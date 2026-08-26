Call for Papers on Protection of Civilians and International Humanitarian Law in the Age of Artificial Intelligence – Global South Opportunities

Overview

The International Review of the Red Cross, an academic journal published by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Cambridge University Press, has issued a Call for Papers examining the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) for the protection of civilians and international humanitarian law (IHL) during armed conflict.

The thematic edition seeks original and forward-looking research addressing how AI is changing humanitarian action, military operations, legal analysis and governance. The initiative is particularly interested in contributions that can strengthen legal and policy debates and improve the protection of people affected by armed conflict.

The call welcomes submissions from both established and emerging researchers, with a strong preference for multidisciplinary collaboration and empirical research examining AI systems developed or deployed in different regions of the world.

Key Research Themes

The call identifies four principal areas for research. The first concerns the use of AI by humanitarian organisations. Researchers may examine how AI can support needs assessments, resource allocation, early-warning systems, protection analysis and humanitarian negotiations while remaining consistent with the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. Proposals may also consider how technology developers and humanitarian actors can learn from one another and apply responsible approaches to emerging technologies.

The second theme focuses on the use of AI by armed actors to support compliance with IHL. Relevant questions include whether AI systems can strengthen compliance with distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack. Researchers can also assess safeguards relating to data quality, bias, unpredictability and accountability, as well as the protection risks associated with civilian data, generative AI, synthetic media and algorithmically amplified information operations.

The third area explores AI for IHL research and analysis. The journal is interested in whether AI-generated legal research and analysis can meet standards of methodological rigour, transparency and accuracy. Proposals may investigate how large language models can support IHL compliance, while critically assessing the limitations and risks of relying on AI-generated legal interpretations in real-world decision-making.

The fourth theme addresses the governance of AI used in armed conflict. Submissions may examine the relationship between IHL and broader legal, ethical and policy frameworks governing AI. Researchers are also encouraged to explore the responsibilities of technology companies and transnational digital infrastructures and to propose governance approaches that strengthen civilian protection.

Who Can Submit?

The Call for Papers is open to anyone interested in the subject, including established academics, early-career researchers and multidisciplinary teams.

The International Review of the Red Cross particularly encourages co-authored and multidisciplinary proposals that combine expertise from law, technology, policy, security, humanitarian studies, computer science and related fields.

Empirical research on AI systems developed in different regions of the world is also encouraged. Proposals may be submitted in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian or Spanish, in addition to English.

Proposal Requirements

Applicants must submit an abstract of no more than 700 words together with a short biography. The abstract should clearly include:

â€¢ The proposed title of the article

â€¢ The main arguments and issues to be developed

â€¢ An explanation of how the proposed research could strengthen the protection of people affected by armed conflict

Proposals should demonstrate originality and clear potential to advance legal and policy discussions concerning AI, armed conflict and humanitarian protection.

Selected authors will subsequently be invited to prepare a full-length article. The expected article length is 8,000 to 10,000 words, including footnotes, although longer submissions may be considered. Articles meeting the initial screening requirements will undergo a double-blind peer review process.

Important AI Submission Requirement

The journal has expressly asked applicants not to use generative AI tools to draft their abstracts or articles. According to the call, undisclosed use of AI may result in the immediate and permanent disqualification of a proposal.

Applicants should therefore ensure that submitted work reflects their own original research, analysis and writing.

Application Timeline

The submission schedule for the thematic issue is as follows:

Abstract deadline: 1 September 2026

Notification of abstract selection: 15 October 2026

Full paper deadline: 15 April 2027

Target article length: 8,000â€“10,000 words, including footnotes

Given the approaching abstract deadline, prospective authors are encouraged to develop their research questions and submit proposals as early as possible.

Why the Call Matters

The growing use of artificial intelligence in military and humanitarian contexts is creating complex legal, ethical and operational challenges. AI systems can influence decisions involving civilian protection, humanitarian assistance, targeting, information management and legal interpretation, making rigorous interdisciplinary research increasingly important.

This Call for Papers provides researchers with an opportunity to contribute to an international academic debate on how AI should be developed, deployed and governed in situations of armed conflict. Strong submissions are expected to move beyond describing technological change and instead offer practical, legally grounded and evidence-based approaches that can improve protection for civilians and other people affected by conflict.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their abstract and biography as a single Word document by email to [emailÂ protected]. The email subject line should read â€œProtection and IHL in the Age of AI.â€

The International Review of the Red Cross will prioritise innovative proposals capable of contributing to future legal, humanitarian and policy debates surrounding artificial intelligence and armed conflict.

Disclaimer:Â Global South Opportunities (GSO)Â does not take ownership or credit for the opportunities shared on this platform. All opportunities are sourced from official announcements and external sources for informational purposes only. Applicants are encouraged to verify all details, deadlines, and eligibility requirements from the official source before applying.Â OpportunitiesÂ may be updated or changed by the providing organisations.

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