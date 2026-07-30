Brooks and Dunn, dunk tanks and cannons: Col. Esses reflects on military and CFD traditions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. â€” What kind of job allows you to fire cannons, ride tanks and horses in parades and launch yourself into a dunk tank?

While perhaps not all part of the job description, Col. Jonathan Esses's role as the Air Force liaison puts him in unique situations as he represents the military community at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

A C-130 pilot with the callsign â€œT.U.T.,â€ Esses now serves as the bridge between the enormous amount of base personnel and the large undertaking that is CFD.

Esses surveys the area around Frontier Park. (photo courtesy of Shelby Esses)

â€œThey [the military and CFD] have a lot of opportunities to share the crowds and the event so they can both benefit, so I am the connective tissue between the two,â€ he said.

His role in the coordination of the two entities often entails the base's annual Fort D.A. Russell Days, which brings to life the early days of what is now F.E. Warren.Â

Many of the same military vehicles that are used at the base event are also used at the opening of CFD and its various parades. The symbiotic relationship between CFD and the military means they are often able to split the bill and share the various performers and equipment needed for both events.

Jon in a tank outside of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Military Committee cabin. (Jim McDonnell, with permission)

Esses specifically has a hands-on role in this, often helping approve applications for elements like color guards and bands that participate in the celebrations.

â€œAs an example, Brooks and Dunn often ask for military members to be in uniform on stage as part of the production, so then I can go to the base and the guard â€¦ and I help coordinate that.â€

While he does not have much interaction with the acts and still needs to buy tickets like everyone else, he is ready to support from the military side when needed, along with presenting buckles.

â€œI'm the representative for the base, â€” at least the entry point if they need something for us,â€ he said.

While only here for two years, he explained the profound impact being a part of CFD had on him. â€œIt was eye-opening, completely,â€ he said.

His wife, Shelby Esses, who often attends the numerous events alongside him, expressed a similar view. â€œComing from outside the missile world, F.E. Warren was a surprise for us. They are a tight-knit community that we had to get to know from the outside looking in,â€ she said. â€œWe appreciate the rural feel and being able to see wildlife outside of our front door, all while learning about the western way of life that is so prominent in the local community.â€

Shelby Esses and her husband, Col. Jonathan Esses. (photo courtesy of Shelby Esses)

When asked about his favorite CFD moments, Jonathan Esses said, â€œI like getting the opportunity to ride horses in the parades. â€¦ I'd say that's probably one of the things I'll take with me when I leave here.â€

As military chairman, Esses has a significant role in Cheyenne Frontier Days, even riding in parades and rodeo openings. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Courtright)

Additionally, he expressed a love for participating in the rodeo, along with a fond memory when he was able to fire the pistol to kick off the Fort Riley soldiers' charge. â€œI thought that was really cool,â€ he said.

Esses was also able to fire the historic cannon, which started the first CFD and initially used a cannon from Fort D.A. Russell. While a howitzer from the base has recently replaced the fort's cannon, the tradition still stands.

Esses poses with his foot on a cannon. (Mary Matthews, with permission)

Shelby Esses said that â€œmy favorite CFD memory wasn't just from one moment. It was the progress that we made in the past two years of getting to know people in the community. It was the smiles, the laughter, the tears, and the hard work that we all shared together.â€

As a military spouse that moves constantly, she also discussed the familiarity that soon came from the community. â€œIt was walking into a room and finally seeing familiar faces in the crowds. It was the pride I felt when I saw all of the volunteers coming together to support one another,â€ she said.

As leading figures of the military volunteers, the couple has also been able to experience various traditions, such as the dunk tanks that send Esses and others underwater.

â€œHeels are senior volunteers and experts on their given committees. Only a select few are nominated and voted into the Heels group each year,â€ Esses said.

The Heels are part of the special tradition that honors that volunteering as well. â€œThere is also a dunking of each new Heels class when they get their Heels badge,â€ he said.

As outgoing chairman due to his upcoming move, Esses also followed the tradition of taking a final lap in the parade and then getting dunked himself.

Esses falls into the tank with dramatic flair, a tradition after the last parade for the outgoing chairman. (photo courtesy of Sarah Courtright)

Esses finished by emphasizing how he serves in a representative capacity rather than a decision-making one, adding he hopes the public understands that nuance when trying to bring things like the Thunderbirds to CFD.

â€œI only have the ability to coordinate between the Air Force and CFD, so I can request but I cannot make the Thunderbirds go up.â€

That said, this year he said he was able to successfully request a flyover.

To read about Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe visiting CFD from the Pentagon, click here.

To read more about Cheyenne's military connection in general, click here.

Esses smiles in front of Cheyenne Frontier Days, an event he is instrumental in coordinating. (photo courtesy of Shelby Esses)

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