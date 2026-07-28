'Never seen a war he didn't like.' Trump remembers Lindsey Graham

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WASHINGTON â€“ President Donald Trump cast Lindsey Graham as a “guy that liked war” ahead of the hawkish senator’s funeral in Washington and characterized the Republican during a eulogy as eager to tap into American military might.

“I mean Lindsey liked war, to be honest, with you,” Trump said in a Fox & Friends interview. “He was a guy that liked war,” Trump added with a laugh. “He’s never seen a war that he didn’t like.”

Trump offered the comments hours before he hailed Graham as a statesman and a friend during a eulogy at the late senator’s funeral in the nation’s capital. The funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral prompted visits to the United States by the leaders of Israel and Ukraine and an expected vote on legislation to sanction Russia.

“He was extremely hawkish. I will tell you, he never saw a war that he didn’t like,” Trump also said at Graham’s funeral. “Only his true friends would understand that. But he wanted it for the good of our country. He felt in his bones that our destiny is to win, and that his job was to do everything he could to ensure our enemies would lose.”

Trump said that stance was reflected in his friendships with world leaders. “It’s a testament to his towering impact that among those mourning him here today are leaders, presidents, prime ministers from all over the globe sitting right here before you.”

In his earlier Fox News interview, Trump said that Graham had changed his stance on waging war on Iran and supported a deal to end that conflict in his final days. But he wanted to keep arming Ukraine in its fight against Russia, the president said, adding that he was militant in his support for the U.S. ally.

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley EarhardtÂ countered by noting that Graham’s sister, Darline, had defended her brother against similar characterization while speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“He didn’t love war, he loved peace and the end of war. But sometimes war is necessary,” Earhardt said, summarizing the exchange.

Trump did not respond as she moved on to her next question. The president recently endorsed Darline Graham in her bid for her brother’s former Senate seat.

At the beginning of the interview, Trump called Graham a “great politician,” and a great gentleman. He said their relationship “started off a little bit on the rough side” before evolving into a great friendship.

Sen. Lindsey Graham remembered in DC Family and lawmakers gathered in the Capitol rotunda to pay tribute to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“He really became like a member of the family, in a sense, and he was just somebody that was very special,” Trump said on Fox News.

Trump and Graham enjoyed a close relationship, with the senator routinely advising him on foreign affairs later in life. But they weren’t always on such good terms.

Graham refused to throw his support behind Trump in 2016, calling him “unfit for office,” after briefly competing for the Republican nomination for president against him. And he clashed with Trump over the latter’s attacks on late Arizona Sen. John McCain, a prisoner of war who was tortured in Vietnam. McCain was one of Graham’s longest and closest friends.

The pair made nice during Trump’s first term in office, frequently golfing together, only to break again over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol. Graham later supported Trump’s comeback bid for the White House in 2024, endorsing him over fellow South Carolina native Nikki Haley in the GOP primary.

Remarking on the twists and turns in their relationship, Trump recalled sharing Graham’s phone number during their competition for the White House. “So naturally, I did something that I shouldn’t have done. I shared his personal cell phone number with the millions of people that happened to be watching that particular day,” Trump said in his eulogy.

“That was the beginning of a friendship, in a way,” Trump said. “But it was Lindsey who had the last laugh because while I blew up his phone all for one day, we became great friends, and Lindsey did not stop calling me for the next 10 years.”

Contributing: Emily Condon