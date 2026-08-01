Glorious Goodwood 2026: JP McManus lands first winner; jockey Jim Crowley retires – live

Key events

Glorious Goodwood final day review Evening Saigon, a 16-1 chance ridden by James Doyle from stall 10, won the Â£250k Stewards' Cup here on Saturday on the afternoon when Jim Crowley, the 2016 champion jockey on the Flat, announced his retirement from race-riding following a serious fall at York in August 2025. The consensus among trainers when the draw for Saturday's feature event was made earlier in the week was that the high-numbered stalls would have an edge, but Evening Saigon moved smoothly towards the lead on the far side with around a furlong to run and stayed on well to beat Stratusnine (drawn five), with Mitbaahy, from stall 25, first across the line on the stands' side in third. The victory completed an impressive double in Glorious Goodwood's biggest handicaps for trainer Hamad Al Jehani, who saddled Archivist, also at 16-1, to land the Golden Mile here on Friday, while Evening Saigon was also a seventh winner of the week for the gelding's owner, the Qatar-based Wathnan Racing operation. â€œJames had a bit of a hard choice [from three Wathnan-owned runners] but he was pretty firm on riding this lad in the end,â€ Richard Brown, the operation's racing adviser, said. â€œIf you look at Hamad's statistics since he started training, they match up with the best trainers in the country. He's a phenomenal horseman and was a very good rider himself. He's a great horseman and he's formed a great team.â€ Earlier in the afternoon, the weighing room paid tribute to the retiring former champion jockey, Jim Crowley, who is hanging up his boots after struggling to recover from serious injuries sustained in a fall at York 11 months ago. Crowley started his career as a jump jockey before switching to the Flat, and was crowned champion jockey in 2016 before being hired as the No 1 jockey to the powerful Shadwell Racing operation, founded by the late Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum. Quick Guide Greg Wood’s Sunday tips Show Chester:Â 2.10 Timber Twelve 2.45 Pure Grit 3.20 Jazl (nb) 3.52 Khafiz (nap) 4.22 Blue Prince 4.52 Saligo Bay. Yarmouth:Â 2.35 Mr Bollinger 3.08 Keep Grating 3.38 Nicely Curved 4.08 Okiru 4.38 Nuptown Girl 5.08 Papa Don't Preach. The best horses ridden by Crowley in Shadwell's blue-and-white colours included the brilliant miler, Baaeed, one of the best sprinters of recent years in Battaash and the King George winner, Hukum. â€œIt's been a great career,â€ Crowley said on Saturday. â€œIt's just unfortunate that after my accident at York, my body couldn't get back to the level I want to be to race-ride again. â€œI never imagined this happening when I came from jumping and I was fortunate to ride all over the world and for some of the best trainers in the world.â€

4.10 GOODWOOD RESULT: GHOST DRIFTS TO VICTORY 1. GHOST MODE 9-2, 2. Ironwill, 3. We're Goosers. 13 ran. Ghost Mode (in red) ridden by Rob Hornby on their way to winning the Phase Eight Handicap. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Correction: cancel the inquiry. I was sure I heard one being announced but I had ITV racing in my ear at the time too and it seems I was mistaken.

Stewards' inquiry at Goodwood â€¦ Ghost Mode drifted a long way across the track, he won well though and it's hard to see him being thrown out.

Off and running in the 4.10 at Goodwood â€¦ Utmost Good faith straight into the lead â€¦ Ghost Mode travels well in second â€¦ We're Goosers launches a challenge .. Ghost Mode goes on â€¦ he's drifting left, Start Me Up coming with a late run â€¦ Egoli finishing fast too but Ghost Mode has got this, he's ended up stands' side but wins by just over a length â€¦

We're Goosers is a warm favourite for the Phase Eight Handicap at 13-8, Ghost Mode is 9-2 and Naval Light is next in on 13-2. Ironwill is 9-1 and it is 10-1 bar.

