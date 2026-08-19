Militarys newest branch sees significant funding increase for missile defense programs | Federal News Network

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href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jason-miller/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Jason Miller </a> </li> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/jory-heckman/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=workforce”> Jory Heckman </a> </li> </ul></div> </div> </li> <!– –> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/?utm_source=topmenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=Pay &; Benefits” class=”mega-menu-2024-menu-link”> Pay &; Benefits <span class=”mega-menu-2024-drop-icon”> <i class=”fas fa-chevron-down”/> </span> </a> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu”> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/pay-benefits/2026/06/theres-no-perfect-answer-for-when-to-claim-social-security/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=pin&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> <img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Social_Security_Medicare_25460-300×200.jpg” alt=”Image for There's no perfect answer for when to claim Social Security”/> <div class=”promotional_headline”>There's no perfect answer for when to claim Social Security</div> <div class=”promotional_cta”>Read now<i class=”fas fa-arrow-right”/></div> </a> </div> <div class=”mega-menu-2024-sub-menu-item”> <h4><a href=”#”>Topics</a></h4><ul> <li> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/pay-benefits/benefits/?utm_source=megamenu&;utm_medium=web&;utm_content=menu_item&;utm_campaign=recirculation&;utm_term=pay-benefits”> Benefits </a> </li> <li> <a 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tag–primary”>Federal Newscast</a> </div> <h1 class=”page-post-title”>Military's newest branch sees significant funding increase for missile defense programs</h1> <p style=”font-size:smaller; color:#666666; margin-bottom: 1rem;”>Another $12.1 billion is contingent upon Congress passing another reconciliation package, which faces a difficult path in the Senate. </p> <div class=”Entry-info”> <div class=”Entry-infoImg Entry-infoImg–byline author-michele-sandiford”><a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/michele-sandiford/”><img src=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Michele-Sandiford-headshot-Edit-112×112.jpg” alt=””/></a> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoContent”> <a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/author/michele-sandiford/”>Michele Sandiford</a> <div class=”Entry-meta”> <div class=”Entry-date” data-swiftype-name=”publish_date” data-swiftype-type=”date”> <span class=”Entry-date__date”>August 19, 2026</span> <span class=”Entry-date__time”>4:32 pm</span> </div> <div class=”read-time”><; a min read</div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-infoSocial”> <div class=”Entry-social “> <span class=”__sprite-icon-linkedin st_linkedin_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/08/militarys-newest-branch-sees-significant-funding-increase-for-missile-defense-programs/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-facebook st_facebook_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/08/militarys-newest-branch-sees-significant-funding-increase-for-missile-defense-programs/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-reddit st_reddit_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/08/militarys-newest-branch-sees-significant-funding-increase-for-missile-defense-programs/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-email show-for-medium-up st_email_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/08/militarys-newest-branch-sees-significant-funding-increase-for-missile-defense-programs/”>Â </span><span class=”__sprite-icon-print show-for-medium-up st_print_custom” is_share=”1″ st_url=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/federal-newscast/2026/08/militarys-newest-branch-sees-significant-funding-increase-for-missile-defense-programs/”>Â </span></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class=”Entry-content u-textFormat ” id=”Entry-content”> <div class=”before-content”/> <p>Â </p> <ul><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The Space Force's fiscal 2027 budget request would significantly increase funding for missile warning, missile tracking and command and control programs. That would account for more than 45% of the proposed growth, according to a recent analysis. Classified spending would account for about 30% of the service's overall budget growth. The Space Force budget could see a major budget increase in fiscal 2027. The White House requested $71 billion for the newest military branch, but that figure is not guaranteed. The White House's base budget request is around $59 billion. Another $12.1 billion is contingent upon Congress passing another reconciliation package, which faces a difficult path in the Senate. <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://csps.aerospace.org/sites/default/files/2026-08/Wilson_FY27BudgetBrief_20260817.pdf”>Space Force budget growth would focus on C2, missile tracking and classified programs </a> – The Aerospace Corporation's Center for Space Policy and Strategy )</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The Space Force is building a resilient multi-vendor architecture for its next-generation Space Data Network. The service has awarded fixed-price contracts and Other Transaction Authority agreements to five companies to demonstrate how different commercial systems can seamlessly connect to the Space Data Network system. Space Force officials say the effort will lay the groundwork for a “resilient, open-architecture Space Data network.â€ The first part of the effort will focus on “demonstrating both ground-to-space and space-to-space data transport between vendor systems.