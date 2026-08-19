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Militarys newest branch sees significant funding increase for missile defense programs | Federal News Network

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&NewLine; &NewLine; <&sol;div>&NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; &NewLine; <div class&equals;”Entry-content u-textFormat ” id&equals;”Entry-content”>&NewLine;&NewLine; &NewLine; <div class&equals;”before-content”&sol;>&NewLine;&NewLine; <p>Â <&sol;p>&NewLine;<ul><li style&equals;”margin-top&colon;20px&semi;”>The Space Force's fiscal 2027 budget request would significantly increase funding for missile warning&comma; missile tracking and command and control programs&period; That would account for more than 45&percnt; of the proposed growth&comma; according to a recent analysis&period; Classified spending would account for about 30&percnt; of the service's overall budget growth&period; The Space Force budget could see a major budget increase in fiscal 2027&period; The White House requested &dollar;71 billion for the newest military branch&comma; but that figure is not guaranteed&period; The White House's base budget request is around &dollar;59 billion&period; Another &dollar;12&period;1 billion is contingent upon Congress passing another reconciliation package&comma; which faces a difficult path in the Senate&period; <div style&equals;”display&colon;block&semi; font-style&colon; italic&semi;”>&lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;csps&period;aerospace&period;org&sol;sites&sol;default&sol;files&sol;2026-08&sol;Wilson&lowbar;FY27BudgetBrief&lowbar;20260817&period;pdf”>Space Force budget growth would focus on C2&comma; missile tracking and classified programs <&sol;a> – The Aerospace Corporation's Center for Space Policy and Strategy &rpar;<&sol;div><&sol;li><p&sol;><li style&equals;”margin-top&colon;20px&semi;”>The Space Force is building a resilient multi-vendor architecture for its next-generation Space Data Network&period; The service has awarded fixed-price contracts and Other Transaction Authority agreements to five companies to demonstrate how different commercial systems can seamlessly connect to the Space Data Network system&period; Space Force officials say the effort will lay the groundwork for a &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;resilient&comma; open-architecture Space Data network&period;â€ The first part of the effort will focus on &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote;demonstrating both ground-to-space and space-to-space data transport between vendor systems&period;â€<div style&equals;”display&colon;block&semi; font-style&colon; italic&semi;”>&lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;ssc&period;spaceforce&period;mil&sol;Newsroom&sol;Article&sol;4572417&sol;space-force-invests-in-resilient-multi-vendor-architecture-to-build-next-gen-sp”>Space Force to build multi-vendor architecture for next-gen Space Data Network<&sol;a> – Space Systems Command&rpar;<&sol;div><&sol;li><p&sol;><li style&equals;”margin-top&colon;20px&semi;”>The National Reconnaissance Office has a new leader&period; Roger Mason was sworn in as the NRO's 20th director on Monday&period; Mason has a lengthy background in the aerospace and defense industry&comma; most recently serving as chief growth officer at V2X&period; He's also previously served as assistant director of national intelligence for systems and resource analyses&period; Mason replaces Christopher Scolese&comma; who stepped down as NRO director in July after serving in the role since 2019&period; <div style&equals;”display&colon;block&semi; font-style&colon; italic&semi;”>&lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;nro&period;gov&sol;news-media-featured-stories&sol;news-media-press-releases&sol;Archived-Press-Releases&sol;Press-Release-Article&sol;Article&sol;4575014&sol;dr-roger-mason-sworn-in-as-nros-20th-director&sol;”>Mason sworn in as NRO's 20th director<&sol;a> – National Reconnaissance Office&rpar;<&sol;div><&sol;li><p&sol;><style><&excl;&lbrack;CDATA&lbrack;&NewLine;&period;promo-main&lbrace;padding&colon; 5px 0&semi; &rcub;&NewLine;&period;promo-inline&lbrace;text-decoration&colon;none &excl;important&semi;&rcub;&NewLine;&period;promo-inline p&lbrace; color&colon;&num;0093d0&semi; font-weight&colon; 600&semi; &rcub;&NewLine;&NewLine;&period;promo&lowbar;dash&lbrace;&NewLine;&Tab;border-bottom&colon; 1px solid &num;d4d4d4&semi;&NewLine; vertical-align&colon; text-top&semi;&NewLine; line-height&colon; 3px&semi;&NewLine; margin-right&colon; 10px&semi;&NewLine; display&colon; inline&semi;&NewLine;&Tab;&rcub;&NewLine;&rsqb;&rsqb;><&sol;style>&NewLine; &Tab; &NewLine;&Tab;<div class&equals;”promo-main” data-promo&lowbar;tracker&lowbar;id&equals;”promo1&lowbar;1785881547″> &NewLine; &Tab;<a class&equals;”promo-inline” target&equals;”&lowbar;blank” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;federalnewsnetwork&period;com&sol;cme-event&sol;exchanges&sol;federal-leaders-guide-to-the-cfo&sol;&quest;utm&lowbar;medium&equals;referral&amp&semi;utm&lowbar;source&equals;in-article&lowbar;promo&amp&semi;utm&lowbar;campaign&equals;flg&lowbar;cfo&amp&semi;utm&lowbar;content&equals;in-articlepromo”>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<p><span class&equals;”promo&lowbar;dash”>Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â <&sol;span>Which issues are dominating federal CFO priorities right now&quest; Join us Aug&period; 25-26 for the Federal Leader's Guide to the CFO event to find out&excl;<&sol;p> <&sol;a>&NewLine; <&sol;div>&NewLine; <li style&equals;”margin-top&colon;20px&semi;”>The White House wants to revamp how agencies report on cyber supply chain risks&period; More than seven years after Congress passed the SECURE Technology Act&comma; the White House is revamping how agencies report on cyber supply chain security threats&period; The work is being led by the office of the federal chief information officer&period; The goal is to get a better picture of shared risks in government supply chains&comma; especially those related to adversarial countries&period; That effort comes as House lawmakers are considering bipartisan legislation to modernize the