There's one more race to come on ITV from Glorious Goodwood 2026, a 13-runner handicap for three-year-olds over seven furlongs. Prominent runners from a low draw are usually the way to go in races over seven furlongs here, as they are into a right-handed turn in the early stages of the contest. We're Goosers, Marengo Storm and Ghost Mode all fit the bill and We're Goosers heads the market at 2-1, but it's a little off-putting that Hugo Palmer's runner could not beat a rival when favourite for the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last time and I'd rather take chance on Marengo Storm at around 10-1. Selection: Marengo Storm.

After the rush towards the high-numbered stalls when the draw was made on Thursday, it turned out to be the low numbers that held sway in the Stewards' Cup with the first two home drawn in 10 and five. Looking back at the replay Get In, in the stands' side group, was still in front two furlongs out as James Doyle began his run on Evening Saigon but there was no catching the winner once he hit the front a few seconds later.

That's a cracking handicap double for trainer Hamad al Jehani, who also landed the Golden Mile here on Friday with another 16-1 shot, Archivist. It's also a remarkable seventh win of the meeting for the Qatar-based Wathnan Racing operation, which is all the more significant since Qatar is the headline sponsor of the meeting.

GOODWOOD 3.35 RESULT: SAIGON’S STEWARDS’ CUP 1. EVENING SAIGON 16-1, 2. Stratusnine 25-1, 3. Mitbaahy 14-1, 4. Completely Random 7-1, 5. Toca Madera 25-1. 27 ran.

Get In quick away near side, he leads â€¦ Two Tribes took a bump at the start, they're in three groups .. Far side group ahead though, Evening Saigon coming through there â€¦ looks far side ahead, Stratusnine there too,COmpletely Random and Toca Madera â€¦ Definitely far side, Evening Saigon edges ahead, Mitbaahy there too â€¦ Going to the line, Evening Saigon has the edge, holds on to win at 16-1!

Off and running in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood!

Still no certainty on which runner will go off favourite for the Stewards' Cup, but Two Tribes has nudged ahead on 11-2 with Far Above Dream and Soldier's Tree on 6-1. The runners are behind the stalls and they are starting to load, though it will take a minute or two with 27 runners â€¦

A whole host of the runners in today's Stewards' Cup were also in action in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot last month, including Completely Random (2nd), Soldier's Tree (3nd), Far Above Dream (4th), Mitbaahy (5th) and Evening Saigon (7th). Wokingham 2026

Stewards' Cup latest betting: 13-2 Far Above Dream

15-2 Two Tribes

8-1 Soldier's Tree

10-1 Sondad

11-1 Dark Thirty

12-1 Evening Saigon

14-1 Completely Random

16-1 Ferrous, Tuco Salamanca

20-1 Stratusnine

22-1 Mitbaahy

25-1 Realign, Run Boy Run

28-1 Get It

33-1 bar

The Stewards' Cup 2026 is now 20 minutes away. Goodwood make a suitably big fuss of their biggest betting race â€“ it is worth Â£250k, after all â€“ including a draw ceremony on Thursday morning when trainers get the chance to pick a stall for their runner. The high-numbered stalls, which have an edge on historical evidence, were in big demand two days ago, and here are some of the quotes from trainers at the time. James Owen, Far Above Dream (23) & Soldier's Tree (20): â€œThey both came out early enough, so we are really pleased with their stalls based on historic data. They are both training well and we are looking forward to Saturday.â€ Richard Spencer, Two Tribes (13): â€œIt was a very good run last week at Ascot â€“ I think it was his career best on figures. There was not much coming from behind that day and I think we bumped into a very nice horse of Jamie Osborne's [Amazing Journey] that was well fancied.â€ Hugo Palmer, Dubai Bling (2) & Stratusnine (5): â€œI walked the track and, although 10 o'clock this morning to four o'clock on Saturday afternoon is a long time, I just felt you wanted to be on either wing. I did not want to be down the middle and all the high numbers had gone, so I thought we'd go low.â€ George Baker, Get It (27): â€œDelighted. He won out of 28 two years ago, and we wanted to be that side, so 27 is perfect.â€

That is JP McManus's first ever winner at Glorious Goodwood and Tony McCoy, his former No.1 rider over jumps, is chatting to Rishi Persad in the winner's enclosure about Dylan Browne McMonagle's fourth winner of the meeting. double quotation mark He got a lot of luck, but when you're as good as Dylan Browne McMonagle and you're riding for Joseph O'Brien, you seem to get a lot of luck.

