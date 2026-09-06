The Americans still playing at the US Open

NEW YORK — After yet another wildly unpredictable start to a major, the second week of the 2026 US Open is upon us.

There have been countless upsets, with six of the top-10-seeded men already eliminated, and even more close calls for many of the contenders in both singles draws. Plus, influencer drama, distracting conditions and a fleeting-but-compelling appearance by Venus and Serena Williams.

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But one bright spot that has gone somewhat under the radar is the collective success of the Americans at their home Slam. A total of 15 American singles players (eight women and seven men) advanced to the third round, the most since 2002, and 10 are through to the round of 16. It also marks the most men (five) into the fourth round since 1995 — before any of the current crop of men were born.

While Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz have all reached the final since, Coco Gauff was the last American to win the singles title at the US Open in 2023. And, of course, no American man has hoisted the trophy in New York, or at any other major, since Andy Roddick in 2003.

But with so many talented players remaining, could this also be the year that the Americans sweep the singles titles? Serena Williams and Pete Sampras were the last to jointly achieve the feat in 2002, and the opportunity to do it again feels perhaps closer than ever since then.

Here are the Americans left in the draw, and how they got here.

Women

No. 3 Jessica Pegula

Players she has beaten so far: Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Sofia Kenin, No. 31 Leylah Fernandez

Up next: No. 16 Sorana Cirstea

Previous best result at the US Open: Final (2024)

Few arrived in New York with as much momentum as Pegula, the top-ranked American player. The 32-year-old reached the finals in Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati and recorded some impressive wins over Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova during the stretch. Pegula’s hot streak continued in her first two matches at the US Open, losing a total of just nine games in both matches, before struggling at first against Fernandez, the 2021 US Open runner-up, on Friday.

But after dropping the opening set in staggering 6-1 fashion after what she called a “lazy start,” Pegula raised her level and capitalized on a series of errors by Fernandez to get her first break of the match and then take the lead. Fernandez continued to fight, but Pegula was largely in control for most of the rest of the match.

Pegula, who reached the semifinals at the Australian Open to start the year, will next take on the soon-to-be-retiring Sorana Cirstea in what could be the last Slam match of her career. Pegula has won three of their four previous meetings, including in the round of 16 in Cincinnati last month. Though Pegula has no shortage of motivation this week, in addition to reaching the 11th major quarterfinals of her career, and keeping her dream of a first Slam title alive, she remains in contention for the world No. 1 ranking and can reach it if she were to hoist the trophy next week.

Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2023 US Open title.Â BRIAN HIRSCHFELD/EPA/Shutterstock (17136645bs)

No. 4 Coco Gauff

Players she has beaten so far: Zeynep Sonmez, Paula Badosa, Cristina Bucsa

Up next: No. 14 Iva Jovic

Previous best result at the US Open: Champion (2023)

After a tough appearance at the tournament in 2025 as she tried to reconstruct her serve, the 22-year-old Gauff arrived in New York with a vengeance.

Following a career-best semifinal run at Wimbledon in July, Gauff earned her first title of 2026 at the Cincinnati Open. Surging with confidence, Gauff needed to battle against former world No. 2 Paula Badosa, who had beaten her in their past two meetings, in the second round but tenaciously found a way to win in the biggest moments. Gauff ultimately sealed the victory in a second-set tiebreak.

Now into the round of 16 at the US Open for the fifth time in her young career, and looking to make her 12th Slam quarterfinal, Gauff will have her toughest challenge of the fortnight yet against 18-year-old fellow American Iva Jovic (more on her below) on Monday. They have met just once before, with Gauff winning the clash in three sets at the Italian Open in May.

And, like for Pegula, there is a lot on the line for Gauff. If she were to win the title next week to claim her third major singles title, she too would have a chance to claim the world No. 1 ranking for the first time. Though she admitted one of those achievements might be more desirable for her at this point than the other.

