Commonwealth Games 2026: swimming, athletics and weightlifting on day six – live

Key events

Men's 200m Picking out the Brits, Zharnel Hughes, running for England, dominated his heat. He looked like he was easing down in the last 100m time of 20.42secs. He'll be in the semi-finals. Asked post-heat about his expectations: â€œProgress through the rounds.â€

Men's 3×3 basketball Australia have beaten Scotland in the semi-final 21-14. Engand take on New Zealand in the other semi.

Women's heptathlon In the long jump, Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor has gone furthest, with a jump of 6.37m to earn 955 points. That will extend her lead to 4496 points after five events, where she now has a 84-point advantage over England's Jade O'Dowda, with Australia's Mia Scerri currently in the bronze medal position, trailing O'Connor by 196 points. We have the javelin and the 800m to come in that one.

Seine Stowers wins 77kg women’s weightlifting gold for Samoa! Stowers topped a podium made up British athletes with Isabella Brown of England taking silver after posting a PB in the snatch and Laura Hughes of Wales taking bronze. Seine Stowers takes gold in the women's 77kg weightlifting. Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Men's mile In the second heat, Scotland Jake Wightman finished behind Australia's Cameron Myers and just ahead of Jake Heywood of Wales. Wightman and Myers will provide stiff competition for new world record holder Kerr in the final.

Men's mile Josh Kerr progressed serenely through his heat, safely placing himself on the front and and signalling the crowd to make some noise in the home straight. He'll be in the final. Josh Kerr eases home. A class above. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Women's 200m To tidy up qualification, Jamaica's Lavanya Williams and Veronica Shanti Pereira of Singapore progressed from heat five. Heat six was quick and saw Jamaica's Alana Reid win in 22.95, with FrÃ©dÃ©rique Chiasson (Canada), Anthonique Strachan (Bahamas) and Asimenye Simwaka (Malawi) all run fast times to progress.

Men's 200m freestyle James Guy qualifies for the final with the quickest time but Scott hasn't done enough with Tom Dean making it through depsite finishing fourth in his heat.

Men's 200m freestyle Scott looks like he'll miss out with heat six seeing three men, including Matt Richards of Wales and Northern Ireland's Jack McMillan, go faster.

Men's 200m freestyle A couple of updates from the pool England's James Guy won his heat beating Sam Short of Australia. Gabriel Shepherd finished third in that heat with a time of 1min 48.99secs, we'll have to wait to see if that's quick enough. Home favourite Duncan Scott could only finish fourth in heat, with a time of 1min 47.83secs, having led at halfway. Wales' Tyler Melbourne-Smith is in with a chance after fiishing third but Harrison Tyler impressed there, winning heat five in 1min 46.08.

Women's 200m Heat four is won by Nigeria's Jennifer Obi Chukwuka ahead of a great run in lane eight by Marie-Ã‰loÃ¯se Leclair of Canada. Nigeria’s Obi Jennifer Chukwuka in action in the women’s 200m heats Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Women's 200m Another heat won by an Australian, this time it's Monique Hanlon finishing ahead of Zambia's Edna Ng'andula.

Women's 200m The second heat is won well ahead of the field by Australia's Misa Gross in 23.21, with Millicent Ndoro of Kenya in second. That should be good enough to go through.

Women's 200m breaststroke Angharad Evans, who is emerging as one of the stars of these games with a gold medal and a relay bronze, is in action in the heats, turning on the burners in the last 10m to go through with the fastest time from the three qualifiers. Winning her hear 2mins 26.48secs, ahead of Australia Tara Kinder.

Women's 200m Big cheer at the Scotsoun Stadium as Alyson Bell crosses the line just behind heat winner, the fabulously named Beyonce Defreitas of the British Virgin Islands.

Hello, thanks for joining me this morning. We've got some gripping Commonwealth Games action coming up today. Ongoing currently is the women's 77kg weightlifting final, while out on the track are the heats in the women's 200m and a intriguing batch of heats from the early session in the pool.