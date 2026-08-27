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Ukraine war briefing: Reboot of fortress belt defences as Zelenskyy visits frontline

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Gabriel Sánchez
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  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed two of Ukraine's most prominent commanders to oversee and strengthen defences of the â€œfortress beltâ€ of industrialised cities in the Donetsk region. Visiting the frontline, Zelenskyy said Third Army Corps leader Andrii Biletskyi and Denys Prokopenko, commander of the First Corps â Azov, would head new groupings. Both units are known for embracing Nato-style doctrine and new technology.

  • Russian forces are putting pressure on the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk â€“ all critical strongholds for Ukraine. According to open-source mapping group Deep State, Moscow's â€Œtroops have been infiltrating deeper into Kostiantynivka, with the Ukrainians weeding them out from houses, basements and ruins. Russia was also stepping up its air and artillery â€‹attacks on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk to prepare for a targeted offensive on those cities, Deep State said.

  • Ukrainian military analyst Mykola Bielieskov told Reuters the appointments were â€œthe right moveâ€ in giving Ukraine's new commander in chief, Mykhailo Drapatyi, greater scope for strategic planning. His predecessor, the â€œSoviet-eraâ€ general Oleksandr Syrskyi, was criticised for micromanagement. Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi, a leader of Kyiv's mid and long-range strike campaigns, praised the appointments as an important step towards â€œnetwork-centric warfare â€¦ This is exactly what â€˜Smart War' is,â€ he posted.

  • Ukraine hit â 16 sites in Russia â over â the past day â€‹including oil facilities and â logistics, Zelenskyy said â on Wednesday. The â€Œtargets also included â€Œairfields, a missile unit, a military enterprise and infrastructure that â€ŒMoscow uses to launch attacks against â€‹Ukraine. Ukraine's military general staff said its forces struck a Lukoil refinery overnight in Kstovo, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, setting it on fire. The refinery can process 125m barrels annually. Long-range Ukrainian drones burned a Wildberries warehouse to the ground in the Tambov region south-east of Moscow, Russian authorities said on Wednesday.

  • A â Russian guided aerial â bomb â attack seriously â€‹damaged a combined â heat and power plant â in â€‹Ukraine's southern â€Œcity â€Œof Kherson, â€Œthe plant's owner, Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz, said â€Œon Wednesday. The extent of â€‹the damage would be â assessed as â€‹soon as â€‹the security â€‹situation allowed, â€‹Naftogaz â€Œsaid.

  • There were explosions â€‹in â the â Ukrainian capital â€‹of â€ŒKyiv â€Œearly â€Œon Thursday, â€Œa â€‹Reuters â witness â€‹said. Around the same time, Russia â attacked an industrial facility â in â the central â€‹Ukrainian city of â Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, â injuring two â€‹people, â€Œsaid Oleksandr â€ŒVilkul, the head of â€Œthe city's defence council. It came after Bloomberg reported that Russia was considering â stepping up its ballistic missile strikes â on â Kyiv, including â€‹targets in the city centre, â and on critical infrastructure elsewhere in â Ukraine after concluding that â€‹efforts â€Œto negotiate â€Œa peace deal â€Œhad reached a dead end. While Ukraine has repeatedly offered ceasefires and negotiations, the Kremlin has not altered its demands â€“ chief among which is total control of Ukraine's Donbas region.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded Ukraine's Order of Freedom to Elon Musk, whose SpaceX has provided Starlink satellite internet to Ukraine's military. Musk has restricted its use over Russian territory â€“ a policy Zelenskyy hopes to change so that Ukrainian weapons can use Starlink to navigate to their targets.

  • Ukraine freed 10 Russian prisoners of war, Russia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday. On Monday, Russia released 10 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were previously thought to be missing.

  • A pro-Russian hacker group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack on Digdir, the Norwegian government's digital services agency. The denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks tried to overwhelm the agency's computers to block services, including one that enables citizens to use one login across multiple public services. A Digdir spokesperson said the agency still managed to keep the services running â€œpractically all the timeâ€. The pro-Russian hacker group Server Killers said it attacked because Norway renewed its security cooperation with Ukraine on 23 August.

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