Ukraine war briefing: Reboot of fortress belt defences as Zelenskyy visits frontline

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed two of Ukraine's most prominent commanders to oversee and strengthen defences of the â€œfortress beltâ€ of industrialised cities in the Donetsk region. Visiting the frontline, Zelenskyy said Third Army Corps leader Andrii Biletskyi and Denys Prokopenko, commander of the First Corps â Azov, would head new groupings. Both units are known for embracing Nato-style doctrine and new technology.

Russian forces are putting pressure on the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk â€“ all critical strongholds for Ukraine. According to open-source mapping group Deep State, Moscow's â€Œtroops have been infiltrating deeper into Kostiantynivka, with the Ukrainians weeding them out from houses, basements and ruins. Russia was also stepping up its air and artillery â€‹attacks on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk to prepare for a targeted offensive on those cities, Deep State said.

Ukrainian military analyst Mykola Bielieskov told Reuters the appointments were â€œthe right moveâ€ in giving Ukraine's new commander in chief, Mykhailo Drapatyi, greater scope for strategic planning. His predecessor, the â€œSoviet-eraâ€ general Oleksandr Syrskyi, was criticised for micromanagement. Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi, a leader of Kyiv's mid and long-range strike campaigns, praised the appointments as an important step towards â€œnetwork-centric warfare â€¦ This is exactly what â€˜Smart War' is,â€ he posted.

Ukraine hit â 16 sites in Russia â over â the past day â€‹including oil facilities and â logistics, Zelenskyy said â on Wednesday. The â€Œtargets also included â€Œairfields, a missile unit, a military enterprise and infrastructure that â€ŒMoscow uses to launch attacks against â€‹Ukraine. Ukraine's military general staff said its forces struck a Lukoil refinery overnight in Kstovo, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, setting it on fire. The refinery can process 125m barrels annually. Long-range Ukrainian drones burned a Wildberries warehouse to the ground in the Tambov region south-east of Moscow, Russian authorities said on Wednesday.

A â Russian guided aerial â bomb â attack seriously â€‹damaged a combined â heat and power plant â in â€‹Ukraine's southern â€Œcity â€Œof Kherson, â€Œthe plant's owner, Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz, said â€Œon Wednesday. The extent of â€‹the damage would be â assessed as â€‹soon as â€‹the security â€‹situation allowed, â€‹Naftogaz â€Œsaid.

There were explosions â€‹in â the â Ukrainian capital â€‹of â€ŒKyiv â€Œearly â€Œon Thursday, â€Œa â€‹Reuters â witness â€‹said. Around the same time, Russia â attacked an industrial facility â in â the central â€‹Ukrainian city of â Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, â injuring two â€‹people, â€Œsaid Oleksandr â€ŒVilkul, the head of â€Œthe city's defence council. It came after Bloomberg reported that Russia was considering â stepping up its ballistic missile strikes â on â Kyiv, including â€‹targets in the city centre, â and on critical infrastructure elsewhere in â Ukraine after concluding that â€‹efforts â€Œto negotiate â€Œa peace deal â€Œhad reached a dead end. While Ukraine has repeatedly offered ceasefires and negotiations, the Kremlin has not altered its demands â€“ chief among which is total control of Ukraine's Donbas region.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded Ukraine's Order of Freedom to Elon Musk, whose SpaceX has provided Starlink satellite internet to Ukraine's military. Musk has restricted its use over Russian territory â€“ a policy Zelenskyy hopes to change so that Ukrainian weapons can use Starlink to navigate to their targets.

Ukraine freed 10 Russian prisoners of war, Russia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday. On Monday, Russia released 10 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were previously thought to be missing.