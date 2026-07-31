Slayyyter Debuts Self-Directed Music Video for Brand New Chanel$

Slayyyter dropped a new single, â€œBrand New Chanel$.â€ The lovelorn track was accompanied by a vibrant music video, which the singer directed herself.

The clip veers between a high school football, an artsy compound in the desert, and the interior of a trailer, where Slayyyter is clad in a Las Vegas showgirl ensemble. It culminates in fireworks. The video pays homage to the music video for Slayyyter's song â€œBeat Up Chanel$â€ and the artwork for her recent LP, Wor$t Girl in America.

â€œSend another weak I'm sorry/ Unforgivable as always,â€ the singer croons on the anthemic track. â€œI knew you had seen somebody/ Was it worth causing all my darkest days?â€

Worst Girl in AmericaÂ marked Slayyyter's third LP, and followed her earlier two album,Â Troubled ParadiseÂ andÂ Starfucker. â€œDanceâ€ was originally released in January. She explained that it was one of the first new songs she wrote. â€œI feel like everything sounds kind of different,â€ sheÂ noted of the LP. â€œBut I was using that as a through line. I just loved it.â€

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She told Rolling Stone, â€œA lot of this album comes from feeling like the annoying girl who's being a little too much at a party, or feeling like you don't fit in with people.â€ She added, â€œAll that music felt like building blocks to figuring out my sound, and it took me a long time. This could have never been my debut album.â€

Slayyyter will perform today at Lollapalooza in Chicago. She will then head to Australia before appearing at Reading & Leeds Festivals in the U.K. in August. Her tour continues in North America on Sept. 3 in Vancouver, and will wrap on Nov. 5 in London. It includes a performance at All Things Go Festival in Washington, D.C. in September.