That was a pixel away from being a quite brilliant front-running ride by Tom Marquand on Santorini Star, he got the fractions spot on to the milli-second and held the challenge of Waardah out wide but got chinned on the line by the fast-finishing Goodie Two Shoes and Dylan Browne McMonagle. I think it might have been one of those finishes where the runner-up was in front a centimetre before the line and after but not where it mattered.

GOODWOOD 3.00 RESULT: GOODIE TWO SHOES GET THERE BY A NOSE 1. GOODIE TWO SHOES 8-1, 2. Santorini Star, 3. Waardah. 6 ran. Goodie Two Shoes (centre) on winning the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Browne McMonagle with Sir AP MCoy after winning the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Going towards the top of the hill before the freewheel to the straight â€¦ Still Santorini Star and Consent, Goodie Two Shoes and Amelia Earhart in pursuit .. Waardah still held up, asked for an effort three out â€¦ here she comes but she still has ground to make up â€¦ Still Santorini Star, big effort from Goodie Two Shoes with Waardah a head away â€¦ here's the line â€¦ it's close! A head-bobber, Goodie Two Shoes and Santorini Star â€¦

Now we have a favourite: Waardah has been backed to 9-4 after late money and â€¦ They're off and running in the 3.00 Lilllie Langtry Stakes â€¦ Waardah held up in the early stages, Santorini Star sets a steady-looking pace â€¦ Consent and Amelia Earhart close up, Waardah still last with a mile to run â€¦

3.00 Lillie Langtry Stakes, Group Two, 1m 6f The 1-2 from last year's race, Waardah and Danielle, are back and the market is struggling to separate them at the moment, with both priced up at 11-4. Lillie Langtry 2025 Santorini Star, in the colours of Tony Bloom, is also picking up support despite having finished last of 12 in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, and to be fair, she was a fine second in the Group One Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp in May (with today's rival Consent ninth and last). Prix Vicomtesse Vigier Selection: Waardah

A jockeys' guard of honour has assembled down at the weighing room to acclaim the former champion jockey Jim Crowley after his decision to retire from the saddle. After shaking every hand, Crowley is presented with a bottle of champagne by Adam Waterworth, Goodwood's managing director.

Jim Crowley also talked earlier about his ambitions to start training in the not-too-distant future: double quotation mark I've always wanted to be a trainer and I think it is the right time for me. It's given me something to get my teeth into. If I could have half as successful training career as I did riding then I would be very happy. â€œI've completed my modules and just need to apply for my licence now. I plan on travelling around a bit and spending some time with different trainers and hopefully set up over the winter ahead of next season.â€

Back to Jim Crowley, who has announced his retirement from race-riding today, and some of the most memorable highlights from his outstanding career. Here's Baaeed's brilliant six-and-a-half length defeat of Mishriff in the International Stakes at York in 2022: Baaeed International â€¦ and Hukum's King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes win at Ascot in 2023 â€¦ Hukum King George â€¦ and Battaash's turf-scorching success in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York in 2019 â€¦ Battaash Nunthorpe 2019

That was a classic front-running Goodwood ride by Ray Dawson, aboard a runner who was stepping up to a mile-and-a-half for the first time. Roger Varian's six-year-old was winning for the first time since landing the valuable John Smith's Cup at York in July 2024.

