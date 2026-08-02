Ukraine war briefing: Strikes on three Russian oil refineries and sanctioned ship

One local woman, Marina, said a bad leg made the climb down from her 10th-floor apartment difficult, but the lack of electricity had sent her hunting for a gas cooker and â some cylinders. Another older resident, â€‹Alexandra, said she had been lured down by the â€‹smell of the â€Œlunch after â€‹going without â€‹electricity for 10 days. â€œThey turned it back on today, at 4 o'clockâ€ in the afternoon, but she wasn't sure the lights would still be on when she returned home, she added.

Lithuania's foreign minister said on Saturday that its embassy in Kyiv was damaged when Russian missiles struck nearby. The Lithuanian foreign ministry said there were no injuries but embassy windows broke, solar collectors were damaged and the yard was scattered with debris. The minister, Kestutis Budrys, said: â€œToday we will summon the Russian â€‹embassy representative to protest. We understand this won't stop this madness and â aggression against Ukraine. What might stop it â€‹is â€‹continued support to Ukraine, â€‹raising its resilience and â€‹piling â€Œpressure on â€‹Russia through â€‹sanctions so it finally sits at the negotiation table.â€