Has Hamas really agreed to disarm? | News.az

US President Donald Trump has announced what he described as a “historic agreement” for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said the agreement was reached by the “Board of Peace” as part of his administration’s broader peace initiative, adding that the process would eventually lead to a new Palestinian government taking over governance in Gaza while Israeli forces withdraw in phases.

If implemented, such an agreement would represent one of the most significant developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades. However, questions remain about how the agreement would be carried out, whether Hamas has publicly accepted its terms, how disarmament would be verified, and what role regional and international actors would play in enforcing it.

The announcement also raises broader questions about Gaza’s future political leadership, Israel’s security requirements, post-war reconstruction, and whether the proposed framework could become the basis for a lasting peace.

What did President Trump announce?

According to Trump’s statement, the “Board of Peace” has reached an agreement providing for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed organizations operating in Gaza.

Trump said the agreement forms part of what he called his “20-Point Plan” for ending the conflict and establishing a new political framework for Gaza after the war.

Under the outline presented in his statement, implementation would occur in several phases. As armed groups surrender their weapons, Israeli military forces would gradually withdraw from Gaza. Security responsibilities would then be transferred to an International Stabilization Force working alongside a newly established Palestinian police force.

Trump also said Gaza would eventually be administered by a new Palestinian government that would cooperate with the Board of Peace while focusing on civilian governance and reconstruction.

He credited Egypt, Qatar, and TÃ¼rkiye for their mediation efforts and praised members of his administration for helping secure what he described as a major diplomatic breakthrough.

Has Hamas officially confirmed that it has agreed to disarm?

Trump’s announcement represents the position of the US administration. Whether the agreement has entered into force depends on confirmation and implementation by the relevant parties.

In conflicts of this nature, political announcements are typically followed by official statements from the participating parties, publication of implementation mechanisms, and the establishment of monitoring arrangements before agreements become operational.

Complete disarmament of an armed organization is a particularly complex process. It normally requires detailed agreements covering the surrender of weapons, verification procedures, monitoring mechanisms, timelines, security guarantees, and arrangements for former fighters.

If Hamas has agreed to such terms, further public clarification would generally be expected regarding implementation procedures and obligations.

As with many diplomatic announcements, observers will likely look for official confirmation from all participating parties, as well as statements from mediators and international organizations involved in overseeing implementation.

What could “complete disarmament” involve?

Disarmament is generally understood as the organized surrender or destruction of military capabilities possessed by armed groups. In Gaza’s case, such a process would likely extend far beyond simply collecting individual firearms.

A comprehensive disarmament program could include the surrender of rockets, missiles, mortars, drones, explosives, ammunition, military vehicles, underground weapons depots, and production facilities used to manufacture weapons.

International experience suggests that successful disarmament usually includes verification by independent observers, secure storage or destruction of surrendered weapons, registration of former combatants, and long-term monitoring to prevent rearmament.

Such programs are often accompanied by broader efforts known as DDRâ€”Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegrationâ€”which aim to help former fighters transition into civilian life.

Because Gaza has experienced years of armed conflict, implementing complete disarmament would likely require extensive coordination among local authorities, international organizations, regional mediators, and security forces.

The complexity of the process means implementation could take months or even years rather than occurring immediately.

What is meant by a new Palestinian government in Gaza?

Trump stated that Gaza would ultimately be governed by a new Palestinian government working with the Board of Peace.

Although he did not provide detailed information about its composition, such a government would presumably be responsible for civilian administration rather than military activities.

Its responsibilities could include restoring public services, managing reconstruction, supervising healthcare and education, rebuilding infrastructure, coordinating humanitarian assistance, collecting taxes, and maintaining public administration.

The establishment of a new governing authority would also require decisions regarding its legal status, relationship with the Palestinian Authority, electoral legitimacy, constitutional framework, and international recognition.

One of the central questions would be whether the new administration governs only Gaza or forms part of broader Palestinian political institutions encompassing both Gaza and the West Bank.

The effectiveness of any future government would depend not only on domestic support but also on its ability to cooperate with neighboring countries, international donors, and humanitarian organizations involved in reconstruction.

What roles could Egypt, Qatar, and TÃ¼rkiye play?

Trump specifically thanked Egypt, Qatar, and TÃ¼rkiye for their mediation efforts, highlighting the continuing importance of regional diplomacy in efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict.

Egypt has historically played a central role in ceasefire negotiations because it borders Gaza and maintains longstanding diplomatic relationships with both Israel and Palestinian representatives.

Qatar has frequently acted as an intermediary in negotiations involving humanitarian assistance, hostage exchanges, ceasefires, and financial support for Gaza.

TÃ¼rkiye has consistently advocated for increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians while maintaining diplomatic engagement with multiple regional actors.

If implementation proceeds, these countries could continue contributing through diplomatic coordination, humanitarian assistance, monitoring arrangements, reconstruction support, or political dialogue among the parties.

Regional mediators often remain involved long after agreements are announced because implementation typically requires continuous communication to address disputes and maintain confidence among participants.

What challenges could affect implementation?

Even if all principal parties support the agreement, implementation would likely face significant political, security, and logistical challenges.

Disarmament requires confidence that former combatants will receive credible security guarantees and that civilian authorities can maintain order after armed groups relinquish their weapons.

The creation of a new Palestinian governing structure would also require broad political acceptance among Palestinians while addressing complex questions regarding legitimacy, institutional authority, and long-term governance.

Reconstruction presents another major challenge. Years of conflict have severely damaged housing, transportation infrastructure, healthcare facilities, schools, electricity networks, and water systems. Large-scale international financial assistance would likely be necessary to rebuild Gaza.

The success of the proposed International Stabilization Force would depend on which countries participate, its legal mandate, rules of engagement, funding arrangements, and coordination with local security institutions.

Ultimately, while Trump’s announcement describes an ambitious framework for ending the conflict, its long-term success would depend on sustained political commitment, effective implementation, continued regional mediation, and cooperation among all parties involved.

News.AzÂ

By Faig Mahmudov