“It would be cool to be No. 1, but it’s not something I have thought about, to be honest,” Gauff told reporters earlier this week. “… If it happens, great. If not, no. I think I’m just more focused on winning Slams because in the day, that’s what people talk about more in your career than necessarily hitting the No. 1 ranking. Obviously, if you win Slams, the ranking will come.”

No. 14 Iva Jovic

Players she has beaten so far: Magdalena Frech, Francesca Jones, No. 17 Alexandra Eala

Up next: No. 4 Coco Gauff

Previous best result at the US Open: Second round (2024, 2025); Junior semifinals (2024)

It has been an incredible rise for 18-year-old Iva Jovic since the 2025 US Open. She won her first WTA title at the 500-level Guadalajara Open just weeks later, opened 2026 by reaching the final in Hobart and making her first major quarterfinals at the Australian Open and has since cracked the top 20, and only continued to rise to her current career-high ranking of No. 14.

Did we mention she’s just 18?

And after cruising into the third round at the US Open, Jovic officially announced herself on the world stage Saturday night behind a gutsy, ice-in-her-veins performance against Alexandra Eala. Playing in front of a packed and very much pro-Eala crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking her debut on the famed court, Jovic held her nerve in a high-level, hard-hitting blockbuster battle between the two longtime friends and future superstars.

After over three hours, Jovic got the 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory, and she promptly fell to the court in a mixture of celebration, relief and exhaustion. She later called it “definitely one of the matches of the year, I think.”

Jovic will have to quickly turn her attention to Monday’s match against Gauff. Just the fourth American woman aged-18-or-under since 2000 (and first since Gauff) to reach the round, Jovic said she hadn’t had much time to think about the matchup after the win over Eala. But she said she would Sunday and seemed buoyed by her third-round showing.

“I mean, this is what you want, you know. Week 2 in the slams, you’re playing one of the best players in the world,” Jovic said. “Obviously, she’s playing quite well right now.

“But last time I played her, it was a little bit of a heartbreaker, and I had a lot of chances. Hopefully, I can learn from that, and I think if I replicate this level, I’m definitely going to have my chances in that one.”

No. 26 Emma Navarro

Players she has beaten so far: Lois Boisson, Caty McNally, No. 7 Karolina Muchova

Up next: No. 21 Anna Kalinskaya

Previous best result at the US Open: Semifinals (2024)

Two years ago, at the end of her breakout season, Navarro recorded her best result at a Slam with a run to the semifinals in New York. But though she has won two 500-level WTA titles since, she hasn’t fared as well at majors, and she has struggled at times this year, even losing in the first round at the Australian Open.

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She went 2-3 in her hard-court events this summer and wasn’t exactly considered among the favorites entering the 2026 US Open. But that’s the beauty of tennis. Those previous results don’t matter, and one (or two) great weeks can change everything. Navarro, 25, had to dig deep in her first two matches, needing a decider in each, but Friday, against No. 7 seed Muchova, the 2026 Wimbledon runner-up and newly crowned US Open mixed doubles champion, Navarro proved she was officially back with a statement 6-3, 7-5 victory.

And now Navarro, a former NCAA champion, will have a chance to return to the quarterfinals as she faces Anna Kalinskaya on Sunday. Navarro is winless in two tries against Kalinskaya, including earlier this season in Doha, but with her return to form, and with the Ashe crowd sure to be on her side, Navarro might be the favorite to get the win.

Taylor Townsend

Players she has beaten so far: No. 20 Maja Chwalinska, Taylah Preston, No. 15 Diana Shnaider

Up next: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

Previous best result at the US Open: Fourth round (2019, 2025); Doubles final (2022, 2025) and mixed doubles final (2024)

The current No. 2-ranked doubles player (and No. 96 in singles), Townsend is no stranger to big moments at majors and the US Open. In addition to three Slam doubles titles, and two multiple doubles final appearances at the US Open, Townsend defeated No. 4 seed Simona Halep on Ashe in the second round of the 2019 tournament and then upset No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva last year.

