What you need to know if youre commuting, traveling Monday

Visitors from all over the world are coming to Seattle for the FIFA Men's World Cup, and they're about to ask a lot more than, â€œWhy is it 90 freaking degrees out when this city is supposed to be known for its rain?â€

Seattle will host the first of its six games on Monday when Egypt and Belgium face off. Fans will descend on the city, so you're going to want to know how to get around, whether you're headed to Seattle Stadium, a party or a sports bar to watch the action.

First off, driving is probably not going to be your best bet. Like, not at all. There will be no parking at the stadium, and rideshares will be routed away from the stadium.

Instead, get in the spirit of the game and commute by foot. The area around Seattle Stadium (RIP Lumen Field temporarily) will turn into a pedestrian-only zone four hours before kick-off. That means around 8 a.m. for Monday's game.

If you're biking or scootering, know that those wheels are allowed in the area but officials encourage people to walk them to their designated parking corrals.Â

It will be 90 degrees at the hottest on Monday, but it will be a few degrees cooler near the water, said National Weather Service meteorologist Harrison Rademacher. Take that as further encouragement to walk to the stadium, which is somewhat near the waterfront.

Or, take advantage of Seattle's alternate modes of transportation.

Light rail will be running through the city core every four minutes. King County Metro buses will be running a match-day shuttle between Seattle Center and Seattle Stadium in addition to regular buses. Washington State Ferries and Kitsap Transit fast ferries will run across Puget Sound.

And whatever lesson you learn from Seattle's first hosted game, take with you to the second. Bonus: We'll have much cooler weather, with highs in the upper 70s, for Seattle's second game on Friday when the U.S. takes on Australia, Rademacher said.

But if you don't believe us or you're not a soccer fan and are wondering what your commute through game-day traffic is going to look like, you can check out these traffic cameras to scope out city streets.Â