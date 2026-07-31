Army Engineers Build Capacity Against IED Threats in Operations – Voice of Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has commenced a seminar aimed at strengthening the capacity of its engineers to counter the growing threat posed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in contemporary security operations.

The seminar, organised by the 41 Engineer Brigade, 1 Division Nigerian Army, was held in Kaduna as part of activities to mark the graduation of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) X2 Course 126.

The Commander, Corps of Engineers, Major General S.T. Shafaru, represented by Major General Josiah Attah, said the seminar was part of efforts to equip Nigerian Army engineers with the requisite skills to effectively support ongoing operations across the country.

Shafaru said he prioritises the training of Nigerian Army engineer personnels to enhance their capacity to provide effective combat support and sustainable engineering solutions.

READ ALSO:Â Nigeria Embraces Innovation to Tackle Evolving Security Threats

According to him, the initiative aligns with his mission of enhancing the adaptability and resilience of the Nigerian Army within a joint and multi-agency environment.

Combat Engineering

He explained that newly posted soldiers to the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers were sent to the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering for basic combat engineering, field engineering and artisan training.

The Commander mentioned that the conduct of the EOD course was aimed at reducing the shortage of EOD specialists while building the capacity of Nigerian Army engineers within available resources.

â€œImprovised Explosive Devices have become one of the greatest security threats confronting the Nigerian Army in ongoing counter-insurgency operations.â€

â€œThe widespread use of these devices has complicated military operations and humanitarian activities in conflict-affected areas,â€ he said.

Shafaru maintained that Nigerian Army engineers continue to play a vital role in countering IED threats through routine clearance operations to detect and remove explosive devices before military convoys and civilians used affected roads.

He said EOD personnel were trained to employ specialised techniques to safely identify, disarm and destroy explosive devices.

Furthermore, he said the theme of the seminar, â€œBuilding Nigerian Army Engineers' Capacity on Counter-Improvised Explosive Device in Contemporary Security Operations,â€ was apt and thought-provoking.

He expressed confidence that the resource persons would do justice to the topics selected for discussion.

The commander further stated that members of the German training and assistance group had been supporting the participants of the Medium Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering.

Continued Support

He appreciated the group for its training support and assured the 41 Engineer Brigade of continued support to achieve its training objectives.

In his goodwill message, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 1, Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Abubakar Wase, represented by the Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Anwar Abdullahi, said the seminar provided an opportunity for troops and sister security agencies to exchange ideas on countering IED threats.

He said troops were expected to remain combat-ready, mission-capable and adaptable through continuous mission-oriented training and doctrinal innovation.

According to him, the threat posed by IEDs remains one of the most significant challenges confronting contemporary security operations.

He said the seminar would provide participants with deeper knowledge of the use, employment and configuration of IEDs, as well as response frameworks and the networks that sponsor their deployment.

Wase urged participants to ensure that the knowledge and skills acquired during the seminar were transferred to their respective units and operational theatres.