A crowd favorite and one who shines when the lights are brightest, the 30-year-old Townsend routed 2026 French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska, 6-2, 6-3, in the opening round and then allowed Taylah Preston to win just two games in their second-round tilt. Townsend was pushed to a decider against Diana Shnaider, who reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in June, but was dominant in the final set for a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 win.

With the victory on Friday, Townsend set up a clash against Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 and two-time defending champion. The two have never played against each other, but Townsend hardly seemed intimidated by the opportunity after her match Friday.

“I am f—ing pumped,” Townsend told the crowd during her postmatch interview. “I’m so excited. I feel like I thrive in these moments … I’m built for these moments, and so now is my time. I’m ready to take it. I’m ready to go.”

(Sabalenka seemed equally enthused by the matchup, telling reporters she was anticipating a “great battle” and praising Townsend’s variety and ability to “really make you think during the game.”)

Men

Ben Shelton hasn’t made it past the semifinals at any major — is this the time he advances further?Â AP Photo/Adam Hunger

No. 8 Ben Shelton

Players he has beaten so far: Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Shapovalov

Up next: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Previous best result at the US Open: Semifinals (2023)

Perhaps no other American man generated more excitement and expectations than the 23-year-old Shelton. Having won his second straight Canadian Open title last month — and with wins over a virtual who’s who of rising young stars en route — Shelton became a trendy pick to snap the streak.

But his path to the second week hasn’t been easy. He lost his opening set in the tournament 6-1 and needed to rally for the victory. Facing experienced players Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov in the next two rounds, Shelton needed to continue to dig deep and raise his level — needing multiple tiebreaks and his serve — to advance.

He will have to do that again Sunday against Stefanos Tsitsipas, a two-time Slam finalist who has turned back the clock in New York this week. Tsitsipas has reached the fourth round at a major for the first time in over two years, and he will look to continue his giant-slaying ways. He defeated No. 10 seed Arthur Fils, fresh off of his title in Cincinnati, in the opening round and then No. 18 seed Jiri Lehecka on Friday. Tsitsipas defeated Shelton in their lone previous meeting at the 2023 Cincinnati Open during Shelton’s first year on tour. Much has changed since then for both players, but Shelton sounded excited for another opportunity and a chance to reach his sixth Slam quarterfinal.

“I think he’s playing great,” Shelton said of Tsitsipas. “I think that his style of tennis can be very, very effective on all surfaces, all-court game, great athlete. … Really looking forward to it.”

No. 11 Frances Tiafoe

Players he has beaten so far: Martin Damm Jr., Rei Sakamoto, No. 22 Valentin Vacherot

Up next: No. 7 Daniil Medvedev

Previous best result at the US Open: Semifinals (2022, 2024)

Perhaps the most beloved among all of the American men, the 28-year-old Tiafoe has twice reached the semis in New York, and there is quite possibly no one who wants to win this title more.

After a disappointing third-round exit in 2025 — his earliest loss since 2019 — Tiafoe arrived at the tournament in resurgent fashion. Just last month, he reached the biggest final of his career at the Cincinnati Open behind a series of impressive wins, including over Learner Tien, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Lorenzo Musetti and Brandon Nakashima. Tiafoe was pushed in his opener by Martin Damm Jr., a wild card, but hasn’t dropped a set since. Tiafoe called his 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over Valentin Vacherot on Friday, “the best” he has played this week.

Playing every match on Armstrong, a court Tiafoe says he appreciates due to its lack of suites, Tiafoe has brought big-name celebrities such as Ben Stiller and Lisa Leslie to the smaller stadium. Tiafoe will next take on 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev on — where else? — Armstrong in a marquee match Sunday.

Tiafoe has never fared well against Medvedev and has lost all six of their tour-level meetings, including at Brisbane earlier this season. (Tiafoe did, however, beat Medvedev at the 2024 Laver Cup and during a qualifying round in 2015.) But Medvedev is far from his peak form at the moment, winning just one match in three hard-court events this summer before the US Open, and if there ever was a time (and a place) for Tiafoe to get the victory, it has to be Sunday.

