â€” AFC Bournemouth Â (@afcbournemouth) July 27, 2026

“I have to give everything. It’s easier when you have a new coach because everything goes back to zero. Now I have to give everything and show what I can do.

“He has a different way to press, a different way to play, because he thinks like a German coach.

“I think the first game was a good game for us, and now we will continue to improve.”

Bournemouth face a tough test in their first Premier League game of the season, as they travel to face Manchester City on August 23.