Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky hails good meeting with Trump as presidents discuss Patriot missile production

Ukraine highlights ties between Iran and Russia

Ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia has been aiding Iran as the war persists by capturing satellite imagery of US bases in the Gulf region that later appear in Iran.

The Ukrainian president also asserted that there was a â€œclear correlationâ€ between Russia's images and subsequent Iranian strikes.

Iran is a key ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine and has helped Moscow build up its drone expertise.

But on Monday, the US president downplayed any impact of potential Russian assistance for Iran.

â€œI don't think they've been doing it, certainly not at a high level,â€ Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he travelled to Michigan.

â€œAnd if they have, it has been very un-impactful.

â€On the Caspian Sea attack, the foreign ministers of Iran and Ukraine spoke about the matter, according to statements posted on social media Tuesday.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha called the conversation â€œfrankâ€ and said Ukraine's focus is â€œsolely at defending our country from Russian aggression” and not on targeting civilians.