â€<div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://www.ssc.spaceforce.mil/Newsroom/Article/4572417/space-force-invests-in-resilient-multi-vendor-architecture-to-build-next-gen-sp”>Space Force to build multi-vendor architecture for next-gen Space Data Network</a> – Space Systems Command)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The National Reconnaissance Office has a new leader. Roger Mason was sworn in as the NRO's 20th director on Monday. Mason has a lengthy background in the aerospace and defense industry, most recently serving as chief growth officer at V2X. He's also previously served as assistant director of national intelligence for systems and resource analyses. Mason replaces Christopher Scolese, who stepped down as NRO director in July after serving in the role since 2019. <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://www.nro.gov/news-media-featured-stories/news-media-press-releases/Archived-Press-Releases/Press-Release-Article/Article/4575014/dr-roger-mason-sworn-in-as-nros-20th-director/”>Mason sworn in as NRO's 20th director</a> – National Reconnaissance Office)</div></li><p/><style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo1_1785881547″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cme-event/exchanges/federal-leaders-guide-to-the-cfo/?utm_medium=referral&;utm_source=in-article_promo&;utm_campaign=flg_cfo&;utm_content=in-articlepromo”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>Which issues are dominating federal CFO priorities right now? Join us Aug. 25-26 for the Federal Leader's Guide to the CFO event to find out!</p> </a> </div> <li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The White House wants to revamp how agencies report on cyber supply chain risks. More than seven years after Congress passed the SECURE Technology Act, the White House is revamping how agencies report on cyber supply chain security threats. The work is being led by the office of the federal chief information officer. The goal is to get a better picture of shared risks in government supply chains, especially those related to adversarial countries. That effort comes as House lawmakers are considering bipartisan legislation to modernize the Federal Acquisition Security Council and empower it to go after potentially risky Chinese products. <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/cybersecurity/2026/08/white-house-looks-to-revamp-cyber-supply-chain-security-data-calls/”>White House looks to revamp cyber supply chain security data calls</a> – Federal News Network)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>Barry Tanner will permanently serve as the Department of the Navy's chief information officer after two years as its deputy, the Navy said Tuesday. Tanner will manage the Navy and Marine Corps' information technology portfolio of more than $12 billion and lead implementation of the department's strategies on data management, communications and artificial intelligence. He began performing the duties of the CIO this spring, following Jane Rathbun's retirement in December. The former naval captain also consulted at Booz Allen Hamilton for 10 years.<div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/Press-Releases/display-pressreleases/Article/4576025/acting-secretary-of-the-navy-appoints-m-barry-tanner-as-chief-information-offic/”>Navy keeps Tanner as permanent chief information officer</a> – Department of the Navy)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>OMB is losing another senior leader. Kevin Rhodes, the administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy, is leaving federal service. A person with knowledge of Rhodes’ plans confirmed his last day will be September 4. The Senate confirmed Rhodes in October 2025, making him the first permanent OFPP administrator since 2019. He started working at OMB as a senior advisor in February 2025. It's unclear who will be acting OFPP administrator once he leaves. Rhodes's departure is the second high-ranking OMB official to leave in a matter of two weeks. Federal Chief Information Officer and Federal Chief Artificial Intelligence Office Greg Barbaccia is leaving on Aug. 31. <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/people/2026/08/rhodes-to-exit-as-ofpp-administrator/”>OFPP Administrator Rhodes to exit after less than a year</a> – Federal News Network)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>The Defense Department's new Bridge Program has joined the army of initiatives trying to cut down on problems commercial companies face when selling to the military. The program is targeting issues related to security clearances, classified spaces, technology accreditations and testing. As part of that effort, DoD will build four shared classified facilities for commercial vendors, including one in Pittsburgh. The Bridge Program has also contracted for nine privately owned classified facilities in Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Charleston, Chicago, Cleveland, Louisville and New York. DoD said more locations will be announced soon.&#13; <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://www.war.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/4575421/one-war-department-unit-takes-next-step-in-legacy-of-innovation/”>DoD initiative targets roadblocks for commercial vendors</a> – Department of Defense)</div></li><p/><li style=”margin-top:20px;”>AGA has chosen Mary Peterman as its next chief executive officer. She will take over for Ann Ebberts, who is retiring after 12 years in the role. Peterman will start on September 1. Prior to joining AGA, Peterman worked in government financial management for more than 30 years where she led major technology transformations, innovated processes and addressed complex audit and financial reporting challenges. Most recently she served as director and CFO of the Farm Credit Administration. She also held senior executive positions at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Administrative Office of the United States Courts and the Department of Homeland Security. Peterman has been an active member of AGA too, including serving terms as national president, national treasurer, regional vice president and chapter president. <div style=”display:block; font-style: italic;”>(<a href=”https://www.agacgfm.org/news/aga-names-mary-e-peterman-chief-executive-officer/”>AGA picks long-time public sector financial executive to be its new CEO</a> – AGA)</div></li><p/></ul> <style><![CDATA[ .promo-main{padding: 5px 0; } .promo-inline{text-decoration:none !important;} .promo-inline p{ color:#0093d0; font-weight: 600; } .promo_dash{ border-bottom: 1px solid #d4d4d4; vertical-align: text-top; line-height: 3px; margin-right: 10px; display: inline; } ]]></style> <div class=”promo-main” data-promo_tracker_id=”promo3_1612372007″> <a class=”promo-inline” target=”_blank” href=”https://federalnewsnetwork.com/email-alerts/”> <p><span class=”promo_dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â </span>Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal</p> </a> </div> <div style=”clear:both”/> <p class=”article-copyright”><em>Copyright Â©Â 2026 Federal News Network. 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