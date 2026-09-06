Eurovision Plots Voting Changes To Stop Tactical Voting

The Eurovision Song Contest is planning to change the rules to stop tactical voting, according to several reports.

The news comes soon after Eurovision announced a series of changes for the 2027 edition of the competition, which has become an increasingly hot political potato in Europe over recent years.

Both the BBC and Sweden's Aftonbladet report that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the comp, has written to participating members with plans for new rules.

This will see the current voting rules, which allow viewers up to 10 votes by phone, text or online, to be replaced with an entirely online system that forces them to select three acts.

The EBU's letter said politically-motivated voting had become â€œpersistentâ€ and was â€œdeeply worryingâ€ to many people. There was a huge uproar in 2025 when the Israeli government encouraged to register multiple votes for its contestant. Despite a 15th place finish in the jury vote, Yuval Raphael's song, New Day Will Rise, ended up in second after the public input.

Israel was at the time being heavily criticized for the aerial bombardment of Gaza during the ongoing Israeli-Hamas War. Its presence at the event became problematic to several participating countries, and this year, Iceland,Â Ireland, theÂ Netherlands,Â Slovenia and Spain opted not to compete in protest atÂ Israel's inclusion.

New rules over conflict zones

Earlier this week, the EBU announced new rules that effectively rule out either Israel or Ukraine, which remains at war with Russia, from hosting the competition should they win an edition.

â€œThe rules of the contest now say the winning broadcaster will automatically beÂ ineligible to host the ContestÂ if an armed conflict, a sensitive geopolitical situation, or any other situation materially affects the security, safety or stability of their state or immediate region,â€ Eurovision organizers noted.

â€œThe Eurovision Song Contest is constantly evolving, and our annual review of the rules is an important part of making sure the Contest remains fair, transparent and consistent for all those who participate, including the millions who engage with the event globally,â€ said Martin Green, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest.

â€œGuided, as always, by feedback from our members, we have clarified and strengthened several areas for 2027. These changes are about giving everyone involved greater clarity, protecting artists and ensuring the Contest continues to provide a safe and welcoming environment, while preserving the spirit and integrity that make the Eurovision Song Contest so special.â€

It was also announced this week that the Bulgarian city of Burgas will host the 71st Eurovision Song Contest in May 2027. Live shows will run via host broadcaster BNT onÂ Tuesday 11 May, Thursday 13 May and Saturday 15 May 2027.

â€œBurgas brings something really special to the Eurovision Song Contest,â€ said Green. â€œIt is a vibrant, welcoming city on the Black Sea with a strong musical and cultural identity, and it has the ambition, infrastructure and passion needed to welcome the Eurovision family.

â€œFor the first Eurovision Song Contest ever to be held in Bulgaria, we want to create something that feels truly Bulgarian while also being unmistakably Eurovision â€“ a celebration that brings people together through music.â€

Bulgaria's Dara won the competition earlier this year, with Israel's Noam Bettan second, followed by Romania's Alexandra CÄƒpitÄƒnescu, Australia's Delta Goodrem and Italy's Sal Da Vinci.