Fantasy Premier League 2026/27: Three new Premier League signings worth a gamble

New signings can often offer some of the best early-season value in Fantasy Premier League. While there is always an element of risk when players are adapting to a new league, the right arrival can quickly become a key asset if they combine secure minutes, an attacking role and multiple routes to points.Â

From a DEFCON-heavy midfielder to two low-owned defenders, these three new Premier League players have already caught the eye during pre-season. They may be unfamiliar to many FPL managers, but each has the potential to make an immediate impact and reward those willing to take an early punt.

Mamadou Sangare

Price: 5.5m

Ownership: 1.5%

Position: Midfielder

Fixtures: TOT (H), LEE (A), SUN (H)

Mamadou SangarÃ© could be this season's Elliot Anderson and is one of the most exciting new midfielders to target. He averaged 14.2 DEFCON points per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 last season, reaching the threshold in 18 of his 27 starts for Lens. That defensive floor is paired with genuine attacking output: three goals and four assists from 29 league starts.Â

His underlying attacking numbers are similar to Anderson's from last season, but SangarÃ© offers even stronger DEFCON potential. If he adapts quickly to English football, Brentford may have signed a seriously well-rounded FPL asset.

Luka Vuskovic

Price: 5.0m

Ownership: 2.6%

Position: Defender

Fixtures: AVL (H), CHE (A), LEE (H)

Luka Vuskovic looks like a potential DEFCON gem at Brighton, but his appeal extends far beyond defensive contributions. The teenage centre-back averaged 12.5 DEFCON's per match during his standout Bundesliga campaign at Hamburg and offered a serious threat at the other end, scoring six goals in 28 appearances.Â

Pre-season has provided more encouragement: Vuskovic started against Roma, earned six DEFCON points in 45 minutes and went close from a Pascal GroÃŸ set-piece. At 6ft 4in, he should be a major target from corners throughout the campaign. If he secures regular starts, Vuskovic has the profile to become one of FPL's most complete defenders

Marco Palestra

Price: 5.5m

Ownership: 2.4%

Position: Defender

Fixtures: FUL (A), BHA (H), ARS (A)

Marco Palestra looks one of Chelsea's most exciting new FPL options. The Serie A Defender of the Year has impressed in pre-season with his attacking intent, repeatedly finding himself high up the pitch in Xabi Alonso's system. With Reece James still recovering, Palestra could have a real chance to establish himself early, although his minutes will need monitoring once Chelsea's senior options return.Â

He has the potential for huge attacking scores, but also carries the risk of becoming a two-point merchant if Chelsea concede and he doesn't get an attacking return due to his low DEFCON potential. Stylistically, he could fill the ultra-attacking role Alejandro Grimaldo enjoyed under Alonso at Leverkusen.