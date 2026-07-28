Topline Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., â€œwas a guy that liked war,â€ President Donald Trump said Tuesday, hours before he's set to speak at Graham's funeral and a day after a clip of Graham celebrating the U.S. strikes on Iran in February went viral. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a bill signing in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday February 3, 2026. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images

Key Facts

â€œHe was a guy that liked war,â€ Trump told Fox News, adding, â€œI jokingly say, and there's nothing funny about it, that he's never seen a war he didn't like. He was very much into that.â€ In the clip, taken by British filmmaker Alex Holder for a forthcoming documentary about Graham, the late senator laughed while watching the news about the strikes in his office: â€œLook what we've done here. I almost cried,â€ he said, adding that he spoke to Trump earlier that day and, â€œhe's jacked . . . he loves blowing stuff up.â€ Trump said that Graham, known for his hawkish foreign policy views and fierce defense of Israel and Ukraine, â€œover the last few weeks, I would say that he became like, â€˜it's better making a deal in this case than just destroying the rest of the country,'â€ referring to negotiations with Iran. Trump made the comments as he appears more open to winding down the conflict amid waning support among his base and ballooning costs.

What To Watch For

Graham's funeral services begin at 10 a.m. at the Capitol, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral, where Trump is set to speak. Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who are both set to attend Graham's funeral, prior to the services.

Tangent

In another clip released Tuesday from Holder's documentary, â€œLindsey's Game,â€ Netanyahu sings â€œHappy Birthdayâ€ to Graham in July last year, when Graham turned 70. Graham, flanked by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., quipped, â€œyou should have seen the cake the Saudis got me.â€ When he died, Graham had been pushing for Israel to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

Contra

Sen. Darline Graham, R-S.C., who was appointed by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to replace her older brother, recently disputed characterizations of the late senator as a warmonger, telling Fox News earlier this month, â€œhe didn't love war, he wanted peace.â€ Darline Graham will run for a full term against Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Russell Fry, R-S.C. in a special election on Aug. 11. Her brother was running for re-election to a fifth term and was widely expected to win.

Key Background

Graham died suddenly on July 11 in Washington. He was 71. He died from a tear in the body's primary artery, the aorta, a condition known as â€œaortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,â€ according to a preliminary report from the District of Columbia medical examiner's office, according to multiple outlets. Graham spoke to Trump shortly before his death, after returning from a trip to Ukraine, where he met with Zelenskyy. Trump told Fox on Tuesday of his close ally, â€œhe was a great guy. He was a great politician, actually,â€ recounting how their relationship â€œstarted a little bit roughâ€ when Graham ran against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016, but said, â€œit really ended up being a great friendship, and it's very hard. He really became like a member of the family in a sense.â€

further reading

Conspiracists Question Known Facts Around Graham's Death After Ukraine Trip (Forbes)

Darline Graham's Political Views Largely Unknown As She Launches Senate Campaign (Forbes)

Lindsey Graham Died From Cardiovascular Disease, Preliminary Report Says (Forbes)