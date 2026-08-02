Justin Biebers World Cup Performance Helps Him With A Major Comeback

Following his performance during the World Cup’s first halftime show, Justin Bieber sends multiple tracks back to the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. 19 July 2026, United States, East Rutherford: Soccer, Men’s, 2026 World Cup, Final, Spain vs. Argentina, New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs during the halftime show at the World Cup final. PLEASE NOTE: In accordance with FIFA regulations, these images may be used exclusively for editorial purposes. Commercial use is prohibited. Furthermore, no video-like sequences may be created, and no alterations may be made to the image, either in the foreground or the background. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup was different from every previous tournament for one major reason: it featured a halftime show, much like the Super Bowl. Instead of relying on one main musical act, the event brought together a number of musical superstars for the first performance of its kind.

Madonna, Shakira and BTS headlined the show, while fellow artists Justin Bieber, Burna Boy and several others also took part. All artists that were involved in the event experience gains on charts in several nations, including the United States, as well as on Billboard's global rosters.

Bieber emerges as one of the biggest winners among the bunch. He pushes multiple tracks back to some of the company's most competitive rankings and, in several instances, sends a handful of smashes back to the same list together.

Three Justin Bieber Hits Return to the Global Chart A trio of Bieber classics are back to Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which lists the most-consumed songs around the world outside the U.S. with both streams and sales determining where a cut lands. â€œSorryâ€ performs best among the three comebacks, reappearing at No. 167. â€œDespacito,â€ Bieber's collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, follows at No. 189, while â€œConfidentâ€ with Chance the Rapper returns at No. 194.

Nine Justin Bieber Songs Appear on the Worldwide Tally Bieber fills nine spaces in total on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. this week. In addition to the three returning smashes, â€œBeauty and a Beatâ€ with Nicki Minaj, â€œDaisies,â€ â€œBabyâ€ with Ludacris, â€œLet Me Love Youâ€ with DJ Snake, â€œStayâ€ with The Kid Laroi and â€œLove Yourselfâ€ appear at Nos. 4, 61, 112, 134, 137 and 152, respectively. Four of those half-dozen songs climb, while â€œLet Me Love Youâ€ and â€œStayâ€ decline slightly.

Justin Bieber Scores Two Streaming Comebacks Bieber also breaks back onto the Streaming Songs chart with a pair of singles. The 50-position roster measures the most-played songs of any style in America on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. â€œDaisiesâ€ comes back in at No. 41, while â€œBeauty and a Beat,â€ Bieber's collaboration with Minaj, reenters at No. 47.

â€œLove Yourselfâ€ Returns to the Billboard Global 200 Only one Bieber tune returns to the Billboard Global 200 this week. His solo, acoustic-driven cut â€œLove Yourselfâ€ reenters the worldwide ranking at No. 186. The Billboard Global 200 also uses streaming plays and sales from countries around the planet, but unlike Billboard Global Excl. U.S., it includes consumption from America. Bieber occupies half a dozen spaces on the Billboard Global 200. â€œBeauty and a Beat,â€ â€œDaisies,â€ â€œBaby,â€ â€œStayâ€ and â€œLet Me Love Youâ€ appear at Nos. 6, 39, 103, 169 and 172, respectively, in addition to the returning â€œLove Yourself.â€