2.25 GOODWOOD RESULT: ENFJAAR MAKES ALL 1. ENFJAAR 8-1, 2. Opportunity, 3. Al Aasy. 8 ran. Enfjaar ridden by Ray Dawson on their way to winning the Coral Glorious Stakes. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Off and running in the Glorious Stakes .. Enfjaar leads early, Opportunity settled just behind â€¦ Ghostwriter is third, Al Aasy has just one behind him and is eight lengths off the lead â€¦ In My Teens is settled mid-division by Oisin Murphy, still Enfjaar setting decent fractions â€¦ Rounding the top turn, running downhill into the straight, still Enfjaar, Opportunity, Ghostwriter the 1-2-3 In My Teens making ground, Al Aasy going up the rail, Opportunity there too â€¦ Enfjaar still leads inside the final furlong, Opportunity trying to close the gap but can't, Al Aasy beaten off too, Enfjaar makes all the running to win at 8-1 â€¦

Crowley retires from race-riding 11 months after York fall News has also come through this afternoon that Jim Crowley, the rider of Al Aasy on his two wins in the Glorious Stakes as well as dozens of big-race victories in the blue and white colours of Shadwell, has announced his retirement from race-riding,11 months after sustaining severe pelvic and leg fractures in a fall at York's Ebor meeting. Crowley, 48, started out his riding career over jumps before switching to the Flat to partner brilliant Group One winners including the sprinter Battaash and the outstanding miler, Baaeed, and is now looking to turn his hand to training. â€œI've had an amazing career,â€ Crowley said here on Saturday, â€œand to come from jumping and then go on to do as well as I did on the Flat was amazing. I partnered some great horses and it gave me days I could only dream of. â€œI never imagined this happening when I came from jumping and I was fortunate to ride all over the world and for some of the best trainers in the world. â€œIt's been a great career, it's just unfortunate that after my accident at York my body couldn't get back to the level I want to be to race ride again. â€œIt's nice to announce the retirement at Goodwood. It's my home track and I've had so many good days here and it's nice to finish here.â€ Jockey Jim Crowley is greeted by fellow jockeys after he announced his retirement. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

The money is still coming for In My Teens, who will be Gavin Cromwell's first runner at Glorious Goodwood and will be JP McManus's first winner here too if she does the business. She's down to 100-30 joint second-favourite with Al Aasy, behind only Opportunity, at 2-1.

They are in the paddock for the Glorious Stakes here at Goodwood, here's a quick look at Al Aasy's (second) win in this race 12 months ago: Al Aasy Glorious Stakes 2025

THIRSK 2.08 RESULT: WITCH WAY THE RIGHT WAY 1. WITCH HUNTER 12-1, 2. Dain Ma Nut In, 3. Northern Express. 11 ran.

Jeddaal comes around the outside to lead, Dain Ma Nut In also bang there â€¦ Dain Ma Nut In leading now, rounding the turn, Jeddaal still right there, Mirsky coming too, Mr Swivell on the far side and Witch Hunter finishing well â€¦ Witch Hunter is really motoring down the middle of the track, and has got up to win at 12-1 â€¦

Plenty of support for Jeddaal ahead of the next at Thirsk, he's down to 3-1 joint favourite with Mirsky, Mr Swivell drifting â€¦ And they're off and running at Thirsk â€¦

Thirsk 2.08, Summer Cup Handicap, 7f 218yd Off to Thirsk, albeit briefly, for the next race on the TV card, over the one-mile course. This is a relatively even-handed course in terms of the draw, but it never hurts to be within striking distance of the pace and the speedy Dain Ma Nut In looks sure to lead from stall one. I fancy Mr Swivell to track him from the adjacent stall and pick him off a furlong out, but there are several rivals that could easily do the same, most obviously Mirsky, the Thirsk Hunt Cup winner over track and trip in May, and Ed Walker's Jeddaal. Selection: Mr Swivell.

Valedictory's run petered out quite tamely as Ryan Moore delivered Hopewell Rock with the decisive challenge there. He was held up well off the pace in the early stages and Moore worked his way through the field masterfully as a few rivals struggled for running room. George Boughey, the winner's trainer, is chatting to Rishi Persad: double quotation mark He can probably step up into stakes company and hopefully become a Cup horse at some point.

