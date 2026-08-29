Ridley Scott Says Hes Planning a Third Alien Prequel Centering on Michael Fassbenders Character

Ridley Scott does not seem to be thinking of retiring anytime soon. Not only does the director, 88, have Jacob Elordi starrer â€œThe Dog Starsâ€ opening Friday, he's planning to put his own stamp on â€œTreasure Islandâ€ next with Hugh Jackman. And at some point after that, he's planning a third â€œAlienâ€ prequel.

The next installment in the long-running franchise will center on the â€œAlien: Covenantâ€ character David (Michael Fassbender), creating a â€œbrave new world for himself,â€ the director said in an interview in the L.A. Times Wednesday.

The David character is a malfunctioning AI android who was a maintenance crew member on the Prometheus.

â€œAIs can go off,â€ Scott said in the interview. â€œAnd if they do, it's like a bomb.â€

Although Scott has long been making films about the ramifications of artificial intelligence and robots, from â€œAlienâ€ to â€œBlade Runner,â€ he said that up to now he hasn't found the need to use AI in making his films. â€œI can compete with an AI without any problem making images. But it's coming, inevitably,â€ he told the L.A. Times.

â€œThe uneasy question is: Can the AI only be as good as the information fed into it?â€ Scott said in the interview. â€œIf I say â€˜Here's a blank canvas, write me such and such,' would that just be a melange of millions of other scripts? Probably. But the danger is it'll pass that point and become smarter than we are.â€

After being nominated for best director three times and sharing a best picture nomination for â€œThe Martian,â€ Scott will receive an honorary Oscar at the Governor's Awards in November, the same month he starts shooting â€œTreasure Island.â€