Federal Acquisition Security Council and empower it to go after potentially risky Chinese products&period; <div style&equals;”display&colon;block&semi; font-style&colon; italic&semi;”>&lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;federalnewsnetwork&period;com&sol;cybersecurity&sol;2026&sol;08&sol;white-house-looks-to-revamp-cyber-supply-chain-security-data-calls&sol;”>White House looks to revamp cyber supply chain security data calls<&sol;a> – Federal News Network&rpar;<&sol;div><&sol;li><p&sol;><li style&equals;”margin-top&colon;20px&semi;”>Barry Tanner will permanently serve as the Department of the Navy's chief information officer after two years as its deputy&comma; the Navy said Tuesday&period; Tanner will manage the Navy and Marine Corps' information technology portfolio of more than &dollar;12 billion and lead implementation of the department's strategies on data management&comma; communications and artificial intelligence&period; He began performing the duties of the CIO this spring&comma; following Jane Rathbun's retirement in December&period; The former naval captain also consulted at Booz Allen Hamilton for 10 years&period;<div style&equals;”display&colon;block&semi; font-style&colon; italic&semi;”>&lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;navy&period;mil&sol;Press-Office&sol;Press-Releases&sol;display-pressreleases&sol;Article&sol;4576025&sol;acting-secretary-of-the-navy-appoints-m-barry-tanner-as-chief-information-offic&sol;”>Navy keeps Tanner as permanent chief information officer<&sol;a> – Department of the Navy&rpar;<&sol;div><&sol;li><p&sol;><li style&equals;”margin-top&colon;20px&semi;”>OMB is losing another senior leader&period; Kevin Rhodes&comma; the administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy&comma; is leaving federal service&period; A person with knowledge of Rhodes’ plans confirmed his last day will be September 4&period; The Senate confirmed Rhodes in October 2025&comma; making him the first permanent OFPP administrator since 2019&period; He started working at OMB as a senior advisor in February 2025&period; It's unclear who will be acting OFPP administrator once he leaves&period; Rhodes's departure is the second high-ranking OMB official to leave in a matter of two weeks&period; Federal Chief Information Officer and Federal Chief Artificial Intelligence Office Greg Barbaccia is leaving on Aug&period; 31&period; <div style&equals;”display&colon;block&semi; font-style&colon; italic&semi;”>&lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;federalnewsnetwork&period;com&sol;people&sol;2026&sol;08&sol;rhodes-to-exit-as-ofpp-administrator&sol;”>OFPP Administrator Rhodes to exit after less than a year<&sol;a> – Federal News Network&rpar;<&sol;div><&sol;li><p&sol;><li style&equals;”margin-top&colon;20px&semi;”>The Defense Department's new Bridge Program has joined the army of initiatives trying to cut down on problems commercial companies face when selling to the military&period; The program is targeting issues related to security clearances&comma; classified spaces&comma; technology accreditations and testing&period; As part of that effort&comma; DoD will build four shared classified facilities for commercial vendors&comma; including one in Pittsburgh&period; The Bridge Program has also contracted for nine privately owned classified facilities in Austin&comma; San Francisco&comma; Boston&comma; Charleston&comma; Chicago&comma; Cleveland&comma; Louisville and New York&period; DoD said more locations will be announced soon&period;&&num;13&semi;&NewLine;<div style&equals;”display&colon;block&semi; font-style&colon; italic&semi;”>&lpar;<a href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;www&period;war&period;gov&sol;News&sol;News-Stories&sol;Article&sol;Article&sol;4575421&sol;one-war-department-unit-takes-next-step-in-legacy-of-innovation&sol;”>DoD initiative targets roadblocks for commercial vendors<&sol;a> – Department of Defense&rpar;<&sol;div><&sol;li><p&sol;><li style&equals;”margin-top&colon;20px&semi;”>AGA has chosen Mary Peterman as its next chief executive officer&period; She will take over for Ann Ebberts&comma; who is retiring after 12 years in the role&period; Peterman will start on September 1&period; Prior to joining AGA&comma; Peterman worked in government financial management for more than 30 years where she led major technology transformations&comma; innovated processes and addressed complex audit and financial reporting challenges&period; Most recently she served as director and CFO of the Farm Credit Administration&period; She also held senior executive positions at the Federal Housing Finance Agency&comma; the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation &lpar;FDIC&rpar;&comma; the Administrative Office of the United States Courts and the Department of Homeland Security&period; Peterman has been an active member of AGA too&comma; including serving terms as national president&comma; national treasurer&comma; regional vice president and chapter president&period; <div style&equals;”display&colon;block&semi; font-style&colon; italic&semi;”>&lpar;<a 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class&equals;”article&lowbar;&lowbar;img–link” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;federalnewsnetwork&period;com&sol;federal-newscast&sol;2026&sol;08&sol;air-force-updates-rules-for-civilian-job-applicants&sol;”&sol;>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<&sol;figure>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<&sol;div>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<div class&equals;”article&lowbar;&lowbar;content”>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<h4 class&equals;”article&lowbar;&lowbar;headline” data&equals;”alernative&lowbar;headline&equals;&quot&semi;6022117&quot&semi;”>Air Force updates rules for civilian job applicants<&sol;h4>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<div class&equals;”article&lowbar;&lowbar;excerpt”>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<&sol;div>&NewLine;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;&Tab;<a class&equals;”article&lowbar;&lowbar;category” href&equals;”https&colon;&sol;&sol;federalnewsnetwork&period;com&sol;category&sol;federal-newscast&sol;”>Federal 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