Ukraine war briefing: Zelenskyy orders military to triple daily long-range strikes on Russia

â Volodymyr Zelenskyy said â â€‹he has â ordered his military to increase its â long-range â€‹drone â€Œstrikes â€Œagainst Russia to â€Œ1,000 per day, up from about 300 currently. â€œThere â€Œneeds to be more: â€‹there is a concrete goal, â and we will fulfil â€‹this â€‹task,â€ the Ukrainian president â€‹declared â€‹on Friday in â€Œhis â€‹evening address.

Russia's â gasoline production fell â€‹to about 70% of domestic consumption levels by the end of August after a series of drone attacks forced major refineries to suspend operations, according to two â industry sources who spoke to Reuters. After a brief respite at the end of July, when some local authorities â€‹began easing or lifting restrictions on fuel sales, shortages â€Œreturned to Russian regions in â€ŒAugust. Over the past week, drones â€Œstruck and halted operations at several major refineries, including plants in Perm, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl, all significant producers of motor gasoline.

Russia is losing about 6,000 more troops in Ukraine each month than it can recruit, western officials have said. While Russia is still acquiring new battlefield recruits at speed, with an estimated rate of 1,000 a day, in the past two months even this has not been sufficient to replace those killed or injured, Peter Walker writes.

Recent Russian air attacks have destroyed about 90% of retailers' food logistics in Ukraine, â Kyiv's agricultural minister said on Friday. Both countries have stepped up strikes in recent weeks on economic targets such as major retailers, with Russia targeting warehouses for â Ukraine's premier supermarket chains, â top postal service and home-goods â€‹stores. â€œAs of today, roughly speaking, 90% of food logistics operated by retail chains have been destroyed, but that doesn't mean Ukrainians will be left without food,â€ farm minister Taras Vysotskyi was cited by â the Ukrinform agency as saying. His comments to reporters in Kyiv are the most frank official assessment of the damage Russia's escalating strikes have brought on Ukraine's increasingly fragile economy in the fifth year of war.

Ukraine has stored â 14.6bn cubic metres â€‹of gas â in underground storage, enough â for â€‹the upcoming â€Œwinter â€Œseason, the â€Œcountry's energy minister said. â€œUkraine has stockpiled â€Œnatural gas for â€‹the baseline scenario for getting â through the â€‹winter,â€ Denys â€‹Shmyhal â€‹said â€‹on Friday.

Authorities â in Russia's Rostov region â declared a â state â€‹of emergency on Friday, â saying port closures and disruptions â to navigation â€‹in â€Œthe â€ŒAzov-Black Sea basin had â€Œled to a significant accumulation of agricultural products at farms. The â€Œregional government said on â€‹Telegram an emergency response had been introduced â across the â€‹region, without â€‹going into â€‹more detail.

Ukraine's former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov has â accepted a role as innovation adviser at Italy's Defence Ministry, officials said â on â€‹Friday. Italy's defence minister Guido Crosetto had disclosed the offer shortly after Fedorov â was dismissed in July. Fedorov, 35, was fired six months after his appointment, having â€‹initiated reforms around procurement and mobilisation that put him on a collision course with the military establishment and political rivals.

The UN nuclear â watchdog said on Friday it had â been informed â of â€‹three drone incidents at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia â nuclear power plant in south-eastern Ukraine â earlier this week. The International â€‹Atomic â€ŒEnergy Agency said a drone attack â€Œon 25 August reportedly occurred near the plant's cooling pond, injuring two plant employees, â€Œwhile two other drones on 26 August â€‹reportedly struck the site's dry spent nuclear fuel storage area â and the sprinkling â€‹device of â€‹the power â€‹units system. Radiation levels at â€‹the â€ŒZaporizhzhia â€‹plant â€‹remained normal, the watchdog added.