Goodwood 1.50 RESULT: ROCK PROVES THE SOLID OPTION 1. HOPEWELL ROCK 5-1, 2. Small Fry, 3. Aeronautic. Hopewell Rock ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Summer Handicap. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Rounding the top bend, Sing Us A Song still leads, Valedictory off the pace but moving out to challenge â€¦ Hopewell Rock on the move too â€¦ Valedictory beaten as Hopewell Rock goes on inside the final furlong, here comes Small Fry with the final challenge â€¦ he won't get there, Hopewell Rock wins

Off and running in the 1.50 Goodwood â€¦ Sing Us A Song works his way to the head of affairs, Small Fry close behind with Aeronautic fourth, Valedictory biding his time â€¦

They are on the way to post â€“ indeed, at the post, for the first here at Goodwood, Valedictory is the 11-4 favourite with Aeronautic at 3-1 and Sing Us A Song next in at 5-1.

1.33 NEWMARKET: SYMPHONY’S SWEET MUSIC FOR LOUGHNANE 1. ROMANTIC SYMPHONY 5-4, 2. Francophone, 3. Revoir. 8 ran.

Four out, still Orionis but now Romantic Symphony on the move â€¦ Orionis drops away, Loughane into the lead on ROmantic Symphony, she's a little unbalanced a furlong out but strides on well in the closing stages to win ..

Off and running in the 1.33 Newmarket, Orionis leads early with Romantic Symphony and Revoir going well â€¦

They are at the post for the opener at Newmarket, Romantic Symphony remains a warm favourite at 5-4 with Orionis next in at 9-2 and Revoir on the drift out to 7-1.

Goodwood 2.25, Glorious Stakes, Group Three, 1m 3f 218yd Group Threes are the bottom run of the Group-race hierarchy but Rebel's Romance, who went on to become one of the biggest-ever money earners from a European stable with a series of top-level wins, was successful in 2022, while the excellent William Haggas yard also seems to target the race, having won four of the last six. Haggas is well represented again this year with the top two in the betting: Al Aasy, who is going for a hat-trick of wins; and Opportunity, a convincing winner of the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot last time out. There has been plenty of money today too for Gavin Cromwell's In My Teens, in the green-and-gold colours of legendary punter JP McManus, and while his punting exploits are more famous in the National Hunt field, he won a competitive handicap at the Curragh last time and is clearly thought capable of making the step up in grade. Selection: Opportunity

Goodwood 1.50, Summer Handicap, 1m 6f A stayers' handicap to kick off the card down in Sussex and it is a race that has been won by some top-class horses on their way through the ranks in recent years. Trawlerman, the 2025 Ascot Gold Cup winner and runner-up behind Scandinavia in Tuesday's Goodwood Cup, was successful in 2022 and another useful type from the John Gosden yard, Sweet William, took the spoils a year later. The interesting runner in today's field from that perspective is Valedictory, the favourite, who has a similar profile to Trawlerman at a similar stage of his career: a four-year-old gelding from the Gosden yard in the royal blue colours of Godolphin. Aeronautic, from Joseph O'Brien's stable in Ireland, is popular in the betting too and the trainer has been on the board here already this week, while Sing Us A Song remains unexposed at staying trips and would not need to find much to figure after a solid run into fifth place in a Royal Ascot handicap last time. Selection: Sing Us A Song

Newmarket 1.33, Chalice Stakes, Listed, 1m 4f A relatively minor event for female horses that is open to all ages from three-year-olds up, but the older horses have had a very thin time of it in recent years with just a single four-year-old winner â€“ Divina Grace in 2024 â€“ in the last seven runnings. That's quite a stark statistic given the overall representation of the Classic generation, and Charlie Appleby's Romantic Symphony is a warm favourite to extend the sequence. She brings a high-class pedigree to the table â€“ she is a sister to a three-time Group One-winning filly in Wild Illusion and also to Yibir, the 2021 Breeders' Cup Turf winner â€“ and while she was below-par in the Lingfield Oaks Trial in May, her run into second in a Listed race at Longchamp last time was a major step forward. Ralph Beckett's Revoir, who has a few pounds in hand of Romantic Symphony on the bare ratings, is the likeliest contender from the older ranks, but the Godolphin runner, with man-of-the-moment Billy Loughnane in the saddle, looks by far the likeliest winner. Selection: Romantic Symphony.