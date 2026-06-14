Misfits Boxing: Tommy Fury beats former Worlds Strongest Man Eddie Hall by majority decision and reveals name of newborn son

Tommy Fury beat former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall by majority decision in a Misfits Boxing exhibition bout at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Supported by his half-brother and heavyweight star, Tyson, Fury – who was returning to the ring for the first time in over a year – did enough in the eyes of the judges to see off Hall.

The three ringside judges scored the six-round fight 59-56, 58-56, 57-57 as Fury took the exhibition win.

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Fury revealed the name of his newborn son, Midas, after his victory





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Tyson Fury was ringside in Manchester to watch his younger brother Tommy take on strongman Hall





A staggering 49kg difference separated the two fighters at Friday’s weigh-in, but Fury’s experience as a boxer shone through against Hall, who moved into MMA last year.

Tyson Fury – who is set to fight Anthony Joshua later this year – was ringside for the fight, with Manchester City forward Phil Foden also in attendance.

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Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn discusses Anthony Joshua’s potential clash with Tyson Fury and says the country will stop to watch the fight as the two British heavyweights may finally lock horns after years in the making



“This was for my new baby boy, Midas,” said Fury as he revealed the name of his second child with Molly-Mae Hague. “It is another Fury, it’s another boy.

“I’ve fought a lot of people, and this guy can fight. He’s not slow, he’s fit. Thank you for taking the fight and thank you for a great night in Manchester.”

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Manchester City forward Phil Foden was ringside to watch Hall take on Fury in Manchester





Earlier, two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones secured a stoppage-time victory in only her second boxing bout.

Jones, who won taekwondo gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, defeated Argentina’s FederiKita by scoring a knockdown in the first round before the one-sided fight was stopped in the second.

Watch MVPW-06 in Birmingham, headlined by Mikaela Mayer vs Chantelle Cameron and with Caroline Dubois also in action, live on August 29 on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream boxing with no contract.