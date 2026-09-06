Women in Africa: The Unseen Victims of Crisis and Conflict

Kim Heller|Published 3 weeks ago

Kim Heller On Sunday, as South Africa commemorated the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai stood at the Union Buildings in Pretoria and delivered a heartfelt tribute to the brave women who had participated in this historic march seven decades ago. Close to 20 000 women had marched to the seat of power to protest the apartheid pass laws which deprived Black South Africans of their right to move freely in their own country. Yousafzai spoke of how Black South African women had to battle racial discrimination and patriarchy. “Yet they chose to lead and demanded to be seen. It is their legacy of courage that brings me back to South Africa today,” she said. Her presence carried symbolic significance. It reminded the gathering that the struggle for women’s emancipation knows no borders or geography. In 2012, at the tender age of fifteen, Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Taliban in Afghanistan for insisting that girls be allowed to learn.

Today across Africa, women and girls remain caught in a confluence of armed conflict, forced displacement, food insecurity, climate shock and systemic poverty. Every major crisis on this Continent is a gendered devastation. The girl child continues to carry the highest cost. When families flee their homes in a desperate escape from seething conflict, it is young girls who face the greatest risk of sexual exploitation. When food runs short, it is the girl child who is too often removed from schooling or married off prematurely. When water sources dry up, it is typically young girls who walk lengthy, dangerous distances to fetch it. Violence does not always abate when wars end. Poverty, displacement, patriarchy, and structural exclusion continue to impair the lives of millions of women and girls long after the guns fall silent. The female body has become a battlefield â€” in wartime and peacetime. In Sudan, more than three years of sustained conflict have produced a real-life horror show. The UN Human Rights Office confirmed 546 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence between April 2023 and mid-April 2026. Two hundred and eighty-four girls were affected, some as young as 9 years of age. Women and girls have been subjected to rape, gang rape, sexual slavery and forced marriage. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, UNICEF recorded more than 35 000 cases of sexual violence against children in the first nine months of 2025. These attacks against women and children are not residual impacts of war but active devices. Anna Mutavati of UN Women has argued that sexual violence has been purposefully used to terrorise and control.

Against this backdrop, the African Union’s Fifth Continental Dialogue on Youth, Peace and Security and Women, Peace and Security, held this week in Bujumbura, is key. Assembled under the theme “Water, Peace and Inclusive Leadership in Africa,” the three-day gathering seeks to amplify the role of women and young people in conflict prevention, crisis management, peacebuilding and resource governance. Water is a peace, security and gender issue. When water insecurity collides with conflict, poverty and displacement, the burden falls most heavily on women and girls, who remain predominantly responsible for securing household water across much of Africa.The Continent has a raft of frameworks. The Women, Peace and Security agenda, the Maputo Protocol, and the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls assert the right of women to peace, participation in conflict prevention and resolution, and protection from war. Despite all the impressive declarations and measures, women remain on the sidelines, excluded from major decision-making and unshielded from violence. The AU’s Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, has stressed the need for women’s participation and protection. She has argued that Africa cannot afford to exclude “half of humanity from decisions that determine the future of nations”. She has warned against empty symbolism.