Frances Tiafoe will play 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.Â AP Photo/Andres Kudack

No. 14 Learner Tien

Who he has beaten so far: Nuno Borges, Gael Monfils, No. 17 Jakub Mensik

Up next: Karen Khachanov

Previous best result at the US Open: First round (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025); Junior finals (2023)

One of the United States’ brightest and most promising young stars, the 20-year-old opened the year with a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open and then earned the second ATP title of his career in Geneva in May. Tien then proved his earlier-season results were no fluke with a semifinal run at the Canadian Open in August, despite a minor arm injury. He described his time in Montreal as a “great building week” that gave him the opportunity to find ways to win when he wasn’t playing his best.

“To get through that week and get some matches under my belt, I think it was great,” Tien said.

A 2023 US Open junior finalist, Tien had never won a match in the main draw at the event entering the 2026 tournament. But one would never know it by watching him this week. He has yet to drop a set. On Thursday, against Gael Monfils, the beloved Frenchman playing in his final major before retiring, Tien was unfazed by the emotions and crowd, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. On Saturday, he took on No. 17 seed Jakub Mensik in a tense late-night slugfest and rallied back after trailing two sets to one.

Tien will face the unseeded but experienced Karen Khachanov, a 2022 US Open semifinalist, for the first time in the round of 16 on Monday.

No. 20 Tommy Paul

Players he has beaten so far: Coleman Wong, Dino Prizmic, No. 15 Alexander Bublik

Up next: No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz

Previous best result at the US Open: Fourth round (2023, 2024)

A 2023 Australian Open semifinalist and a three-time ATP champion on the hard court, the 29-year-old Paul has been considered a favorite among the American men entering the home Slam for the past several seasons. However, despite his rÃ©sumÃ© and popularity with the crowd, the US Open is the only major in which Paul hasn’t reached the quarterfinals.

After his first two tournaments on the surface this summer, in Washington, D.C. and Montreal, it didn’t look like he would be changing that anytime soon, with just one win at the two events. But things started to turn around in Cincinnati with a quarterfinal run that saw him defeat top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the fourth round. Paul has continued to build on that momentum in New York with three hard-fought wins, including a five-set marathon victory over Alexander Bublik, who had beaten him last year in the same round.

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And that revenge victory allowed Paul to set up another rematch of sorts, but this time against Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion. Alcaraz, who is playing in his first tournament after a four-month absence due to a wrist injury, has won six of their eight meetings, including the past five. However, Paul recorded one of the biggest wins of his career with a three-set win over Alcaraz in the 2023 Canadian Open and knows he can do it again if everything goes his way.

“I mean, I’m going to have to play some pretty good tennis if I want to win that match, but I’m going to do my best,” Paul said Friday. “Hopefully, I can.”

He jokingly added that he hoped at least some of the fans on Ashe on Saturday would cheer for him. “Obviously, the crowd at every tournament loves Carlos, but you know, I am American, so hopefully, they can get behind me a little bit,” he said with a smile.

Alex Michelsen

Players he has beaten so far: Federico Cina, No. 16 Brandon Nakashima, Daniel Merida Aguilar

Up next: No. 27 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Previous best result at the US Open: Second round (2023, 2024)

At just 22, Michelsen made a name for himself at the 2025 Australian Open with a surprise fourth-round run. Since then, he has won just two major matches — both during a third-round appearance at Roland Garros this year — but has seemingly rediscovered the form he had in Melbourne at exactly the right time.

Notching a quarterfinal showing in Washington, D.C. in July and now ranked No. 46, Michelsen has yet to drop a set through three matches in New York. In the second round, he pulled off a stunning straight-set upset over the red-hot Nakashima, who had reached the Canadian Open final and the semifinals in Cincinnati.

Michelsen is just one victory from reaching the first Slam quarterfinal of his career, and only Tomas MartÃ­n Etcheverry stands in his way. They have never faced each other, but Michelsen looks to be more than up to the challenge.